Premier League Tipsheet: Seven belting bets for Saturday from Evens to 5/2

West Ham v Liverpool (12:30) - Shots fired

It's a considerable risk to write Liverpool off, especially when facing opponents they have dominated in the Jurgen Klopp era. In their last 15 encounters with the Hammers, the Reds have won 13, drawn one and lost one.

Yet of course we cannot overlook their untimely slump, that has seen them win only one in four in the league and exit the Europa League.

It's a sudden decline that has them looking wearied and clean out of invention but most of all wasteful in the final third. Against Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Everton in recent weeks a formerly lethal machine committed to 72 shots, scoring just twice.

Between them, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah have been responsible for 25 of these efforts, with eight blocked, eight saved and eight fired high or wide. The only goal came from the spot.

Will this profligacy continue against a West Ham side who have only won once at home in 2024, last keeping a clean sheet on Jan 2nd? Either way, it won't be for a lack of trying.

Fulham v Crystal Palace (15:00) - High-flying Eagles

Consecutive losses at Craven Cottage have blemished a decent home record for the Cottagers this term. Their impressive 3-0 dismissals of Brighton and Spurs in March suddenly feel like a long time ago.

What must concern Marco Silva going into this contest is how often his men lost possession when coming unstuck against Newcastle and Liverpool. Combined, Fulham were dispossessed or misplaced a pass 297 times in those defeats.

That's hardly ideal when facing this current incarnation of Palace, who not only deploy a high, aggressive press but they are a team who have recently adopted this strategy to great effect. It is not executed on auto-pilot but with real gusto.

A few weeks in, Oliver Glasner's mandate is up to full speed and the Eagles' front-foot endeavours have brought three wins on the spin, including a victory at Anfield. Another three points here will be the first time the club has managed four consecutive wins in the top-flight since early 2020.

What's more, with Jean-Phillipe Mateta in such sensational form up front, bagging seven in seven, they may just do it.

Man United v Burnley (15:00) - Chaos and good behaviour

Let's be honest, nothing is off the table when it comes to United this season. They reside in their own crazy universe and trying to anticipate their next move amounts to sheer folly.

Let's then stick to what we know.

We know that Bruno Fernandes is in a rich vein of form, scoring or assisting every 53 minutes across April. We know they have conceded first and early in each of their last four league games. Indeed, across all comps they have shipped in 2+ goals in 61% of their fixtures in 2024.

And we know that in United's present state, Burnley - with just one loss in seven - can cause them all manner of problems this Saturday.

Regarding the Clarets, their discipline intrigues. Seven red cards is the highest number in the Premier League for nine years but when they keep all eleven on the pitch they are positively saintly. Just one caution picked up in total against Sheffield United, Brighton and Wolves in recent weeks is testament to that.

Newcastle v Sheff Utd (15:00) - A sorry tale





A 25th defeat of the season this weekend will send the Blades down, a sorry conclusion to a sorry tale that has felt inevitable since they were walloped 8-0 at home to Newcastle way back in September.

A lot has changed for the Magpies from that day, not least a sustained plight of injuries that has necessitated a revision of what constitutes a successful campaign, but for the Yorkshire side 2023/24 has been a constant state of crisis. They have conceded 3+ goals in 41% of their fixtures. Their against column is the worst the Premier League has ever seen.

With the likely absence of Oli McBurnie only adding to their woes, their chances of managing a stay of execution in the North-East lie somewhere between minimal and far-fetched, especially with Newcastle so regularly prolific at home.

In 2024 alone, Eddie Howe's side have averaged 2.8 goals per 90 at St James Park.

Wolves v Luton (15:00) - Sangria in April





It is overly simplistic - not to mention insulting - to suggest that Wolves have one eye on the beach, but this is not the first time their form and results have nose-dived from April on.

Two seasons ago, comfortable in mid-table, they concluded their campaign winless in seven. Currently, they are winless in six with four to play.

There are, naturally enough, other more reasonable reasons for their recent dip, not least injuries across their front-line that partly explains them firing blanks in their last two outings, both at Molineux. They can also consider themselves unlucky with VAR calls of late.

Even so, an injury-ravaged Hatters will view this as an opportunity to grab three precious points and in doing so post only their third away win of the season.

Perhaps the accusation that Wolves feel their work is done is a little harsh because they certainly haven't been passive in recent weeks, racking up 3.5 yellows per 90 since their last win. Joao Gomes meanwhile has committed the second most fouls in the Premier League this term.

The Toffees have won their last three at Goodison to nil, most notably downing their arch-neighbours Liverpool mid-week courtesy of a full-blooded display that had Idrissa Gueye cover every blade of grass and Dominic Calvert-Lewin convert his third goal in four.

Jordan Pickford was outstanding in nets.

The temptation therefore is to think momentum and sky-high confidence will be carried over to this weekend but a contrasting view is much more compelling. That, having built up a sizable cushion of safety and wearied from their derby success, this will be a flatter Everton, their clash with Brentford strikingly after-the-lord-mayor's-show.



And if so, there are few teams better suited to take full advantage of any lowering of intensity or standards than Brentford right now.

After months of mediocrity, Thomas Frank's men have rediscovered their mojo, unbeaten in five and with Wissa and Mbeumo in zinging form to compensate for Ivan Toney's goal-drought.

Wissa is now on double figures for the season while Mbeumo averages 2.3 shots per 90.

Aston Villa v Chelsea (20:00) - No Cole, no goals

Chelsea have a decent record at Villa Park, victorious on their last three visits, the most recent being in the cup back in February.

Enzo Fernandez was on the score-sheet that evening and the Argentine is a big loss for Maurcio Pochettino this time out, as too is Malo Gusto who has been superb down the right all season.

Speaking of superb, all eyes will be on Cole Palmer and his availability, the Blues' 20-goal sensation missing Tuesday's disaster-class at the Emirates through illness.

An eleven-goal swing in the space of a week for Chelsea - thrashing Everton 6-0, then spanked 5-0 at Arsenal - demonstrates what a basket-case of a team they are this term but consistency can be found in their poor away form. They've won just two of their last 12 on their travels.

If high-flying Villa are on it therefore, they should be backed to prevail with Ollie Watkins an obvious candidate to do the damage. The England international has five goal involvements in his last three, a remarkable 38 all told across all comps.

Furthermore, it could be comprehensive. Villa have scored in both halves in 47% of their league fixtures in 2023/24. Chelsea have conceded in both halves in three of their last four.

