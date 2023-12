Sunak odds-on to leave in 2024

Badenoch favourite to be next Tory leader

Farage could be surprise contender to succeed PM

Rishi Sunak is 1.68/13 to be replaced as Conservative leader next year after he deneid that he had lost control of his party and was at odds with his MPs over immigration.

The prime minister tried to scotch rumours that he had no authority over senior MPs such as former-Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick who resigned as immigration minister this week.

Both criticised Sunak yesterday prompting reports that the PM was under pressure to move his party even further to the right.

MPs will vote on Sunak's attempt to revive his immigration agreement with Rwanda next week. The outcome will give us an indication of Sunak's standing among Tories.

General election odds indicate Tory wipeout

The prime minister is 2.3411/8 to face a confidence vote before the next general election.

The latest betting for the election itself is alarming for the Conservatives who are 2.6613/8 on the Exchange to lose 200 seats or more.

Labour are 1.321/3 to win a majority next year. An autumn 2024 election is 1.9210/11 but some commentators think it could happen in the spring.

You can back a general election in the period April to June at 3.711/4.

Is Farage a contender for next Tory leader?

Kemi Badenoch 4.1 is the favourite to succeed Sunak as Conservative leader in what looks like an open field.

Penny Mordaunt 6.25/1, who has twice stood the leadership and failed to win, comes next in the market.

Braverman 6.411/2 comes next and her ambition to lead the party has been obvious to anyone who has followed her career in the past couple of years. She used her role as home secretary to position herself as a representative for the right of her party.

Her successor at the home office James Cleverly 9.89/1 is the other candidate at under 10/111.00.

So is the market ripe for an outsider? Nigel Farage is not a member of the Conservative Party, let alone an MP, but has plenty of allies on Tory benches and in the wider party, as his appearance their conference in the autum showed.

He is 22.021/1 to be the next Conservative leader and his odds have shortened from 35/136.00 since his participation in ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here began.

The next year is going to be fascinating in the Betfair politics markets - with elections in the UK and US - so read the latest analysis from our expert Paul Krishnamurty.