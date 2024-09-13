Serie A Tips: Back Inter to keep it clean in victory at 13/8

Juve will get back to winning ways

Milan can claim first victory of the season

Expect goals in Atalanta homecoming

Inter will keep it clean

Manchester United travel to Southampton for the early KO, and it is all about Kobbie Mainoo for us.

The England international has committed the most fouls of any Man Utd player so far this season (7), at least three more than any of his teammates.

In fact, only Bruno Guimaraes (21) and Joelinton (16) have been involved in more fouls than Mainoo (14) this season (7 committed, 7 won).

He's also been booked in each of his last three games for club and country, picking up a yellow inside the first half against Ireland for England last week.

It is 2/51.40 for Mainoo to commit one or more fouls v Southampton, something he has done in each of his apps so far.

Juventus face a fellow unbeaten opponent on Saturday, when they travel to take on Empoli.

The hosts are seventh in Serie A after three games (W1 D2). They have pulled off impressive away results in their last couple of matches, winning 2-1 at Roma, before drawing 1-1 with Bologna. After winning their first two games of the season, Juve were frustrated before the international break, when Roma managed to restrict them to a single shot on target, in a 0-0 draw in Turin.

The bright side for Thiago Motta is that his side have yet to concede a goal. Let's back a Juventus win and under 3.5 goals at 6/52.20, which is a bet that has landed in both of their league victories.

AC Milan will be looking to finally get a win on the board when they host promoted Venezia.

The Rossoneri have failed to win any of their three games (D2 L1) and have conceded exactly two goals in each of those matches. Milan are already five points behind the leaders Inter and new manager Paulo Fonseca could find himself under pressure if they fail to win his game, ahead of next week's Derby della Madonnina.

Venezia are also without a victory (P3 D1 L2), but that of course, is much less surprising, especially as they have faced pretty tough opponents in Lazio, Fiorentina and Torino. They've only scored one goal in those games, which gives some hope of Milan's leaky defence keeping tight. Back Milan with minus 1.5 goals on the handicap at 5/61.84.

Two European contenders in the bottom-half of the table meet on Sunday, when Atalanta clash with Fiorentina.

Both teams have mitigating circumstances behind their poor starts. This is Atalanta's first home game of the season, due to improvements taking place at the Gewiss Stadium. Though they won their first of three away matches at Lecce, they were then defeated on the road at in-form Torino and the Scudetto holders Inter.

Fiorentina lost their successful manager Vincenzo Italiano to Bologna this summer. Under their new coach Raffaele Palladino they have drawn against Parma, Venezia and Monza, while they also drew both legs of a Europa Conference League qualifier against Puskas. This record makes it a risk to back Atalanta in front of their home support, so combine both teams to score with over 2.5 goals instead, at odds of 1/12.00.

The Serie A leaders Inter are expected to remain on top this weekend, with a victory at Monza.

After a 2-2 draw with Genoa in their opening game, Inter beat Lecce 2-0, before thrashing Atalanta 4-0. Eight goals from three matches is an impressive return, especially as last season's Serie A top scorer Lautaro Martinez, has yet to find the net. Marcus Thuram has instead been the man in form, with four goals in three appearances.

Monza have finished 11th and 12th in their two seasons in Serie A, so are currently underperforming in 15th position (P3 W0 D2 L1). Monza have failed to score in two of their three games and with Inter keeping clean sheets in their last two appearances, it makes sense to back the visitors to win to nil at 13/102.30.