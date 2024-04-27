Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Opta Stats, Bet Builder tips and Acca angles for Premier League, EFL and more

Back goals as Liverpool go to West Ham

Kevin Hatchard: "Given how Liverpool's season has unraveled, I can't get on board with backing the Reds to win at 1.57, even though they have won 3-1 against the Hammers in the league and 5-1 in the League Cup.

"Instead, I'll put together a Bet Builder here at 2.75. I'll start with Both Teams To Score - that has landed in both clashes between the sides this term, and ten of West Ham's last 15 league matches.

"I'll add in West Ham's keeper (likely to be Lukasz Fabianski) to make four saves or more. Liverpool are in the league's top two when it comes to shots on target, whereas West Ham are in the bottom three when it comes to shots on target allowed. Liverpool have to push for the win, and I expect West Ham to have long spells where they are on the back foot.

"Finally I'll back Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister to commit a foul. The Argentinean is in the league's top eight when it comes to fouls committed, with 46 racked up, and he'll be up against the equally combative Lucas Paqueta and Edson Alvarez in the midfield battle.

"If for whatever reason Mac Allister doesn't start, back Paqueta for a foul instead, and that'll give you a price of 2.58."

Alex Boyes: "Jacob Bruun Larsen has scored in four of Burnley's five Premier League wins this season, while the Clarets ended up drawing the only other game in which he scored. Burnley's only win in which the Dane didn't find the net was against Fulham in December.

"Manchester United have lost four Premier League games in Saturday 3pm kick-offs this season, as many as they had in the previous seven campaigns combined, whilst Burnley have only lost one of their last seven Premier League games (W2 D4)."

Stephen Tudor: "A 25th defeat of the season this weekend will send the Blades down, a sorry conclusion to a sorry tale that has felt inevitable since they were walloped 8-0 at home to Newcastle way back in September.

"A lot has changed for the Magpies from that day, not least a sustained plight of injuries that has necessitated a revision of what constitutes a successful campaign, but for the Yorkshire side 2023/24 has been a constant state of crisis. They have conceded 3+ goals in 41% of their fixtures. Their against column is the worst the Premier League has ever seen.

"With the likely absence of Oli McBurnie only adding to their woes, their chances of managing a stay of execution in the North-East lie somewhere between minimal and far-fetched, especially with Newcastle so regularly prolific at home."

Andy Schooler: "James Tarkowski has been committing plenty of fouls for much of the season but the market doesn't appear to have caught up - the layers do tend to offer some big prices about centre-backs with the full-backs and central midfielders usually considered more likely to bother the referee.

"In general, that will play out, but Tarkowski's numbers should have been taken note of by now and so hopefully we can prey on the fact they haven't been.

"The England international has now landed the 2+ fouls bet in seven of his last nine games. Look a little further back and he's delivered in 13 of his last 22, yet we're getting 11/5 here.

"Tarkowski is a captain who likes to lead by example by giving his all and he's never been afraid of getting stuck in. That is undoubtedly one of the reasons behind those numbers with Everton's plight arguably accounting for the seven-in-nine run.

"One more big performance should get the job done so don't expect a let-up from Tarkowski, who should be in for a tough battle, whoever plays at centre-forward for the visitors (likely Toney or Wissa)."

Lewis Jones: "Konsa's 58 fouls won in his 31 games played in the Premier League this season puts him top of the tree for fouls won by defenders and his per 90 haul of 1.91 has him ranked fifth for defenders for that particular metric.

"If anything, his numbers are on the rise, too. He's won 23 fouls in his last eight games, including three in Sunday's 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

"With Konsa likely to play through the middle on Saturday against Chelsea, it seems sensible to try and profit from his direct opposition in terms of their foul count.

"Nicolas Jackson is our target. A striker who doesn't know where the goal is but certainly knows how to mix it, especially away from Stamford Bridge. He has made 13 fouls in his last nine starts on the road."

EFL Tips and Predictions

Jack Critchley: "Coventry City have netted 34 away league goals in 2023-24 - they've only scored more away goals in three previous campaigns, scoring 35 in 1937-38, 36 in 1963-64 and 37 in 2012-13"

"Blackburn have a three point cushion at the bottom but they cannot afford to rest on their laurels. They will be gunning for three points. A victory would pretty much secure safety for John Eustace's side and this may be a fortuitous fixture for the hosts.

