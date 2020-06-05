Rivaldo Exclusive: Dembélé to PSG could smooth Neymar's return to Barca

There are rumours suggesting that PSG might be interested in Ousmane Dembéle and, even though I think Dembéle is a great player, I believe this could be a good opportunity for Barcelona to finally bring Neymar back.

Of course, Barca will need to pay some additional money to pull off the deal, but I think this could be a mutually beneficial piece of business for both clubs.

Dembélé could see it as a good move, as he will have the chance to rediscover his best form and become one of PSG's star players. He would be back in his native country and could produce solid performances, so I think this move would be interesting for him. But first we must wait to see if the clubs will reach an agreement.

Lautaro is a great player but he might have to wait

Barcelona seem to be keen to sign Lautaro Martínez and he is a great player that could fit in well at the club, especially as he is still young. Luís Suárez, the player could replace in the long term, is not getting any younger but he probably has at least two or three more years at the highest level.

The arrival of the promising Argentinian forward for around €100m would suggest that he is coming to be a starter, but unfortunately for him Suárez is still first choice up front and that might be a problem for Lautaro.

If Barcelona are thinking about the Suárez succession in advance then Martínez would be an excellent signing. Inter are asking for a big fee and, with the coronavirus crisis causing clubs financial damage, Barcelona need to evaluate the situation and decide if they have enough money to complete the transfer.

Signing Martínez and Neymar is unlikely

Barça's interest in Lautaro could mean that the club have give up on Neymar's signing, as I think it is almost impossible to sign both players at the same time.

Barcelona need to focus on landing just one of them and seal the deal. Either of them would be a good signing, but the club needs to think about the amounts involved and also about their manager's wishes. What is the position that Quique Setien wants to reinforce now? Which player would be better suited to his plans? Only Setien knows.

It was special to win Champions League with Milan 17 years ago

This week Milan celebrates the anniversary of their Champions League win in 2003. I was lucky enough to be part of that success. Playing for AC Milan is already special for a player but claiming the Champions League in my first season at the club was amazing, especially after five seasons at Barcelona in which I failed to win the competition.

It was sad for me for not playing in the final - or even coming on from the bench - as I really felt a great desire to help the team, but I played in previous phases of the competition. Happily, we managed to win that match on penalties.

It was very exciting to finally claim the title in the company of other Brazilian players like Serginho, Roque Júnior or Dida who were also playing for Milan then. Kaka and Cafu came in the next season and I still remember that we won Supercup against FC Porto by 1-0 and they were already with us for that. We had an excellent group and the other Brazilian players in the squad helped me to adapt.

Winning the Champions League is the dream of any player and I feared that my moment would never come, but thank god I had that blessing in 2003 and managed to celebrate that trophy with a fantastic Milan squad full of excellent players.

It was very special and important for me to finally add that title to my curriculum, after all it is the most important club title.