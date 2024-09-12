La Liga Tips: Goal-hungry Kylian Mbappe to drive hampered Real Madrid
Ahead of La Liga's resumption, Jamie Kemp takes a look across three fixtures on MD5, including Real Madrid's important away trip to San Sebastian to face Real Sociedad...
-
Getafe to frustrate Sevilla and Garcia Pimienta
-
Kylian Mbappe can cash in on unsettled Real Sociedad
-
Flick's Barcelona to take revenge on Girona
-
Sevilla v Getafe - Sat, 17:30
After a difficult start to the season for Sevilla and new coach Garcia Pimienta, things aren't about to get any easier. With pressure already piling on and frustration growing at the Ramon Sanchz Pizjuan, Getafe are far from a convenient opponent with the situation they're in.
As La Liga's chief antagonisers, Jose Bordalas' side are experts in orchestrating the type of game their opponents don't want to play. Through cutting the rhythm of play, launching direct football any time they can, and aggressive pressure without the ball, Getafe might be the most uncomfortable side to face in all of Spanish football. They'll be well aware Sevilla are in a nervous state too, likely only enhancing their approach.
That's not to play down Getafe as an anti-football side either. To analyse their performances so far, Bordalas' side remain awfully difficult to beat and cause trouble against. In fact, according to your standard data and advanced metrics, they've been the best defensive team in La Liga this season
Getafe have only allowed four shots on target in three games this term, while their average of 0.2 xG conceded per game is comfortably the best in the division so far. They only goal they've shipped so far came in their season opener, with Athletic's Oihan Sancet curling one in from outside the box. As for quality chances, they've been very scarce.
I won't go all the way and back Getafe to win at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, which remains a difficult place to go under any circumstances, but I do believe in their capacity to take a result there. With the turbulence surrounding Sevilla and the fact their xG difference is currently hovering below zero (-0.52), the ingredients are there for a home side that look unsure of themselves falling into Getafe's many traps.
In a low-scoring affair, I'll take the visitors to avoid defeat and further fuel what could soon be a crisis for Sevilla.
Real Sociedad v Real Madrid - Sat, 20:00
The first stop in previewing this fixture is to lay bare the injury situations on both sides. Eder Militao and Aurelien Tchouameni are both expected to miss out for Real Madrid, removing two of the main players in the spine of their team, and likely forcing Dani Carvajal to have to vacate right back and play at centre back. On top of that, we already know Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos and David Alaba are all unlikely to feature.
As for Real Sociedad, they're expected to be missing a similar number/quality of player by their own respective standards. Talisman Mikel Oyarzabal (and scorer of the winning goal at EURO 2024) is nursing an injury, creative midfielder Brais Mendez is likely to be out, and among a handful of other absences, starting right back Hamari Traore suffered a season-ending injury on the eve of the international break.
