Millwall v Luton Town: Back Adebayo to break his duck at 11/4

Millwall v Luton Town

Millwall host Luton Town looking for a first win against their returning Championship opposition since October 2020.

The Lions have responded positively to a season opening pair of defeats, the return of Japhet Tanganga helping them keep back-to-back clean sheets against strugglers Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday.

It has helped to improve the mood of Neil Harris who found himself publicly bemoaning a lack of options prior to the end of the transfer window. He was then backed with the signings of Femi Azeez, Ryan Wintle and Josh Coburn, all three making their debuts in the 3-0 win against Wednesday with the latter scoring.

According to the Analyst, Millwall rank top for non-penalty xG and are comfortably first for xG created from set-pieces. They have scored two or more in three of their opening four and had at least 13 shots in every game.

Luton's underperformance has to change

The feeling isn't as positive at Luton Town, who sit second from bottom having picked up a single point from their opening four as the hangover from a brutal relegation continues.

There have been concerns defensively with the decision to play a higher line coming back to haunt them, particularly on opening day when Burnley hit them for four. The inconsistent selection owing to injury has done little to help.

However, their poor form hasn't been for a lack of effort. While some of it may be down to game state, Luton are creating opportunities but simply failing to find the net - they have the second biggest underperformance against their early season xG and have scored twice despite creating 10 big chances.

It's why both teams to score appeals here. Millwall are creating plenty, are at home and Luton have work to do defensively, but Luton are creating opportunities of their own and their misfortune in front of goal won't continue forever.

Recommended Bet Back Both Teams to Score SBK 4/5

Adebayo in a league of his own

If Luton are to score, it's worth a look at who might find the net and Elijah Adebayo is the man to watch.

The giant striker has made a decent enough impression over recent seasons, hitting double figures in the Premier League last year and previously netting 16 at this level.

The former Walsall man is yet to find the net this season but it's not for the want of trying. Adebayo has accrued 2.5xG this season from his 14 shots at goal and has found the target on 7 occasions. The next highest player xG total for a player yet to score is Isaiah Jones with 1.3xG.

Despite not scoring, Adebayo has played all but 13 minutes of the league season with Edwards clearly believing in the 26-year-old. It may be a wise idea given only Coventry City and Queens Park Rangers are putting more crosses into the box per 90 minutes.