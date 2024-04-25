Bundesliga Tips: Dortmund can boost confidence ahead of PSG tie

Leipzig have struggled v top-five sides

Dortmund can avoid defeat in battle for fourth

RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund

Saturday 27 April, 14:30

It says a lot about the deficiencies of these two clubs this season that this Saturday showdown is about who finishes fourth, while the new champions Bayer Leverkusen were crowned a fortnight ago. With Die Werkself having emphatically proved that it is possible to dethrone Bayern Munich with excellent coaching, strong recruitment and the right blend of players, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund no longer have many excuses to hide behind.

Of course, it hasn't been a complete write-off for Dortmund, as they are preparing for a Champions League semi-final first leg against PSG at Signal Iduna Park. Their form in Europe has contrasted sharply with their domestic performances, as they are a staggering 23 points behind the leaders Bayer Leverkusen. That said, they came as close as anyone to delivering Bayer's first defeat of the season last weekend, as they led Xabi Alonso's side 1-0 with only a minute of stoppage time remaining, only for Leverkusen defender Josip Stanisic to produce a last-gasp leveller.

I think BVB can take that form into this trip to the Red Bull Arena, and it's worth noting they won at Der Klassiker at Bayern Munich recently, and they have only lost once away from home in the league all season. Although they lost the reverse fixture 3-2 against Leipzig, they were down to ten men for much of that game after Mats Hummels had been sent off.

Leipzig have struggled to beat the top sides this term. They lost twice to Leverkusen, took a point across two clashes with Bayern, and traded big wins with Stuttgart (5-1 to the Red Bulls in Leipzig, 5-2 to VfB in Stuttgart). Their home form is strong of late, with four wins in the last five, but all of those were against bottom-half sides.

Leipzig have a strong recent record against Dortmund, but I can't get on board with backing the hosts at 1.748/11. BVB have been more solid than usual on the road this season, and I expect players to be battling for places ahead of that enormous game against PSG. Dortmuind have lost just two of their last 16 in the league, so I'll lay Leipzig at 1.748/11.

Augsburg skipper to lead the way

Augsburg v Werder Bremen

Saturday 27 April, 14:30

Augsburg's hopes of European football suffered a serious setback last week, as they took an early lead but collapsed to a 3-1 defeat at direct rivals Eintracht Frankfurt. All is not lost, especially when you consider that Germany's current success in Europe means it's likely the top eight will all qualify for continental competition in one form or another.

Augsburg's goal last weekend was set up by striker and captain Ermedin Demirovic, and the Bosnian international now has 15 goals and nine assists in the league this season, a remarkable campaign for a player who has been improving ever since he came into the league.

Werder Bremen pulled off a remarkable win over Stuttgart last weekend, as out-of-form striker Marvin Ducksch boosted his confidence with a much-needed brace. Werder now seem safe from the drop, but they are still in poor form, and have conceded 15 goals across the last seven matchdays.

I'd expect Augsburg - who have scored a respectable 48 goals in 30 games in the league - to make plenty of chances here, and at 23/103.30 on the Sportsbook I think Demirovic is certainly worth backing to find the net at any time.

Brilliant Burkardt to net again

Mainz v Köln

Sunday 28 April, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

During Mainz's incredible revival since the arrival of Danish coach Bo Henriksen - they have won four of nine games and climbed out of the bottom three - we have been successfully backing excellent young forward Jonathan Burkardt to find the net. The German U21 international endured the misery of a year on the sidelines with a knee injury, but he has come roaring back, and has scored in five of his last nine Bundesliga appearances. He has found the net in his last two games, at home to Hoffenheim and then in the 1-1 draw at Freiburg.

Burkardt is 7/4 to score against second-bottom Köln, and that looks a great bet to me. The Billy Goats suffered a disastrous 2-0 home defeat against the bottom side Darmstadt last weekend, and they are now five points from safety with just four matchdays remaining. If they lose this game at the MEWA Arena, they are in serious trouble.

Mainz have rattled in 12 goals in their five home games under the inspirational Henriksen, and Burkardt has scored in three of those games. At 7/52.40 on the Sportsbook, he is too good a price to ignore in the Anytime Goalscorer market.

