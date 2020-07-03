Rivaldo Exclusive: Messi playing for Manchester City under Guardiola will be tempting

With just one more year of his contract left, >the rumours of Messi leaving Barcelona could be true. But as I have always said, I believe he can end his career at Barcelona. If he leaves I can't imagine him playing at another European club.

If he is considering leaving, then something must be up in the Barcelona dressing room and perhaps he is tired with all the constant problems that have surrounded the club in the last few months.

Despite his age, Messi would could play in the Premier League easily

When Messi's contract ends he will be 34, but with his class I think he could still easily play in Premier League.

It will be sad to see him go once his contract ends. Despite his connection to the club, he has the right to move if he wants and reuniting with Pep Guardiola at City could be tempting, as the two of them formed a great partnership of coach and player at Barca.

Perhaps Barcelona could also try to convince him to stay by signing a coach he likes to change his mind, there are rumours about Flamengo's coach Jorge Jesus joining, he has a good approach to football, and who knows, that could be a boost for Messi to stay.

Ronaldo and Messi playing together in Italy would be massive

With all this speculation, I believe that some agents are already dreaming about a Messi-Ronaldo double at Juventus and how big it will be around the globe.

There would be a world 'boom' and I believe Juventus would quickly recover any investment on the Argentinian thanks to the boost they would get from visibility and marketing.

It would be monumental to see both playing together and I'm sure many Juve sponsors would love to help this happen financially, so, it's also a possibility for Messi. If there are rumours about his exit, then of course every club will be thinking about how they can sign him, that said, the two best players in the world for the past 10 years playing at the same club would be massive.

Barcelona President and Manager aren't helping the Messi situation

It's a tough moment for the club and a Messi exit could shake up the whole club from the president, the directors and manager. The results are also getting worse lately, and the club could end up letting the La Liga title slip to Real Madrid, so, all this generates a lot of speculation and instability.

The president also has the extra responsibility of signing Quique Setién and, with all the respect, Setien has no qualifications to be the Barcelona coach. For me, Barcleona should have an internationally recognised manager that will have the respect of the players. At the moment, I think Setién is a bit lost, which is normal for a manager who is only used to coaching smaller club.

That Antoine Griezmann substitution in the last match proved it, and, personally, if I was Griezmann I wouldn't have bothered going on the pitch that late on in the match. Simeone's face said it all, it was a humiliation for a world champion, former Atleti Star and multi-million Euro signing.

After that, the only chance of Setién saving his job as Barca manager is if he manages to pull off a miracle and wins La Liga and the Champions League.

