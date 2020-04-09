Rivaldo Exclusive: I can't imagine Lionel Messi playing for Inter Milan

Inter's president Massimo Moratti said this week that he could bring Lionel Messi to the club and resume his personal clash with Cristiano Ronaldo in Italy, but as I've said before I don't believe that the Argentinian would leave Barcelona for any other European club.

I think he has no reasons to leave Spain, but if that happens one day then he could sign for a club from China or MLS, but only when he stops being so decisive for the Catalan outfit.

Even if a move to Inter could be financially encouraging for the player, I suspect that wouldn't be enough to convince him and I think this is more like propaganda from Inter's president than a real possibility in the next transfer market.

Of course, Inter is a big European club that have recruited excellent players in the past and managed to win some important titles, but I can't imagine Messi changing club while he is still at his best level at Barcelona.

There were also rumours about potential interest from Manchester City, but their manager Pep Guardiola considers Messi to be where he should be and is still playing at a high enough level to help Barcelona very much.

So, to sum up I consider that these are just rumours and believe Messi should finish his career in Europe after representing just one club. If he does leave, then it will be to China or a north American club where he can enjoy a different environment with not as much pressure and competitiveness.



Kylian Mbappe would be a great signing for Real Madrid

According to the press, Real Madrid should try to sign Kylian Mbappe in 2021. Of course, the French attacker would be a good signing for them and would be a big boost for the club.

PSG won't let him go that easily or for a low price, but football is a commerce and the player doesn't want to stay much longer in French football, so I think sooner or later he would make his move to Spain.

With all his talent and as a world champion for France, he would want to take a step forward in his career and play in one of the best leagues in the world. PSG are currently a Champions League contender, but the player will look for a bigger domestic challenge in La Liga or the Premier League.

It will be emotive to Review 2002 World Cup Final on National TV

Brazilian TV will be showing the 2002 World Cup Final this week in which I had the honour of participating and winning the title.

It's a unique sensation and very difficult to put into words, especially because there are already 18 years between that conquest and now, and Brazil didn't manage to win the world title since then, so this accomplishment has even more relevance these days.

To watch this game will be good not only to the participants on that success, but also for the younger people that didn't have the opportunity to see it in that time and will understand what this title meant for the Brazilian people.

It was an historical match against Germany that brings me great memories. I remember being involved in both plays that resulted in Ronaldo's goals, and being crowned world champion is very exciting.

Brazilian people love football and really feels our achievements or failures, so it was a beautiful party when we arrived in Brazil to celebrate with our people. I'm not sure if this is equal in other countries, but here in Brazil everyone celebrated with us and it was something remarkable that I will never forget.

Luizão is right about Brazil´s lack of '9's

My colleague Luizão - who took part in the 2002 World Cup - said some polemic comments at the press about the current lack of number nines in Brazil and I have to agree with him.

I'm not saying that we have no strikers in our national team, but I consider we have less options than before when almost every Brazilian club used to have a finisher. Today I can only remember of Gabigol or Gabriel Jesus, and perhaps Roberto Firmino, but not many more.

Anyway, they are players who can't be considered lethal scorers like Mario Jardel, Luis Fabiano, Elber, even Luizão, Ronaldo, Sonny Anderson or Túlio. At the time, having a real number '9' was like having a reference at the front to make the difference when the chance comes.

Today, maybe there are different styles of playing - with more short passes - that could lead to different kinds of players that are no similar to a real killer in front of goal.

I understand when Luizão says that he doesn't see a real number nine like before, but that doesn't mean that Brazil isn't' creating talent. Today, football changed and might be demanding other types of player and we must adapt.

Personally - from the players with who I shared the pitch - I have to highlight Ronaldo, Patrick Kluivert and Adriano as the strikers who caught my attention more thanks to their quality in front of goal. But of course, there were others such as Sonny Anderson or Elber.

When we talk about a '9' we are referring to a player who sleeps and awakes thinking about scoring, who smells the goal at all the time and who doesn't care if his goals are pretty or not, he simply scores. I don't see it that much these days.