All in all, it'd be fair to say neither side are coming into this clash in particularly good condition. Add in a raft of internationals returning to club football - including many coming back from South America in Real Madrid's case - and we might be looking at a pretty diluted version of an otherwise tasty fixture.
Spanish La Liga - Top 5 Shots
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Shots
|Shots/90*
|Kylian Mbappé
|Real Madrid
|34
|161
|5
|Lamine Yamal
|Barcelona
|35
|144
|4.5
|Robert Lewandowski
|Barcelona
|34
|115
|3.9
|Raphinha
|Barcelona
|36
|114
|3.6
|Ante Budimir
|Osasuna
|38
|99
|3
|Dodi Lukébakio
|Sevilla
|38
|94
|2.7
|Vinícius Júnior
|Real Madrid
|30
|81
|3.2
|Alexander Sørloth
|Atlético
|35
|79
|4.6
|Ayoze Pérez
|Villarreal
|30
|75
|3.4
|Julián Alvarez
|Atlético
|37
|74
|2.6
|Thierno Barry
|Villarreal
|35
|72
|2.8
|Álvaro García
|Rayo
|36
|71
|2.5
|Javi Puado
|Espanyol
|35
|71
|2.1
|Álex Baena
|Villarreal
|32
|70
|2.4
|Alberto Moleiro
|Las Palmas
|35
|68
|2.2
|Iñaki Williams
|Athletic
|35
|63
|2.1
|Kike García
|Alavés
|35
|63
|2.2
|Abde Ezzalzouli
|Betis
|32
|62
|2.8
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid
|31
|62
|2.2
|Isi Palazón
|Rayo
|35
|61
|2.5
|Gorka Guruzeta
|Athletic
|36
|59
|2.9
|Florian Lejeune
|Rayo
|37
|58
|1.6
|Federico Valverde
|Real Madrid
|36
|57
|1.7
|Mauro Arambarri
|Getafe
|35
|56
|1.9
|Pape Gueye
|Villarreal
|34
|55
|2.2
|Vedat Muriqi
|Mallorca
|29
|55
|2.4
|Isaac Romero
|Sevilla
|31
|54
|2.2
|Rodrygo
|Real Madrid
|30
|54
|2.5
|Nico Williams
|Athletic
|29
|54
|2.4
|Alex Berenguer
|Athletic
|36
|52
|2
|Jorge de Frutos
|Rayo
|36
|52
|1.9
|Sandro Ramírez
|Las Palmas
|31
|52
|2.3
|Iago Aspas
|Celta
|30
|52
|2.7
|Antoine Griezmann
|Atlético
|38
|50
|1.8
|Christantus Uche
|Getafe
|33
|50
|1.8
|Oihan Sancet
|Athletic
|29
|50
|2.8
|Hugo Duro
|Valencia
|31
|49
|2
|Fábio Silva
|Las Palmas
|24
|49
|2.3
|Aimar Oroz
|Osasuna
|37
|48
|1.4
|Ferran Torres
|Barcelona
|27
|48
|3.9
|Javi Guerra
|Valencia
|36
|47
|1.6
|Borja Iglesias
|Celta
|37
|46
|2.1
|Raúl Moro
|Valladolid
|33
|46
|1.8
|Toni Martínez
|Alavés
|28
|46
|4.1
|Alfon González
|Celta
|26
|46
|3
|Samuel Lino
|Atlético
|31
|45
|2.6
|Diego López
|Valencia
|38
|44
|1.4
|Dani Raba
|Leganés
|29
|44
|2.1
|Isco
|Betis
|22
|44
|2.6
|Takefusa Kubo
|Real Sociedad
|36
|43
|1.6
|Mikel Oyarzabal
|Real Sociedad
|35
|43
|1.7
|Luka Sucic
|Real Sociedad
|29
|43
|2.2
|Antony
|Betis
|17
|43
|2.8
|Cucho Hernández
|Betis
|15
|43
|3.4
|Bryan Zaragoza
|Osasuna
|27
|42
|2
|Dani Olmo
|Barcelona
|25
|42
|3.1
|Saúl Ñíguez
|Sevilla
|24
|42
|2.4
|Fermín López
|Barcelona
|28
|41
|3
|Vitor Roque
|Betis
|22
|41
|3
|Jofre Carreras
|Espanyol
|37
|40
|1.7
|Juanmi Latasa
|Valladolid
|28
|40
|2.6
|Santi Comesaña
|Villarreal
|35
|39
|1.4
|Cyle Larin
|Mallorca
|32
|39
|2
|Yangel Herrera
|Girona
|29
|39
|1.6
|Arda Güler
|Real Madrid
|28
|39
|2.8
|Omar Alderete
|Getafe
|34
|38
|1.1
|Nicolas Pépé
|Villarreal
|28
|38
|2.3
|Yáser Asprilla
|Girona
|27
|38
|2.4
|Adri Embarba
|Rayo
|35
|37
|2.1
|Sergi Darder
|Mallorca
|38
|36
|1.2
|Carlos Vicente
|Alavés
|37
|36
|1
|Arnaut Danjuma
|Villarreal
|28
|36
|2.1
|Antonio Raíllo
|Mallorca
|36
|35
|1
|Miguel de la Fuente
|Leganés
|34
|35
|1.8
|Viktor Tsygankov
|Girona
|27
|35
|1.6
|Ilaix Moriba
|Celta
|33
|34
|1.4
|Cristhian Stuani
|Girona
|32
|34
|2.9
|Ángel Correa
|Atlético
|31
|34
|3.9
|Marcos Alonso
|Celta
|31
|34
|1.2
|Carles Pérez
|Getafe
|27
|34
|2.1
