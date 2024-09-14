Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions: NLD is a huge game but Arsenal absentees make this a tough one for Arteta's side

Alan is predicting a score draw in the North London derby

Routine home wins look on the cards for Liverpool and Man City

Huge ramifications likely if Man United don't beat Southampton

Game of the Weekend

I was often on the right side of a derby

The North London derby is a huge one in the Premier League. Derby games are great to play in because you can get away with a little bit more, the referees are a little more lenient, and they understand what it means to coaches, players and fans.

We are already talking about it so you can imagine the excitement in North London from both sets of supporters now the international break is over.

Derby games are great to play in so long as you're on the right side of the result and more often than not in my career, I was. That's the key and the important thing.

Solanke return would be a huge boost for Spurs

I was at Newcastle v Spurs last time out and I wasn't impressed with Spurs, particularly in forward positions. I thought they were poor in and around the 18-yard box, despite getting into some great positions.

Their final ball and killer instinct was poor and they're going to need to vastly improve in those areas for the North London derby.

Hopefully Dominic Solanke is deemed fit for this one, because what a great way to introduce himself to the Tottenham fans if he could make the difference in his first derby game, to make a huge statement in a game of this size.

It hasn't quite happened for him yet, they paid a lot of money for him and he suffered an injury early on so they'll be wanting and needing him back fit, particularly as they were poor in forward positions against Newcastle.

Odegaard and Rice two of Arsenal's most important players

Martin Odegaard has been fantastic for Arsenal and he's a brilliant player. To have him and Declan Rice missing in the middle of the park, that would be a huge blow.

It's already a huge blow without Rice so we have to hope Odegaard's injury isn't too bad because if both players are missing from midfield, it's an uphill task before a ball is kicked.

If Martin Odegaard is ruled out, that's bad news for Arsenal but very good for Tottenham because Odegaard and Rice are two of Arsenal's big hitters, so to go into a game of this size without them, it would be tough for Arsenal.

The midfield will be an area to watch out for with the potential missing players, but Arsenal just may be different, rather than worse. Jorginho and Partey are two experienced players.

I know Jorginho hasn't played yet this season which would be a concern, but he knows his way around.

Sterling to Arsenal was a smart move for club and player

I thought it was a no-brainer for Arsenal to sign Raheem Sterling; it seems a good move for both parties.

For Raheem to get out of the messy situation at Chelsea and to come into such an experienced squad with a manager that knows him well, and with the experience that he brings himself, is a huge positive for both player and club.

I think it was a smart move for both him and Arsenal because they now have even more competition in forward areas, and some really good options across the front three.

You can never have enough in forward positions, as managers love to rotate at specific times in games. I think mentally for other players to be under pressure from others keeps you on your toes anyway.

Raheem is there if the manager needs him, but it also sends a message to others that if you're not quite at it, we have other players here to come in and do the job.

Spurs must improve attacking output to stand a chance

They key to this game for me is will Spurs improve in forward positions? It's something Ange Postecoglou will want to work on in terms of having more killer instinct when they do have the ball because on the evidence I saw, they'll have to improve massively.

These games are always really tight, and with the potential injury news for Arsenal, there may not be a lot between the two teams, so I'm tempted to go for a score-draw in this one.

Arsenal v Spurs combined XI (4-3-3):

David Raya

Destiny Udogie

Gabriel

William Saliba

Ben White

Yves Bissouma

Declan Rice

Martin Odegaard

Son Heung-Min

Bukayo Saka

Kai Havertz

Alan's prediction: Score Draw

Remaining Fixtures

This is a huge game for both sides. Southampton have to start picking up points, especially now Leicester don't look to be getting deducted any points.

Southampton have been struggling to put the ball in the back of the net and finishing the chances they've created, so when they do get them, they have to start taking them. That's where they have to improve massively.

I think Man United have been bang average so far this season, which is why there's a lot of talk around Ten Hag, so this is a huge game for both clubs and could have huge ramifications going forward.

There'll be so much noise if Man United don't win this game, particularly with the start to the season Southampton have had too. If Man United were to go there and fail to win, or even worse, be beaten, then the noise around the job and everything else at the club would rank up a notch or three.

I'll go for a draw.

Alan's prediction: Draw

The point against Fulham last time out should give Ipswich great confidence but they're coming up against a Brighton team here that look really good and full of confidence.

The manager has them playing some great stuff and I'd be surprised if Ipswich get anything from this game. I'll go for a Brighton win.

Alan's prediction: Brighton to Win

Everything eventually feeds down into the dressing room, whatever is going on at a football club, players will be talking about it, whether in the open or privately to each other. It'll be interesting to see if the news around Leicester changes their fortune.

Having said that, it shouldn't really impact the players. This will be another tough game for Leicester, and I think with the forward players that Crystal Palace have, I'll go for a home win.

Alan's prediction: Crystal Palace to Win

Another London derby for these sides at the Cottage, and I have mentioned before that I see these derbies tough to call. West Ham have had a tougher start to the season so it remains to be seen what they can do just yet.

There is likely not going to be much between them, so I am opting for another draw.

Alan's prediction: Draw

It will be too much for Nottingham Forest at Anfield. I think they may try and shut up shop but with the form Liverpool are in, the way they're playing and the confidence they'll have, they'll have too much for Forest.

It wouldn't surprise me at all if Liverpool were to win and keep a clean sheet again, so I will go for a home win in what will be a superb start to the season for Arne Slot.

Alan's prediction: Liverpool to Win

Man City will have too much for Brentford. Brentford have been reasonable up to now and they handled the Toney situation really well, got decent money for him, but I don't see them getting anything from this game.

Erling Haaland netted on international duty following his seven goals to start the season so good luck to Brentford out there. Home win.

Alan's prediction: Man City to Win

It's another tough one for Everton. Their confidence must be really, really low after what happened against Bournemouth last time out.

It will have been a long international break for them, and I think that'll continue. I don't see them getting anything out of the game, so I'll go for a home win.

Aston Villa found out their Champions League fate last week, having worked so hard to get there, so I bet they can't wait to get started next week.

They have got a bigger squad, but there's no doubt about it, it is going to be tested. We saw what happened to Newcastle in terms of the injuries and it'll be very interesting to see how they handle the added workload.

Morgan Rogers has started the season really well, he got a couple of goals for the U21s earlier this week, and they have good players across the park. There'll be great anticipation from both the players and the fans because they deserve to be in the Champions League.

What is a shame is the Villa ticket prices for their fans in the Champions League. I don't remember Newcastle's being as expensive as what Aston Villa are charging as far as I'm aware.

It's really disappointing when fans have been there through thick and thin, helped the team get over the line, and now when it's come down to it, the big games in the Champions League, the prices have gone that high. It's not fair on the fans.

Alan's prediction: Aston Villa to Win

We all look at Chelsea and think what on earth is going on. They get one good result and then a not so good one. We know they have the players and ability to win this game though.

This is a tough game to call because Bournemouth have started well, played really well here vs Newcastle a few weeks ago and despite not playing well at Everton, somehow managed to win it.

I'll flip a coin on this one and go for an away win.

Alan's prediction: Chelsea to Win

Newcastle fans are waiting for the team to get it into gear because after three games, they have two wins and a draw without playing particularly well, which is a good sign.

I think with the confidence Isak would've picked up from getting his goal for Newcastle and then three for Sweden during the break, plus, the confidence Gordon would've picked up from Lee Carsley picking him for England could accelerate the side getting into full flow.

If those two are on form, I can see Newcastle going to Wolves and getting the three points.

Alan's prediction: Newcastle to Win

