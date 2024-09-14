Southampton v Man Utd: Red Devils won't slip-up at St Mary's

Betfair SuperBoost!

Each of the last four Betfair SuperBoosts on football have won, with last week's boost on England to score in the first half against Ireland duly in by the 11th minute.

That made it three on the bounce to win inside 26 minutes, and this week, we look for another winner!

Manchester United travel to Southampton for the early KO, and it is all about Kobbie Mainoo for us.

The England international has committed the most fouls of any Man Utd player so far this season (7), at least three more than any of his teammates.

In fact, only Bruno Guimaraes (21) and Joelinton (16) have been involved in more fouls than Mainoo (14) this season (7 committed, 7 won).

He's also been booked in each of his last three games for club and country, picking up a yellow inside the first half against Ireland for England last week.

It is 2/51.40 for Mainoo to commit one or more fouls v Southampton, something he has done in each of his apps so far, but Betfair have SuperBoosted that price up to 1/12.00!

Recommended Bet Back Kobbie Mainoo to commit 1 or more fouls (was 2/5) - NOW SBK 1/1

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen to the best bets here!

Red Devils return desperate for a win

Man Utd get the Premier League back underway with what should be a get-right game at newly-promoted Southampton, but the way Erik ten Hag's men have started anything is possible.

The manner of that drubbing against Liverpool will be a huge worry for Utd fans, and if Ten Hag somehow manages to lose to a side they've dominated (unbeaten in the last 15) then there'll be hell to pay.

United also usually take care of newly-promoted sides, losing just one in 30 and winning 15 of the last 17, and the way Saints have started they're not likely to pose a threat.

The stats for Russell Martin's side are extraordinary, as they've had mountains of possession without managing to turn it into goals, with the worst shot conversion rate in the league and the second-worst xG difference with just one goal from 3.5xG.

With just two goals from 5.2xG Man Utd hold that title, while these two sloppy teams also top the charts in terms of errors leading to goals, so they should give each other plenty of chances - if only they can be sharp enough to take them!

At 3/41.75 Man Utd wouldn't be a bad price if they were even halfway reliable, while Southampton are mainly only 3/14.00 because Utd have been so bad this year - they should arguably be bigger given how they've struggled in front of goal.

Despite all that, you just have to back the visitors here, and although they've both been poor finishing off their chances, they'll offer up enough for each to find the net - especially with Martin saying Saints will go a bit more direct. I just don't think they'll be able to conjure up enough to live with Man Utd.

Recommended Bet Back Man United to win and both teams to score @ SBK 21/10

The Mainoo man in fouls market

A player props bet I like is the foul involvement markets, and the only man for the job here is Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who has 14 of them this season - and a nice even split of seven fouls given away and received.

Southampton should have plenty of the ball which will promote a few fouls from the feisty Mainoo, who has shown already that he likes to put himself about a bit.

This bet has landed in two of his three Premier League games so far this season so it's worth backing again. Take Mainoo for 4+ fouls involvements at 13/53.60.