|Giovani Lo Celso
|Betis
|25
|34
|2.1
|Óscar Mingueza
|Celta
|34
|33
|1.1
|Juan Cruz
|Leganés
|34
|33
|1.3
|Óscar Rodríguez
|Leganés
|29
|33
|2.2
|Lucas Torró
|Osasuna
|35
|32
|1
|Oliver McBurnie
|Las Palmas
|34
|32
|1.6
|Luis Milla
|Getafe
|33
|32
|1
|Williot Swedberg
|Celta
|32
|32
|2.1
|Pedro Díaz
|Rayo
|26
|32
|2.4
|Bryan Gil
|Girona
|25
|32
|1.7
|Sergio Camello
|Rayo
|23
|32
|2.5
|Dani Rodríguez
|Mallorca
|37
|31
|1.3
|Andrei Ratiu
|Rayo
|35
|31
|0.9
|Luis Rioja
|Alavés
|37
|30
|0.9
|Samú Costa
|Mallorca
|32
|30
|1
|Carlos Romero
|Espanyol
|34
|29
|1
|Yeremy Pino
|Villarreal
|34
|29
|1.3
|Pablo Barrios
|Atlético
|31
|29
|1.1
|Diego García
|Leganés
|28
|29
|2.2
|Brahim Díaz
|Real Madrid
|31
|28
|1.8
|Mario Martín
|Valladolid
|30
|28
|1.4
|Miguel Gutiérrez
|Girona
|29
|28
|1
|Brais Méndez
|Real Sociedad
|27
|28
|1.6
|Takuma Asano
|Mallorca
|21
|28
|2.4
|Rubén García
|Osasuna
|36
|27
|1
|Nahuel Tenaglia
|Alavés
|34
|27
|0.8
|Rafa Mir
|Valencia
|20
|27
|3.3
|Unai López
|Rayo
|32
|26
|1.4
|Pablo Durán
|Celta
|27
|26
|1.7
|Carlos Martín
|Alavés
|26
|26
|1.8
|Gerard Moreno
|Villarreal
|17
|26
|3.3
|Pedri
|Barcelona
|37
|25
|0.8
|Antonio Blanco
|Alavés
|35
|25
|0.8
|Javi Muñoz
|Las Palmas
|35
|25
|0.9
|Raúl García
|Osasuna
|32
|25
|3.1
|Ander Barrenetxea
|Real Sociedad
|30
|25
|1.8
|Hugo Álvarez
|Celta
|26
|25
|1.4
|Umar Sadiq
|Real Sociedad
|23
|25
|2.1
|Álvaro Rodríguez
|Getafe
|22
|25
|2.7
|Martín Zubimendi
|Real Sociedad
|36
|24
|0.7
|Seydouba Cissé
|Leganés
|34
|24
|0.9
|Jon Guridi
|Alavés
|33
|24
|1
|Adrià Pedrosa
|Sevilla
|31
|24
|0.9
|Antonio Rüdiger
|Real Madrid
|29
|24
|0.9
|Cédric Bakambu
|Betis
|25
|24
|3.1
|Endrick
|Real Madrid
|22
|24
|6.1
|Fran Beltrán
|Celta
|34
|23
|0.9
|Nemanja Gudelj
|Sevilla
|31
|23
|0.8
|Kike Salas
|Sevilla
|31
|23
|0.9
|Dário Essugo
|Las Palmas
|27
|23
|1.1
|Pablo Fornals
|Betis
|26
|23
|1.1
|Abel Ruiz
|Girona
|23
|23
|1.5
|Jesús Rodriguez
|Betis
|21
|23
|1.8
|Coba da Costa
|Getafe
|19
|23
|2.1
|Luka Modric
|Real Madrid
|35
|22
|1.1
|Giuliano Simeone
|Atlético
|33
|22
|1
|Conor Gallagher
|Atlético
|32
|22
|1.2
|Djibril Sow
|Sevilla
|30
|22
|1
|Mamadou Sylla
|Valladolid
|29
|22
|1.3
|Selim Amallah
|Valladolid
|24
|22
|1.4
|Tomás Conechny
|Alavés
|22
|22
|2.3
|Sheraldo Becker
|Real Sociedad
|22
|22
|2
|Marcos André
|Valladolid
|22
|22
|1.7
|Juan Iglesias
|Getafe
|37
|21
|0.7
|Alex Král
|Espanyol
|37
|21
|0.7
|Mikel Jauregizar
|Athletic
|34
|21
|0.8
|Pathé Ciss
|Rayo
|33
|21
|0.9
|Sergi Altimira
|Betis
|32
|21
|1
|Jon Moncayola
|Osasuna
|32
|21
|0.9
|Ramon Terrats
|Villarreal
|26
|21
|1.4
|Munir El Haddadi
|Leganés
|25
|21
|2.2
|Pablo Marín
|Real Sociedad
|23
|21
|1.5
|Kirian Rodríguez
|Las Palmas
|21
|21
|1.1
|Roberto Fernández
|Espanyol
|19
|21
|1.3
|Alejandro Catena
|Osasuna
|35
|20
|0.6
|Sergi Cardona
|Villarreal
|35
|20
|0.6
|César Tárrega
|Valencia
|34
|20
|0.6
|Romain Perraud
|Betis
|28
|20
|0.9
|Pablo Ibáñez
|Osasuna
|28
|20
|1.4
|Chidera Ejuke
|Sevilla
|25
|20
|1.9
|Carles Aleñá
|Getafe
|24
|20
|1.2
|Borja Mayoral
|Getafe
|24
|20
|1.6
|Chimy Ávila
|Betis
|19
|20
|2.7
|Kike Pérez
|Valladolid
|19
|20
|1.5
|Fernando López
|Celta
|17
|20
|2.7
|José Ángel Carmona
|Sevilla
|35
|19
|0.6
|Rodrigo De Paul
|Atlético
|34
|19
|0.8
|Leandro Cabrera
|Espanyol
|33
|19
|0.6
|Dani Vivian
|Athletic
|32
|19
|0.7
|Unai Gómez
|Athletic
|32
|19
|1.3
|Arnau Martínez
|Girona
|32
|19
|0.7
|Aurélien Tchouaméni
