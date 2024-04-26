La Liga Tips: Real Betis to finally reign in passionate Seville derby

Girona have the firepower to punish Las Palmas

It was an historic night for Girona last Saturday, as they secured their place in European football next season. Of course, Michel's side still have bigger ambitions than merely qualifying for Europe - their next goal is to make it to the Champions League, and that will begin as soon as this weekend with their trip to Las Palmas.

In truth, it's merely a matter of time before Girona make themselves a Champions League outfit. According to the Opta predictor, they currently have a 99.6% chance of finishing in the top four this term, but Michel isn't the type of manager to leave anything to chance. They will head to Gran Canaria in determined fashion and in good form, after a 4-1 thrashing of Cadiz last weekend.

As for Las Palmas, well they're on a fairly significant skid at the moment - one which has a number of different explanations. They're practically safe from relegation already, there are doubts about the continuity of their manager, and a number of their top performers this term are already being subjected to swathes of transfer speculation.

The other big problem for Garcia Pimienta's side, especially up against a high-powered Girona, is the fact they desperately struggle in attack. The promoted side have got by throughout the season largely on the strength of their defence, but if there's any slippage there, their attacking production is very rarely enough to counter-act that. Las Palmas have scored just once in their last five outings in La Liga, and have rank 20th in the division for xG (27).

This will be a match-up of two skilled possession sides, but the difference in what they can achieve in the final third is significant. Only Real Madrid (70) have scored more goals than Girona (67) in La Liga this season, and they have plenty of tools to punish the home side's high defensive line here.

Atletico Madrid are out of the Champions League and any hopes they might have had of winning La Liga are now long gone, but that doesn't mean the big games of their season are done. With just three points separating themselves in 4th and Athletic in 5th coming into the weekend, this is a match-up which will have a significant say in who finishes in the top four this term.

In the 11 full campaigns Diego Simeone has been in charge of Atletico, they've never finished lower than fourth in La Liga. While many doubt whether competing for the title is actually a realistic aim for his side, Simeone has made qualifying for the Champions League an obligation, and a box to be ticked to symbolise their season has at least been up to par.

As for the form table, Atletico aren't exactly looking like a shoo-in to ensure that top four spot at the moment. They've lost as many games as they've won (4) across their last 10 outings in La Liga, and were beaten 2-0 away at Alaves last weekend; a side who had only won one of their last nine going into the game.

Simeone's side have been wildly unpredictable since around the turn of the year, and their defensive record is their worst in a single season in La Liga under the Argentine to date (1.2 goals conceded per game). However, when the stakes are high and Atletico play at the Metropolitano with their fans behind them, they've very rarely underwhelmed in recent times.

Atletico have taken 43 of 48 available at home in La Liga this season, while Athletic are similarly dominant on their own patch and less reliable away. With only five wins in 15 away games for Ernesto Valverde's side this term, I'll opt for home advantage to be the big variable here.

Real Betis aren't having an outstanding season by their own standards, but their underwhelming form since the turn of the year looks like it's beginning to subside. After back-to-back wins against Celta Vigo and Valencia, with the latter being a significant away win for European qualification, they're now looking to win three in a row for the first time since February 2023.

Of course, nobody will be thinking too much about winning streaks come 8pm on Sunday night. The Seville derby is one of Spain's fiercest, and winning this one counts for a whole lot in itself. Particularly in the case of Real Betis, given the doubts surrounding whether the Manuel Pellegrini cycle may be past its best, a victory here would certainly reinforce the idea that there's life in their project just yet.

Another significant element here is that Real Betis and Manuel Pellegrini have really had a rough time in this fixture in recent times. They're winless in their last 10 games against Sevilla in La Liga, with seven of those coming under the Chilean. And on home soil, they've somehow only won this fixture in one of their last 14 attempts.

Despite what history says, I'm going to opt for Betis to end their dry spell in the derby on Sunday night. They produced one of their most convincing performances of the season in winning at Valencia last time out, showing that when they can get a full-strength XI on the pitch they're still a force to be reckoned with. Up until recently, they simply hadn't been able to do so very often this term.

Along with a win for the home side, I'll pair that with a card for Boubakary Soumare. He's been booked more often than any other Sevilla player in La Liga this term (8), and will have a big task trying to keep the mercurial Isco quiet.

