Spring or autumn UK election is almost 50/50 call

Labour heavy odds-on to win whenever it happens

Trump favourite to win US election on 5 November

Spring UK election backed after March budget

First up a significant market move that took place over Christmas.

A spring UK general election, in the period to April to June, shortened to 2.26/5 on the Betfair Exchange after the chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced that he will deliver a budget on 6 March.

Budgets usually take place in April and some commentators believe that Hunt has brought the 2024 version forward so that he can include some pre-election sweeteners for voters.

However, an October to December autumn election is still the favourite at 1.794/5. The market move indicates bettors are now divided about when Britons will go to the polls in 2024.

Labour odds-on to romp to power in 2024

There is no such ambivalence about the outcome of the election on the Betfair Exchange.

Labour are 1.321/3 to win a majority, while no overall majority is 6.05/1 and a Conservative majority is 12.5.

Four years ago, in the ruins of the 2019 general election, there cannot have been many Labour supports who would have anticipated those prices.

But it has been an eventful four years, with three prime ministers overseeing the Tories' decline in popularity, and they are 2.68/5 to lose 200 or more seats at the next election.

Rishi Sunak is 1.695/7 to be replaced as leader in 2024 and Kemi Badenoch is in to 3.8514/5 to succeed him.

Trump to beat Biden in US election rematch

Donald Trump will make a sensational return to the White House by winning the US presidential election in 2024, according to the Betfair Exchange odds.

The former president only served one term, from 2016-20, so he is eligible to run again in 2024.

He intends to do so and is the 1.222/9 favourite to win the Republican nomination as well as the 2.427/5 favourite in the election winner market.

He will almost certainly be up against the man who beat him in 2020 - President Biden - and the odds indicate that Trump will get his revenge.

Biden is 1.351/3 to be the Democratic nominee and 3.412/5 to win the election. He has faced to calls to stand aside, with critics pointing to polling that shows a different Democrat candidate would beat Trump, but so far Biden has insisted that he is running.

Much of the concern about Biden concerns his age. The 81-year-old is the oldest president in US history, although at 77 Trump hardly embodies youthful America.

Brave bettors may consider the possibility that neither man will be in the running for the White House come election day on 5 November.

Trump faces legal challenges to his candidacy (this week Maine joined Colorado in banning him from standing in the state), as well as criminal charges.

Nikki Haley (pictured above) has established herself as Trump's nearest rival for the Republican nomination. She is 7.613/2 to be their election candidate.

Gavin Newsom, who is regarded as the Democrat most likely to usurp Biden, is 10.09/1 to get the nomination.

This is just a sample of some of the Betfair politics markets to watch in 2024.

The next year is likely to be one of the most extraordinary in the history of politics betting so keep up to date with the latest news and market moves on Betting.Betfair.