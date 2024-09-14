Bournemouth v Chelsea Tips: Back Madueke in 12/1 Bet Builder goalscorer double

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen to the best bets here!

Bournemouth v Chelsea

Saturday 14 September, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League



Cherries hope to build on amazing comeback

With 87 minutes on the clock at Goodison Park, Bournemouth's start to the season looked set to be classed as rather stuttering.

They'd won a point at Forest, were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle, admittedly having a late 'winner' ruled out by VAR, and were 2-0 down to struggling Everton.

But a remarkable turnaround gave them a dramatic 3-2 win on Merseyside as they preyed on the Toffees' chronic lack of confidence to score three times in the dying stages.

And so, the Cherries' start can now be framed rather positively: five points from nine and unbeaten in all three matches. Going into the weekend it's good enough for eighth place and continues the strong work Andoni Iraola did last season when taking Bournemouth from relegation strugglers to a 12th place finish.

Chelsea still so hard to predict

It was hard to know just what we'd get from Chelsea after Enzo Maresca was appointed at the start of July.

"Wild and unpredictable" would have been a fair guess after further chaos behind the scenes and, hey ho, that's exactly how it's played out.



A 2-0 home loss to Manchester City was about par for the course but from there it's been all over the place. A win and a loss to Servette in the Conference League, a rather remarkable 6-2 win at Wolves and a disappointing 1-1 home draw with Crystal Palace.

Four points from nine leaves Chelsea in 11th, a mid-table slot they seemed to occupy for the majority of the previous campaign before a late-season surge under Mauricio Pochettino secured sixth place.

Blues clear favourites but can't be trusted

On the evidence of sticking six past Wolves at Molineux on their last Premier League away day, it's fair enough that Chelsea are [Evs] to take all three points. On other evidence, though, you wouldn't touch that.

In a game where all three results look possible, Bournemouth are 12/53.40 and The Draw around 3/14.00.

Head-to-head form is rather conflicting too. Chelsea have only lost once in seven visits to the Vitality, winning four of those. On the flip side, Bournemouth have won three times at Stamford Bridge.

In other words, this isn't one of those fixtures dominated by the bigger team. Plenty in the Cherries' set-up know what it's like to take down Chelsea.

Goalscorer markets appeal for Bet Builders

In a game where formlines lead to confusion in the outright market, it makes sense to look elsewhere.

One thing we know with Chelsea is that it can be easier to trust an individual rather than the team itself. The most obvious case last season was Cole Palmer and he's already up and running this season with goals and assists although he did miss England's two Nations League wins with injury.

But perhaps there is another reliable source of attacking talent emerging and that's wide man Noni Madueke.

With a goal in the 2-0 win over Servette, a second-half hat-trick at Wolves and a runout for England against Finland (he looked lively after coming on in the 66th minute), the 22-year-old Londoner is flowing with confidence.

He'd marked our cards by netting four in his final 13 games of last season and, given his increased game time, is worth a bet here at 13/53.60 to score anytime.

For Bournemouth, the Opta stats tell us that Antoine Semenyo has had more shots (17) than any other Premier League player this season. That's quite a claim for the man from Ghana.

Two of those shots resulted in goals so he's certainly helping fill the void left by the now departed Dominic Solanke. Semenyo to score is 3/14.00.

So, let's try and cash in on two players who have started the season fast by having a Madueke and Semenyo goalscorer double on the Bet Builder.

Chelsea have conceded at least once in each of their last 17 Premier League away games so a Bournemouth goal looks more than likely. BTTS is very short at just 2/51.40.