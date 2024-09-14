Aston Villa v Everton: Watkins can punish sloppy Toffees

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen to the best bets here!

Aston Villa v Everton

Saturday 14 September, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Ticket row has removed Champions League lustre

We all accept that football is at least partially now a business, but Aston Villa are the latest in a long line of clubs to short-sightedly bump up ticket prices when things are going well, forgetting that it's the hardcore that supports the club when life is a bit more gloomy. Villa are hiding behind the PSR regulations, and have doubled down on their decision to pitch Champions League ticket prices at a comparatively high level, much to fans' dismay.

It's a shame that this row has loomed over the club at a time when it should be celebrating a surprise return to Europe's premier competition. Manager Unai Emery has worked wonders, but now has to balance the demands of domestic and continental competition, something he has sometimes struggled with in his coaching career. The first game of the group phase is in just a few days time, a trip to face Swiss side Young Boys.

Villa have started their Premier League season with 2-1 wins at West Ham and Leicester City, and they certainly didn't play poorly in a 2-0 home defeat against Arsenal. Emery will be slightly concerned by a dip in the Villains' home form - they have now won just four of their last 12 Premier League matches at Villa Park.

Ollie Watkins withdrew from the latest England squad with a knock that he's believed to have been carrying since the Euros (hence Unai Emery managing his minutes), but he is expected to start. Although he is yet to score in the league this term and has missed some presentable chances, Watkins remains Villa's chief goal threat.

Jhon Duran has netted twice in the league already, including the winner at Leicester, but after playing in both of Colombia's World Cup qualifiers it remains to be seen what kind of shape the 20-year-old is in. England defender Tyrone Mings is back in full training after a long spell out with injury, and could make the bench.

Dyche on thin ice after Bournemouth debacle

Everton played well for the vast majority of their game against Bournmeouth before the international break. They played some enterprising football, built a 2-0 lead, and going into the 87th minute of the match they seemed in full command. To then contrive to lose 3-2 on home soil is extraordinary, and it means that the Toffees have now started back-to-back Premier League seasons by losing their first three matches. If you stretch back into last term they have lost four in a row, and Opta tell us they haven't lost five consecutive Premier League matches since 2005.

The hand of history is pushing against Everton when it comes to facing Villa. The Merseysiders have lost on four of their last five visits to Villa Park in the top division, and they have failed to win any of the clubs' last ten Premier League clashes, grabbing just three points and three goals in that sequence.

Manager Shaun Dyche has had to deal with off-the-field problems galore, with PSR-based points deductions and constant speculation over the club's future ownership. He has kept the club in the Premier League in difficult circumstances, and yet he is the 3/14.00 joint-favourite in the Betfair Sportsbook's Next Manager to Leave market.

Everton have a clutch of players struggling with injury. Jarrad Branthwaite, Armando Broja, Nathan Patterson and Youssef Chermiti are all doubtful, with Seamus Coleman picking up a knock on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Watkins to return to the scoresheet

Villa have been treating Watkins with kid gloves, but one of England's Euro 2024 heroes should shine here. He is a proven Premier League goalscorer, and banged in 19 goals in the top division last term.

I'll happily back Watkins to score at any time at evens on the Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet Back Ollie Watkins to score @ SBK 1/1 2.00

How to use your free bet this weekend

Considering Betfair are offering a completely free acca or Bet Builder this weekend, it would be remiss of me not to put something together for you, and I've found a combination which potentially pays out at 9/25.50 on the Sportsbook.

I'll start by backing new Everton signing Iliman Ndiaye to have a shot on target. The former Marseille and Sheffield United forward hit the target against Doncaster in the EFL Cup and then against Bournemouth, and I think he's going to be an important part of the Everton attack this season.

I'll add in Villa to pick up two cards or more. They have already racked up eight cautions in three league games, the joint-highest figure in the division, and you always have to compete physically against a Sean Dyche team.

I'll finish off with the Everton keeper (almost certainly Jordan Pickford) having to make at least three saves. Pickford has basically been stationed in a shooting gallery, conceding ten goals in three league games, despite also racking up 19 saves.