|Real Madrid
|32
|19
|0.6
|Johnny Cardoso
|Betis
|28
|19
|0.8
|Alejo Véliz
|Espanyol
|27
|19
|1.5
|Peque Fernández
|Sevilla
|26
|19
|1.5
|Juanmi
|Betis
|24
|19
|1.8
|Orri Óskarsson
|Real Sociedad
|23
|19
|1.8
|Bertug Yildirim
|Getafe
|22
|19
|1.6
|Maroan Sannadi
|Athletic
|16
|19
|2.3
|Sergio Gómez
|Real Sociedad
|37
|18
|0.6
|André Almeida
|Valencia
|34
|18
|0.8
|Jules Koundé
|Barcelona
|32
|18
|0.6
|Ladislav Krejcí
|Girona
|28
|18
|0.7
|Manu Fuster
|Las Palmas
|28
|18
|1.6
|Donny van de Beek
|Girona
|26
|18
|1.1
|Marc Bartra
|Betis
|25
|18
|0.8
|Robert Navarro
|Mallorca
|23
|18
|1.3
|Edu Expósito
|Espanyol
|19
|18
|1.6
|Stoichkov
|Alavés
|16
|18
|2.3
|Johan Mojica
|Mallorca
|36
|17
|0.6
|Antonio Sánchez
|Mallorca
|33
|17
|1.1
|Javi Hernández
|Leganés
|31
|17
|0.6
|Jaime Mata
|Las Palmas
|30
|17
|2.4
|Álvaro Tejero
|Espanyol
|28
|17
|1.2
|Joan Jordán
|Alavés
|25
|17
|1.1
|Tasos Douvikas
|Celta
|20
|17
|2.2
|Juan Foyth
|Villarreal
|19
|17
|1
|Ilias Akhomach
|Villarreal
|11
|17
|2.6
|Rubén Vargas
|Sevilla
|11
|17
|2.3
|Marash Kumbulla
|Espanyol
|35
|16
|0.5
|Diego Rico
|Getafe
|33
|16
|0.5
|Marcos Llorente
|Atlético
|33
|16
|0.6
|Beñat Prados
|Athletic
|30
|16
|0.8
|Yuri Berchiche
|Athletic
|30
|16
|0.7
|Yvan Neyou
|Leganés
|30
|16
|0.6
|Enzo Barrenechea
|Valencia
|30
|16
|0.7
|Aitor Ruibal
|Betis
|29
|16
|1.1
|Randy Nteka
|Rayo
|24
|16
|1.3
|Chuki
|Valladolid
|18
|16
|2
|Adnan Januzaj
|Las Palmas
|18
|16
|2.4
|Suso
|Sevilla
|16
|16
|2.4
|Lucas Vázquez
|Real Madrid
|32
|15
|0.6
|Iván Sánchez
|Valladolid
|32
|15
|1
|Nayef Aguerd
|Real Sociedad
|21
|15
|0.8
|Álex Sola
|Getafe
|19
|15
|1.3
|Álvaro Djaló
|Athletic
|17
|15
|2.1
|Enzo Boyomo
|Valladolid
|37
|14
|0.4
|Dani Parejo
|Villarreal
|36
|14
|0.6
|Renato Tapia
|Leganés
|34
|14
|0.5
|Pepelu
|Valencia
|34
|14
|0.7
|Valentin Rosier
|Leganés
|32
|14
|0.5
|Fran García
|Real Madrid
|31
|14
|0.6
|Eric García
|Barcelona
|29
|14
|0.8
|Abdón Prats
|Mallorca
|24
|14
|2.9
|Marc Casadó
|Barcelona
|23
|14
|0.8
|Pau Víctor
|Barcelona
|21
|14
|4.1
|Darwin Machís
|Valladolid
|18
|14
|2
|Bojan Miovski
|Girona
|17
|14
|1.4
|Rodrigo Riquelme
|Atlético
|16
|14
|2.5
|Dani Gómez
|Valencia
|14
|14
|2.4
|Sergio González
|Leganés
|36
|13
|0.4
|Juanlu Sánchez
|Sevilla
|32
|13
|0.7
|Loïc Badé
|Sevilla
|32
|13
|0.4
|Dimitri Foulquier
|Valencia
|32
|13
|0.5
|Iñigo Martínez
|Barcelona
|28
|13
|0.5
|Santiago Mouriño
|Alavés
|25
|13
|0.6
|Sergio Carreira
|Celta
|23
|13
|0.7
|Jon Olasagasti
|Real Sociedad
|22
|13
|1.4
|Gerard Gumbau
|Rayo
|22
|13
|1.4
|Albert Sambi Lokonga
|Sevilla
|22
|13
|0.8
|Walid Cheddira
|Espanyol
|22
|13
|1.9
|Jonathan Bamba
|Celta
|12
|13
|1.4
|Javi Rodríguez
|Celta
|36
|12
|0.4
|Abel Bretones
|Osasuna
|35
|12
|0.5
|Ander Guevara
|Alavés
|33
|12
|0.6
|Manu Sánchez
|Alavés
|33
|12
|0.4
|Alejandro Balde
|Barcelona
|32
|12
|0.5
|Logan Costa
|Villarreal
|32
|12
|0.4
|Martin Valjent
|Mallorca
|31
|12
|0.4
|Darko Brasanac
|Leganés
|30
|12
|0.7
|David López
|Girona
|29
|12
|0.4
|Abdel Abqar
|Alavés
|29
|12
|0.4
|Igor Zubeldia
|Real Sociedad
|28
|12
|0.5
|José Gayà
|Valencia
|23
|12
|0.6
|Juan Herzog
|Las Palmas
|19
|12
|0.8
|Jorge Herrando
|Osasuna
|18
|12
|0.8
|Peter Federico
|Getafe
|17
|12
|2.3
|Marc Roca
|Betis
|14
|12
|1.2
|Ansu Fati
|Barcelona
|6
|12
|4.7
|Jon Aramburu
|Real Sociedad
|35
|11
|0.4
|Pep Chavarría
|Rayo
|34
|11
|0.4
|Iván Martín
|Girona
|32
|11
|0.5
|Koke
|Atlético
|32
|11
|0.5
