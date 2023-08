Labour heavy odds-on to win

6/1 6.80 SNP face big challenge to retain seat

By-election could take place 5 October

Labour are heavy odds-on to win the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election which was triggered after constituents voted to oust the Covid rule-breaking MP Margaret Ferrier.

Ferrier won the seat for the SNP in 2019 but the party are as long as 7.06/1 to retain it at the by-election, with Labour 1.111/9.

Why is the by-election happening?

Ferrier was suspended from the House of Commons for breaking Covid rules. A recall petition was opened on 20 June 2023, giving eligible voters in the constituency the chance to sign the petition to trigger the by-election. They duly did so and 5 October has been mooted as a possible date for the vote.

Both Scottish Labour and the SNP consider the by-election a crucial test in advance of the next general election which is likely to take place next spring or autumn.

Since 2010, Rutherglen and Hamilton West has swung between Labour and the SNP, with Ferrier winning it in 2015, losing it 2017, then winning it back two years later.

Now the market say it is going back to Labour.

Labour hope victory will be turning point

Labour were routed in Scotland at the last general election, in 2019, but with controversy engulfing the SNP this year, there are signs that Labour can win back the seats that would help them secure an over all majority.

SNP leader Humza Yousaf (pictured above) has admitted that holding on to Rutherglen and Hamilton West at a by-election will be a "difficult challenge".

Labour are 1.574/7 to win a majority at the next general election, while a hung parliament is 3.711/4 and a Conservative majority is 10.519/2.

The by-election will be seen as a litmus test of Labour's chances of winning back support north of the border.

But nothing can be taken for granted. Two weeks ago they were odds-on to win in South Ruislip but the Conservatives held on.

