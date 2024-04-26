Ligue 1 Tips: Back PSG to clinch title in style

Back PSG to romp to victory

'B' team too strong for Le Havre

High goals the pick in Lorient

PSG are a good bet to emphatically get the win they need to secure the Ligue 1 title this weekend.

Eleven points clear of nearest challengers Monaco with only four games to go, a victory in front of a sell-out crowd at Parc des Princes would secure their ninth title in the past 12 seasons.

Manager Luis Enrique is expected to heavily rotate ahead of PSG's eagerly-awaited Champions League semi-final first leg vs Borussia Dortmund (away) next Wednesday night.

But the PSG 'reserves' - comprising the likes of Lucas Beraldo, Marco Asensio, Randal Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos - have impressed on recent outings and should impress again here.

Le Havre are arguably Ligue 1's weakest side right now and it's impossible to see how they can compete with PSG over the 90 minutes.

Even if the hosts do rotate they should still be far too strong for the relegation-threatened Normandy-based visitors.

Le Havre have lost eight of their last 10 matches, a run that has seen them slip into the bottom three.

Regardless of how many players they rest, PSG should be stronger all over the pitch. And, as always at home, they're short favourites.

PSG are 1.341/3 to win so we prefer backing them on the Asian Handicap. The hosts are 2.01/1 to win with a -1.5 goal start, meaning you'll make a profit if Paris win by two or more goals.

The stats are on your side with this selection: eight of PSG's nine home wins and 17 of their 20 wins overall have been by a margin of two or more goals.

Back Paris-SG -1.5 Asian Handicap @ 2.001/1 Bet here

Overs is the smart selection when Lorient host Toulouse on Sunday night.

Lorient head into the weekend in the relegation zone (17th) so have no choice but to play to win here. With only four games to go the Brittany outfit are running out of time to save themselves.

The hosts have conceded 10 goals more than any other side in the division - 59 in 30 matches - and may be even more open than usual here as they look to secure three points.

Mid-table Toulouse are in fine form and playing without pressure. They're W2-D2-L0 from their last four games and once again have nothing to lose here.

Since the start of February Toulouse's games have been notably high-scoring. Nine of their last 11 fixtures have had Over 2.5 Goals, with the average goals-per-game count registering above three across those 11 games.

While Lorient and their porous defence seek a vital win and Toulouse enjoy themselves, an open game seems likely. Over 2.5 Goals is available at 2.021/1 and well worth considering.

We prefer the slightly more conservative choice of Over 2.0 & 2.5 on the Goal Lines market. With this pick, you'll lose only half your stakes if the game has exactly two goals, and make a profit if there are three or more goals.

Back Over 2.0 & 2.5 on the Goal Lines market @ 1.84/5 Bet here