"They have struggled for goals at Ewood Park and they haven't netted more than a single goal in a game here since February 10th. Nevertheless, they have the division's top goalscorer in Sammie Szmodics and briefly showed their goalscoring credentials in their 5-1 demolition of Sunderland at the beginning of the month.

"Coventry looked tired on Wednesday night as they lost 3-2 at home to Hull. The Sky Blues were harshly knocked out of the FA Cup at the weekend, going all the way to extra time and their hectic schedule appears to be catching up with them. It's been eight games since Mark Robins' side last kept a clean sheet and, although they have plenty of talent in the final third, they are struggling at the other end of the field."

Alan Dudman: "Cambridge have been poor this term and it was a strange job for Garry Monk to take and with 14 losses on the road this term, it's one of the worst records in League One.

"How Monk plays the situation will be interesting, as a win guarantees their survival - playing for a point means they will have to watch other results.

"The U's have won both of their last two league trips to Port Vale, this after failing to win any of their previous ten away outings against the Valiants in the Football League beforehand, and with the hosts losing four on the spin going into Saturday, they are easily opposable.

"Cambridge United have lost six of their last seven away league games (W1), failing to score in each defeat; only Blackpool and Shrewsbury (10 each) have lost more away games to nil in League One this season than the U's (9)."

NTT20: "Ipswich's away form against the better sides in the league is surprisingly poor, with just two wins against sides currently in the top 11. They've also shown some signs of buckling under the immense pressure recently, taking just two points from their last three games when a continuation of their previous form would likely have seen them have promotion sewn up by now.

"There is the risk that Hull may not have a pressing need to win this one, but even if that's the case it's not hard to envisage Town struggling again, while the likelihood is that both teams come into it absolutely needing to win, which should provide an end-to-end affair with goals at both ends.

"The hosts look a touch of value to me, especially with Ipswich's struggles in games like this on the road, so Hull to win and both teams to score @ 4/1 is the way I'll be playing it."

European Football Tips and Predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "Leipzig have struggled to beat the top sides this term. They lost twice to Leverkusen, took a point across two clashes with Bayern, and traded big wins with Stuttgart (5-1 to the Red Bulls in Leipzig, 5-2 to VfB in Stuttgart). Their home form is strong of late, with four wins in the last five, but all of those were against bottom-half sides.

"Leipzig have a strong recent record against Dortmund, but I can't get on board with backing the hosts at 1.74. BVB have been more solid than usual on the road this season, and I expect players to be battling for places ahead of that enormous game against PSG. Dortmuind have lost just two of their last 16 in the league, so I'll lay Leipzig at 1.74."

Jamie Kemp: "Diego Simeone's side have been wildly unpredictable since around the turn of the year, and their defensive record is their worst in a single season in La Liga under the Argentine to date (1.2 goals conceded per game). However, when the stakes are high and Atletico play at the Metropolitano with their fans behind them, they've very rarely underwhelmed in recent times.

"Atletico have taken 43 of 48 available at home in La Liga this season, while Athletic are similarly dominant on their own patch and less reliable away. With only five wins in 15 away games for Ernesto Valverde's side this term, I'll opt for home advantage to be the big variable here."

James Eastham: "Le Havre are arguably Ligue 1's weakest side right now and it's impossible to see how they can compete with PSG over the 90 minutes. Even if the hosts do rotate they should still be far too strong for the relegation-threatened Normandy-based visitors.

"Le Havre have lost eight of their last 10 matches, a run that has seen them slip into the bottom three. Regardless of how many players they rest, PSG should be stronger all over the pitch. And, as always at home, they're short favourites.

"PSG are 1.34 to win so we prefer backing them on the Asian Handicap. The hosts are 2.0 to win with a -1.5 goal start, meaning you'll make a profit if Paris win by two or more goals. The stats are on your side with this selection: eight of PSG's nine home wins and 17 of their 20 wins overall have been by a margin of two or more goals."