|Diego Llorente
|Betis
|30
|11
|0.4
|Robin Le Normand
|Atlético
|27
|11
|0.5
|Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta
|Athletic
|26
|11
|0.7
|Anuar Tuhami
|Valladolid
|26
|11
|0.6
|Gavi
|Barcelona
|26
|11
|0.9
|Javi Sánchez
|Valladolid
|25
|11
|0.5
|Iker Muñoz
|Osasuna
|23
|11
|1.7
|Manu Morlanes
|Mallorca
|23
|11
|0.7
|Pere Milla
|Espanyol
|20
|11
|2.2
|Sergi Canós
|Valencia
|17
|11
|2.8
|Sergi Guardiola
|Rayo
|16
|11
|2.8
|Mouctar Diakhaby
|Valencia
|13
|11
|1.5
|Yan Diomande
|Leganés
|10
|11
|1.8
|García Pascual
|Sevilla
|8
|11
|2.4
|Lucien Agoumé
|Sevilla
|35
|10
|0.4
|Daley Blind
|Girona
|34
|10
|0.3
|Mika Mármol
|Las Palmas
|30
|10
|0.4
|Scott McKenna
|Las Palmas
|29
|10
|0.4
|Antoniu Roca
|Espanyol
|26
|10
|0.9
|Rubén Peña
|Osasuna
|25
|10
|1.2
|Abdul Mumin
|Rayo
|24
|10
|0.4
|Clément Lenglet
|Atlético
|23
|10
|0.5
|Denis Suárez
|Villarreal
|21
|10
|1.5
|Benito Ramírez
|Las Palmas
|19
|10
|1.9
|Alfonso Espino
|Rayo
|16
|10
|1.1
|Álvaro Aguado
|Espanyol
|16
|10
|2.1
|Irvin Cardona
|Espanyol
|16
|10
|1.5
|Éder Militão
|Real Madrid
|12
|10
|1
|Arkaitz Mariezkurrena
|Real Sociedad
|9
|10
|3.8
|Omar Mascarell
|Mallorca
|32
|9
|0.4
|Natan
|Betis
|31
|9
|0.4
|Nahuel Molina
|Atlético
|30
|9
|0.5
|Eray Cömert
|Valladolid
|25
|9
|0.5
|Javi Galán
|Atlético
|25
|9
|0.5
|Yeray Álvarez
|Athletic
|21
|9
|0.5
|Álex Muñoz
|Las Palmas
|21
|9
|0.6
|Allan Nyom
|Getafe
|20
|9
|0.9
|Asier Villalibre
|Alavés
|16
|9
|2.5
|Jon Martín
|Real Sociedad
|13
|9
|0.9
|Kelechi Iheanacho
|Sevilla
|9
|9
|2
|Jesús Areso
|Osasuna
|36
|8
|0.2
|Pau Cubarsí
|Barcelona
|35
|8
|0.3
|Pol Lozano
|Espanyol
|30
|8
|0.4
|Portu
|Girona
|27
|8
|0.9
|Stanko Juric
|Valladolid
|26
|8
|0.4
|Óscar De Marcos
|Athletic
|26
|8
|0.5
|Dani Ceballos
|Real Madrid
|23
|8
|0.6
|Jorge Sáenz
|Leganés
|23
|8
|0.4
|Iker Losada
|Betis
|22
|8
|1
|Lucas Rosa
|Valladolid
|21
|8
|0.4
|Eduardo Camavinga
|Real Madrid
|19
|8
|0.7
|Aridane Hernández
|Rayo
|14
|8
|0.7
|Marc Domenech
|Mallorca
|10
|8
|2.4
|Iván Jaime
|Valencia
|9
|8
|2.5
|Ander Herrera
|Athletic
|8
|8
|2.7
|Pablo Maffeo
|Mallorca
|30
|7
|0.3
|Gerard Martín
|Barcelona
|28
|7
|0.6
|Mikel Vesga
|Athletic
|25
|7
|0.6
|Adrià Alti
|Leganés
|22
|7
|0.4
|Beñat Turrientes
|Real Sociedad
|21
|7
|0.7
|Enzo Loiodice
|Las Palmas
|17
|7
|0.9
|Tajon Buchanan
|Villarreal
|13
|7
|1.5
|Thierry Correia
|Valencia
|11
|7
|0.8
|Assane Diao
|Betis
|10
|7
|2.3
|Valentín Barco
|Sevilla
|7
|7
|2.2
|Nabil Fekir
|Betis
|2
|7
|3.5
|Djené Dakonam
|Getafe
|31
|6
|0.2
|Álex Suárez
|Las Palmas
|30
|6
|0.2
|Moi Gómez
|Osasuna
|26
|6
|0.7
|Fran Pérez
|Valencia
|26
|6
|1
|Copete
|Mallorca
|25
|6
|0.4
|Juan Bernat
|Villarreal
|24
|6
|0.6
|Aitor Paredes
|Athletic
|23
|6
|0.3
|Aihen Muñoz
|Real Sociedad
|21
|6
|0.5
|Alejandro Francés
|Girona
|18
|6
|0.5
|Héctor Fort
|Barcelona
|17
|6
|0.9
|Brian Oliván
|Espanyol
|17
|6
|0.5
|Pau Cabanes
|Villarreal
|16
|6
|1.6
|José Arnáiz
|Osasuna
|15
|6
|4.5
|Arthur
|Girona
|15
|6
|0.6
|Víctor Meseguer
|Valladolid
|14
|6
|1.3
|Roberto López
|Leganés
|13
|6
|1.4
|Pablo Torre
|Barcelona
|10
|6
|1.8
|Gabriel Misehouy
|Girona
|9
|6
|2.2
|Abde Rebbach
|Alavés
|8
|6
|1.4
|Cristhian Mosquera
|Valencia
|37
|5
|0.1
|Óscar Valentín
|Rayo
|34
|5
|0.2
|Luis Pérez
|Valladolid
|30
|5
|0.2
|Javi López
|Real Sociedad
|29
|5
|0.2
|Carl Starfelt
|Celta
|28
|5
|0.2
|José María Giménez
|Atlético
|27
|5
|0.2
|Frenkie de Jong
|Barcelona
|26
|5
|0.4
