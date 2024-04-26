Football Accumulator Tips: Back Andy Robson's 9/2 three-fold on Saturday

Harris's Lions can roar again at The Den

Bantams will go for broke against Newport

Back goals as title-winners Falkirk keep firing

Leg 1: Millwall v Plymouth Argyle, 15:00, Championship

Tip: Back Millwall to win

Millwall and Plymouth will clash at The Den on Saturday.

Millwall have improved significantly since the arrival of Neil Harris as manager, with the Englishman guiding the hosts from 21st place to 16th. The Lions have impressed on home territory under his management, winning four and drawing one of Harris' first five home matches in charge.

It is worth noting that Millwall have faced tough outfits across those fixtures including Leicester and West Brom. The hosts have looked impossible to break down on numerous occasions under Harris, keeping a clean sheet in three of their last five home matches.

With two games remaining, Plymouth currently sit just two points above the relegation zone. Their poor form on the road has contributed greatly to their worrying league position, with Plymouth possessing the third-worst away record in the Championship.

Caretaker manager Neil Dewsnip has failed to improve this, with the Pilgrims losing 3-0 against Stoke in their most recent away outing.

Millwall won 2-0 when the pair met in October, and with the hosts' impressive home form under Harris and Plymouth's struggles on away soil, I expect another Millwall win here.

Leg 2: Bradford City v Newport County, 15:00, League Two

Tip: Back Bradford to win & Over 2.5 goals

Somehow Bradford are still involved in the remarkable League Two play-off race.

The Bantams have put together a four-match winning streak to give themselves a chance of extending their season and making it back-to-back play-off campaigns. If Graham Alexander had to pick a team to play for their final match to try and claim that spot, Newport would be prime candidates.

Graham Coughlan seems to have run out of ideas on how to get his Welsh team scoring goals and winning football matches, so the season can't end quick enough for Newport. They have lost seven in a row, with four of those seven being lost with over 2.5 total goals.

It is unlikely that Bradford will get into the play-offs on goal difference - they would need a big win here to accomplish that - but stranger things have been seen in League Two promotion races, see Bristol Rovers 2021/22 final day for proof of that. Bradford could try to go for the seven goals they would need if Barrow draw their match, but the Bantams will want to secure the win early on regardless.

All of Bradford's last three wins have gone over 2.5 goals, and all were away from home. With a bumper crowd at Valley Parade roaring them on, the highest attendance in League Two should push the Bantams to a big win here on the final day.

Leg 3: Annan Athletic v Falkirk, 15:00, Scottish League One

Tip: Back Over 2.5 Goals

The matches of both Annan Athletic and Falkirk have been packed with goals this season, and little is likely to change at Galabank on Saturday as the clubs do battle.

Falkirk are showing no signs of relenting even with the title long sealed. Manager John McGlynn is obsessed with negotiating the season undefeated and, as such, the Bairns are playing with their foot to the floor to the end.

With the pressure off they have been able to express themselves. In the four games they have played since the title was sealed, they have scored 16 goals and conceded four.

Annan, meanwhile, are a capable offensive team themselves. With 51 goals netted, they have a tally that far exceeds what would be expected of a team in eighth.

They are presently on a 16-game streak in which they have found the net. The Borders side, though, have kept only one clean sheet in that period, which was against bottom side Edinburgh.

The hosts' games at Galabank this season have produced over 2.5 goals on 15 occasions from 17 in League One, including each of the last 12.

With Annan needing a positive result to avoid relegation, look for this trend to continue. Attack is likely to be their best form of defence against such a dangerous opponent, with this the type of game that could easily be blown open.

