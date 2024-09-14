Jimmy The Punt's Best Bets on Saturday: Find 6/1 fouls play a Brighton & 175/1 EFL hat-trick

Betfair SuperBoost!

Each of the last four Betfair SuperBoosts on football have won, with last week's boost on England to score in the first half against Ireland duly in by the 11th minute.

That made it three on the bounce to win inside 26 minutes, and this week, we look for another winner!

Manchester United travel to Southampton for the early KO, and it is all about Kobbie Mainoo for us.

The England international has committed the most fouls of any Man Utd player so far this season (7), at least three more than any of his teammates.

In fact, only Bruno Guimaraes (21) and Joelinton (16) have been involved in more fouls than Mainoo (14) this season (7 committed, 7 won).

He's also been booked in each of his last three games for club and country, picking up a yellow inside the first half against Ireland for England last week.

It is 2/51.40 for Mainoo to commit one or more fouls v Southampton, something he has done in each of his apps so far, but Betfair have SuperBoosted that price up to 1/12.00!

Recommended Bet Back Kobbie Mainoo to commit 1 or more fouls (was 2/5) - NOW SBK 1/1

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen to the best bets here!

Southampton vs Man Utd

Saturday 12:30, TNT Sports

Getting Manchester United onside, away from home in the early kick off makes me uneasy but at the price available, I am afraid it has to be done.

Russell Martin's Southampton will play right into the Red Devils strengths, there is no doubt about it.

The Saints supremo has made no secret of the fact he will continue to try and play out from the back, a ploy that so far this campaign is yet to bear fruit.

Alongside Everton, the south-coasters are the one of only two sides yet to pick up a Premier League point this season and no side has scored fewer (1) goals.

For all their shortcomings last season, Man Utd won all three of their trips to top flight new-boys Sheffield United, Luton and Burnley. In their 1-0 win against the latter, the Red Devils only saw 39% of the ball and I think the visitors could be happy to surrender possession once more at St Mary's and look to press high and play on the counter attack.

Recommended Bet Back Man United to win EXC 1.80

Oxford vs Stoke

Saturday 12:30, Sky Sports+

Remember Coca-Cola legend Jason Koumas? Well his son Lewis also plays and he might even be better than his old man.

On-loan from Liverpool at Stoke, the frontman has settled into the Championship very quickly, scoring 29 minutes into his Potters full debut and then doubling his tally in the League Cup clash with Middlesbrough in the following game.

The Welsh youngster first announced himself last season when he netted for a youthful Liverpool side in the fifth round of the FA Cup against Southampton, who were in the Championship at the time.

That was the first clue he would have little trouble operating at the level and with an xG of 1.72 generated, there is a case to be made Koumas should have scored more times domestically for Stoke.

Championship stats:

191 mins played

1 goal

7 shots

2 shots on target

1.72 xG

Koumas' prices to score anytime, a brace and a hattrick all appeal considering his goals to game ratio and the opposition.

Oxford are certainly making a fist of survival but have not kept a clean sheet since their opening game and are shipping an xGA of 1.4 a game.

Recommended Bet Back Lewis Koumas to score anytime SBK 5/2

Recommended Bet Back Lewis Koumas to score 2 or more goals SBK 16/1

Recommended Bet Back Lewis Koumas to score 3 or more goals SBK 175/1

Brighton vs Ipswich

Saturday 15:00

Some shrewd business from Ipswich to secure the services of Chiedozie Ogbene should he stay fit.

Although he has been signed for his offensive qualities, not least his pace, the right sided man is not afraid to get his hands dirty and chip in defensively as he showed on debut.

Against Fulham, Ogbene completed four tackles, the most of any player on the pitch, attempted six in total and committed two fouls.

At odds against to commit one foul and a hefty 7.006/1 to commit 2+ on the Exchange, his prices for foul play are certainly worth a tout on the south coast and that is without considering his opponents.

Kaoru Mitoma should line up on the left for Brighton and the winger looks to be back to his mercurial best this term.

In three games, the Japanese winger has attempted 19 dribbles, drawn three fouls and a red card from Ashley Young.

His direct opponents have committed three fouls in total but the wingers playing in front of them have committed four with Amad Diallo receiving a card.

Considering the defensive duty put on Ogbene, it would not be a surprise to see him rack up the fouls against the Seagulls.

Recommended Bet Back Chiedozie Ogbene to commit 1+ fouls EXC 2.2

Recommended Bet Back Chiedozie Ogbene to commit 2+ fouls EXC 7.0

Aston Villa vs Everton

Saturday 17:30, Sky Sports

Iliman Ndiaye recently announced himself at Goodison Park in the defeat against Bournemouth before the international break. The Toffees were two goals up when he was hooked on the 83rd minute though.

I am so jealous of anyone getting to watch this kid play for the first time and if you are unfamiliar with his talents, please tune in for Everton's trip to Villa Park.

Ndiaye is a throwback in the sense his game isn't exactly reflected in numbers, right on trend with Barcleysmen.

For Everton, he has had four shots, two shots on target, racked up an xG of 0.31 and has only a 30% dribble success rate.

Not the most flattering but he is one for the eye test. He has all the flicks, snake hips and the type of dribbler it takes a couple of players to stop.

At 11/43.75 on the sportsbook his price to score or assist appeals on Saturday.