|Oriol Romeu
|Girona
|25
|5
|0.3
|José Campaña
|Las Palmas
|25
|5
|0.4
|Marvin Park
|Las Palmas
|23
|5
|0.4
|Youssouf Sabaly
|Betis
|22
|5
|0.3
|Jesús Vázquez
|Valencia
|19
|5
|0.5
|Óscar Trejo
|Rayo
|19
|5
|0.9
|Adama Boiro
|Athletic
|18
|5
|0.4
|Ricardo Rodríguez
|Betis
|18
|5
|0.4
|Carlos Benavídez
|Alavés
|18
|5
|0.9
|César Azpilicueta
|Atlético
|14
|5
|0.5
|Stefan Bajcetic
|Las Palmas
|14
|5
|0.5
|Amath Ndiaye
|Valladolid
|13
|5
|1.2
|Alfonso Pedraza
|Villarreal
|12
|5
|1
|Facundo Garcés
|Alavés
|10
|5
|0.7
|Nico Serrano
|Athletic
|4
|5
|4.1
|Juan Cruz
|Osasuna
|25
|4
|0.2
|Hugo Sotelo
|Celta
|24
|4
|0.3
|Aritz Elustondo
|Real Sociedad
|22
|4
|0.2
|Jhon Solís
|Girona
|19
|4
|0.7
|Willy Kambwala
|Villarreal
|19
|4
|0.3
|Juan Berrocal
|Getafe
|19
|4
|0.3
|Urko González
|Real Sociedad
|18
|4
|0.3
|Damián Rodríguez
|Celta
|17
|4
|0.4
|Kike Barja
|Osasuna
|15
|4
|1.2
|William Carvalho
|Betis
|14
|4
|0.7
|Stanis Idumbo
|Sevilla
|14
|4
|1.3
|Jailson
|Celta
|13
|4
|0.6
|Adam Aznou
|Valladolid
|13
|4
|0.4
|Enric Franquesa
|Leganés
|12
|4
|0.6
|Eric Bailly
|Villarreal
|12
|4
|0.6
|Ronald Araújo
|Barcelona
|12
|4
|0.5
|Marc Cardona
|Las Palmas
|11
|4
|3
|Adrián Pica
|Alavés
|9
|4
|0.7
|Manu Bueno
|Sevilla
|9
|4
|2.7
|Sébastien Haller
|Leganés
|8
|4
|0.9
|Chiquinho
|Mallorca
|8
|4
|2.6
|James Rodríguez
|Rayo
|6
|4
|2.7
|Alberto Risco
|Getafe
|5
|4
|5.5
|Ramón Martínez
|Sevilla
|5
|4
|1.4
|Arsen Zakharyan
|Real Sociedad
|3
|4
|5.1
|Lucas Ocampos
|Sevilla
|2
|4
|2
|Viti Rozada
|Las Palmas
|29
|3
|0.1
|Kiko Femenía
|Villarreal
|28
|3
|0.1
|Raúl Asencio
|Real Madrid
|23
|3
|0.2
|Domingos Duarte
|Getafe
|22
|3
|0.1
|Carlos Domínguez
|Celta
|19
|3
|0.2
|David Torres
|Valladolid
|18
|3
|0.2
|Valery Fernández
|Mallorca
|18
|3
|0.9
|Mateu Morey
|Mallorca
|16
|3
|0.4
|Jesús Navas
|Sevilla
|15
|3
|0.6
|Yarek Gasiorowski
|Valencia
|15
|3
|0.3
|Julián Chicco
|Leganés
|14
|3
|0.9
|Florian Grillitsch
|Valladolid
|13
|3
|0.4
|Juma Bah
|Valladolid
|12
|3
|0.3
|Dani Carvajal
|Real Madrid
|8
|3
|0.4
|Germán Valera
|Valencia
|8
|3
|1.9
|Peio Canales
|Athletic
|8
|3
|1.1
|Rafael Bauza
|Espanyol
|5
|3
|1.5
|Adrián Arnu
|Valladolid
|5
|3
|6
|Omar El Hilali
|Espanyol
|36
|2
|0.1
|Matija Nastasic
|Leganés
|26
|2
|0.1
|Fernando Calero
|Espanyol
|21
|2
|0.3
|Andoni Gorosabel
|Athletic
|20
|2
|0.1
|Íñigo Lekue
|Athletic
|16
|2
|0.2
|Raúl Albiol
|Villarreal
|15
|2
|0.2
|Tamás Nikitscher
|Valladolid
|13
|2
|0.2
|Juanpe
|Girona
|12
|2
|0.2
|Hugo Guillamón
|Valencia
|12
|2
|0.5
|Sergi Gómez
|Espanyol
|12
|2
|0.3
|Cenk Özkacar
|Valencia
|11
|2
|0.2
|Mihailo Ristic
|Celta
|10
|2
|0.4
|José Gragera
|Espanyol
|10
|2
|0.3
|Duk
|Leganés
|10
|2
|1.1
|Nabil Aberdin
|Getafe
|7
|2
|0.7
|Luka Romero
|Alavés
|6
|2
|0.9
|Tanguy Nianzou
|Sevilla
|6
|2
|0.3
|Thomas Lemar
|Atlético
|5
|2
|2.3
|Ángel Ortiz
|Betis
|5
|2
|0.5
|Jan Salas
|Mallorca
|4
|2
|4.6
|Etta Eyong
|Villarreal
|4
|2
|5.5
|John Patrick
|Getafe
|4
|2
|4
|Selvi Clua
|Girona
|4
|2
|1.1
|Akor Adams
|Sevilla
|4
|2
|1.4
|Rodri
|Betis
|3
|2
|1.5
|Marc Bernal
|Barcelona
|3
|2
|0.7
|Jacobo Ramón
|Real Madrid
|3
|2
|0.9
|Abdoulaye Keita
|Getafe
|3
|2
|1.9
|Fabio González
|Las Palmas
|2
|2
|3.5
|Adrián Niño
|Atlético
|1
|2
|16.4
|Dani Rodríguez
|Barcelona
|1
|2
|4.7
|Joan García
|Espanyol
|38
|1
|0
|Moussa Diarra
|Alavés
|26
|1
|0
|Iván Balliu
|Rayo
|25
|1
|0.1
|Yellu Santiago
|Getafe
|19
|1
|0.2
|Reinildo
|Atlético
|19
|1
|0.1
|Pau Navarro
|Villarreal
|17
|1
|0.1
|Jon Pacheco
|Real Sociedad
|14
|1
|0.1
|Axel Witsel
|Atlético
|14
|1
|0.1
|Antonio Candela
|Valladolid
|12
|1
|0.1
|Hamari Traoré
|Real Sociedad
|11
|1
|0.1
|Unai Núñez
|Athletic
|10
|1
|0.1
|Héctor Bellerín
|Betis
|9
|1
|0.2
|Joseph Aidoo
|Celta
|9
|1
|0.2
|Aleksandar Sedlar
|Alavés
|9
|1
|0.2
|Gonzalo Montiel
|Sevilla
|6
|1
|0.8
|Hugo Novoa
|Alavés
|5
|1
|0.4
|Andreas Christensen
|Barcelona
|5
|1
|0.4
|Henrique
|Valladolid
|5
|1
|0.3
|Fran Vieites
|Betis
|4
|1
|0.3
|Martín Tejón
|Valencia
|4
|1
|2
|Andy Pelmard
|Las Palmas
|4
|1
|0.4
|Gonzalo García
|Real Madrid
|3
|1
|1.7
|Ibrahim Alani
|Valladolid
|3
|1
|0.6
|Iker Almena
|Girona
|2
|1
|2
|Aritz Arambarri
|Leganés
|2
|1
|0.5
|Siebe Van der Heyden
|Mallorca
|2
|1
|0.9
|Naci Ünüvar
|Espanyol
|2
|1
|3.1
|Mario Maroto
|Valladolid
|2
|1
|1.4
|Víctor Muñoz
|Real Madrid
|2
|1
|2.6
|Sergio Viera
|Las Palmas
|2
|1
|0.9
|Leandro Antonetti
|Sevilla
|2
|1
|3.5
|Diego Martín
|Las Palmas
|2
|1
|2.4
|Rodrigo Abajas
|Valencia
|1
|1
|1.4
|Pejiño
|Las Palmas
|1
|1
|6
|Javi Llabrés
|Mallorca
|1
|1
|1.6
|Papa Dame Ba
|Girona
|1
|1
|1.9
|Diego Hormigo
|Sevilla
|1
|1
|2.4
|David Soria
|Getafe
|38
|0
|0
|Sergio Herrera
|Osasuna
|37
|0
|0
|Paulo Gazzaniga
|Girona
|36
|0
|0
|Álex Remiro
|Real Sociedad
|36
|0
|0
|Jan Oblak
|Atlético
|36
|0
|0
|Giorgi Mamardashvili
|Valencia
|34
|0
|0
|Vicente Guaita
|Celta
|34
|0
|0
|Antonio Sivera
|Alavés
|32
|0
|0
|Marko Dmitrovic
|Leganés
|32
|0
|0
|Augusto Batalla
|Rayo
|32
|0
|0
|Dominik Greif
|Mallorca
|31
|0
|0
|Karl Hein
|Valladolid
|31
|0
|0
|Ørjan Nyland
|Sevilla
|30
|0
|0
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|30
|0
|0
|Jasper Cillessen
|Las Palmas
|27
|0
|0
|Diego Conde
|Villarreal
|22
|0
|0
|Unai Simón
|Athletic
|21
|0
|0
|Adrián
|Betis
|19
|0
|0
|Luiz Júnior
|Villarreal
|17
|0
|0
|Iñaki Peña
|Barcelona
|16
|0
|0
|Rui Silva
|Betis
|15
|0
|0
|Wojciech Szczesny
|Barcelona
|15
|0
|0
|Ferland Mendy
|Real Madrid
|14
|0
|0
|Toni Lato
|Mallorca
|14
|0
|0
|Julen Agirrezabala
|Athletic
|14
|0
|0
|Dinko Horkas
|Las Palmas
|13
|0
|0
|Marcão
|Sevilla
|12
|0
|0
|Javier Manquillo
|Celta
|10
|0
|0
|Álvaro Fernández
|Sevilla
|9
|0
|0
|Marc-André ter Stegen
|Barcelona
|8
|0
|0
|Yoel Lago
|Celta
|8
|0
|0
|Andrii Lunin
|Real Madrid
|7
|0
|0
|Leo Román
|Mallorca
|7
|0
|0
|Franco Cervi
|Celta
|7
|0
|0
|David Alaba
|Real Madrid
|7
|0
|0
|Jesús Owono
|Alavés
|6
|0
|0
|Juan Soriano
|Leganés
|6
|0
|0
|Dani Cárdenas
|Rayo
|6
|0
|0
|André Ferreira
|Valladolid
|6
|0
|0
|Mateo Flores
|Betis
|6
|0
|0
|Álex Padilla
|Athletic
|5
|0
|0
|Nacho Vidal
|Osasuna
|5
|0
|0
|Justin Smith
|Espanyol
|5
|0
|0
|Ismael Bekhoucha
|Getafe
|5
|0
|0
|Iván Villar
|Celta
|4
|0
|0
|Stole Dimitrievski
|Valencia
|4
|0
|0
|Jesús Vallejo
|Real Madrid
|4
|0
|0
|Max Aarons
|Valencia
|4
|0
|0
|Javier Martón
|Athletic
|3
|0
|0
|Unai García
|Osasuna
|3
|0
|0
|Sergi Domínguez
|Barcelona
|3
|0
|0
|Kim Min-Su
|Girona
|3
|0
|0
|Pablo García
|Betis
|3
|0
|0
|Adrián Rodríguez
|Alavés
|2
|0
|0
|Carlos Guirao
|Leganés
|2
|0
|0
|Iker Benito
|Osasuna
|2
|0
|0
|Pelayo Fernández
|Rayo
|2
|0
|0
|Unai Marrero
|Real Sociedad
|2
|0
|0
|Etienne Eto'o Pineda
|Rayo
|2
|0
|0
|Daniel Luna
|Mallorca
|2
|0
|0
|Raúl Chasco
|Valladolid
|2
|0
|0
|Raúl de Tomás
|Rayo
|2
|0
|0
|Daley Sinkgraven
|Las Palmas
|2
|0
|0
|Iker Córdoba
|Valencia
|2
|0
|0
|Juan Musso
|Atlético
|2
|0
|0
|Álvaro Odriozola
|Real Sociedad
|2
|0
|0
|Nobel Mendy
|Betis
|2
|0
|0
|David López
|Mallorca
|2
|0
|0
|Vladyslav Krapyvtsov
|Girona
|2
|0
|0
|Adu Ares
|Athletic
|1
|0
|0
|Aitor Fernández
|Osasuna
|1
|0
|0
|David Otorbi
|Valencia
|1
|0
|0
|Fran González
|Real Madrid
|1
|0
|0
|Arnau Rafús
|Valladolid
|1
|0
|0
|Arnau Solà
|Villarreal
|1
|0
|0
|Pau López
|Girona
|1
|0
|0
|Gorka Rivera
|Getafe
|1
|0
|0
|Maximiliano Caufriez
|Valencia
|1
|0
|0
|Ferrán Ruiz
|Girona
|1
|0
|0
|Israel Domínguez
|Sevilla
|1
|0
|0
|Sergio Arribas
|Betis
|1
|0
|0
|Aingeru Olabarrieta
|Athletic
|1
|0
|0
|Iago Parente
|Valladolid
|1
|0
|0
|Xavi Moreno
|Valladolid
|1
|0
|0
|Arturo Rodríguez
|Las Palmas
|1
|0
|0
Considering the upheaveal on both sides, I'm expecting we'll see more goals than we usually do when Real Sociedad are involved. And along with the condition of their team, they've not defended anywhere near their usual levels so far this season, ranking 12th for xG conceded through the first four rounds (5.06).
In a game with a makeshift vibe and potentially ragged structures, this should be one where Kylian Mbappe comes to the party. The Frenchman has been devouring shot attempts so far (26 in four La Liga games), and after his brace against Real Betis last time out, look for him to seize upon a situation where coherent defending may be short.
Girona v Barcelona - Sun, 15:15
Girona did the double over Barcelona in La Liga last season, a remarkable and unique achievement in the club's history given their proximity. Barcelona - the long held force in Catalunya - were dispatched by the historically much smaller side, and with Girona playing the superior, more stylish football in the process.
They won both games by the same 4-2 scoreline, in what was the only time this century a team have scored 4+ goals home and away against Barcelona in a single La Liga campaign.
It truly was spellbinding stuff from Girona last term, but their chances of repeating anything close to it this time round look decidedly slim. In short, Girona are weaker (although they remain a lovely footballing side) and Barcelona appear to be in a much stronger position, with Hansi Flick's project getting off to a fine start.
Four games is a small sample size - and it's far from enough to tell us who's going to win the title this season - but Barcelona have been La Liga's cream of the crop so far. Coming into MD5, they've won four from four and already racked up a +10 goal difference (13 scored, three conceded).
On top of that, the underlying numbers look especially dominant. Flick's side have racked up 11.4 xG and only conceded 2.9 in return. That margin of +8.2 in terms of xG difference is essentially double that of any other team bar Real Madrid, and there are only four teams in the division who are on +2 or more heading into the fifth round.
As for Girona, they're one of those four teams, with Michel's side at +3 through their first four games (6.6 for and 3.6 against). It's not quite the levels of dominance they achieved last term, but it's still been a good start by their renewed and realistic ambitions this term.
These are two high-powered attacks, but Barcelona look the better package. I'll take the away side to win here in a game where both sides get on the scoresheet.
Get tips for the rest of this week's Football from our roster of expert tipsters!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
