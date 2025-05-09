Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Podcast tips, match previews, superboost and more

Back the Fulham v Everton double at 4/1 5.00

Mark Stinchcombe: "Since Vitor Pereira's arrival just before Christmas, he's done a great job with Wolves 2.82 having taken the seventh most points during this period, dragging them 19 points away from the relegation zone.

"Brighton 2.64 have won only one of their last seven but are only a point off eighth and, with remaining games after this against champions Liverpool (H) and Spurs, there's every chance the Seagulls could finish with a bang.

"Regular followers will not be surprised that it's goals I want to back, especially with the goal line set at just 2.5. A significant 69% of Wolves' matches and 71% of Brighton's - rising to a huge 77% away - have seen Over 2.5 goals winners. This will be their third meeting this season with the previous two ending 2-2 and 3-2 to Brighton."

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals in Wolves v Brighton EXC 1.78

Stephen Tudor: "David Moyes' second stint at Goodison amounts to 16 league games and for sure the 'new manager bounce' has worn off. In his first eight matches in charge the Toffees accrued 1.8 points per game. In the latter eight that has dwindled to 0.8 ppg.

"Yet that doesn't tell the whole story, not when five of the current top six were played consecutively in the latter spell, and it's to Everton's enormous credit that they only conceded five goals to them combined. It was further proof - not that any was needed - that Moyes can put together a highly organized, solid rearguard.

"Take the injured James Tarkowski out of the equation however and it significantly weakens, as evidenced by Everton relinquishing a two goal lead to Ipswich last weekend. Jake O'Brien was switched across with Nathan Patterson deployed at right-back. And it's Patterson we're focusing on here, the Scot committing two fouls apiece in each of his three starts in recent weeks."

Recommended Bet Back under 2.5 goals and Patterson to commit 1 or more fouls in each half SBK 4/1

Andy Robson: "Southampton have lost 10 of the 12 games that followed that win, only picking up points in the form of draws against West Ham and Crystal Palace. In this run, they've lost by two or more goals in seven of them, even against the likes of Leicester who beat Southampton 2-0 last time out.

"City ran out 1-0 winners in the initial meeting between the sides but this was quite a flattering scoreline for the Saints. City had 22 shots in the game, eight of which found the target to produce an xG of 2.95. City are unbeaten across their last nine games in all competitions and can see off Southampton here."

Recommended Bet Back Freiburg, Brentford, Man City, Villarreal SBK 7/1

The Opta stats:"Brentford have won each of their last three Premier League games, netting 10 goals in the process. They last won more consecutive top-flight games in February/March 1939 (5)."

"Brentford have scored 4+ goals in eight different Premier League games this season, the most of any side. On just three occasions have the Bees score four or more goals in nine games across a league campaign, doing so in 1930-31, 1962-63 and 1982-83 (9 each time)."

Recommended Bet Back Brentford and Over 3.5 goals SBK 2/1

Lewis Jones: "Unai Emery knows exactly how Bournemouth are going to set up and he's going to implement his plan to stop them - as he has done in every meeting with Iraola before. Emery has won three and drawn two of the five meetings between the pair - but looking at the metrics behind those games it really should be five from five.

"The score reads 13-5 on aggregate over those five fixtures but what I really like about these very relevant head to heads is the amount of chances Emery's teams create against Iraola. They are averaging 2.1 worth of expected goals per 90 - that's a huge average.

"On top of this, Aston Villa arrive with a goal to chase in terms of Champions League qualification and have won six of their last seven Premier League games. They are showing no signs of slowing down. So, this looks like a really good opportunity to back Villa on the draw no bet market at 1/1 with the Betfair Sportsbook."

Recommended Bet Back Aston Villa draw no bet SBK Evens

EFL tips and predictions

Alan Dudman: "Loan stars Josh Keeley, Jamie Donley (both from Tottenham Hotspur) and left-back Currie (from Oxford United) have all played their part for Orient, as has Charlie Kelman from QPR, whose goals have been in ready supply with 25 in 58 all season and 10 in his last 11.

"Donley's wand-like feet should see him have a future at Spurs and he does have a touch of the Harry Kanes about him. But the 21-year-old really appeals here to get on the scoresheet, and it's no mean feat he is the top-scorer in League One against some very costly signings (hello Birmingham). We can back Kelman on the Anytime Scorer market at 11/5.

"In terms of Over 2.5 Goals, Orient scored 33 times during the regular season which ranks second-worst out of the promoted and the playoff teams with Stockport on 30 on the road, and the BTTS 'Yes' bet is another one to include."

Recommended Bet Back BTTS 'Yes' SBK 21/20

Recommended Bet Back Charlie Kelman Anytime Scorer SBK 11/5

European football tips and predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "Bayern will lift the meisterschale after this game against Borussia Mönchengladbach, who have seen their season unravel in the last few weeks. The Fohlenelf looked to be possible contenders for the Champions League not so long ago, but the collection of two points from five matches has seen them drop to ninth. In those five winless games, they have conceded an eye-watering 14 goals.

"It will be a major surprise (and frankly an outrage) if Müller doesn't start this game, and it would be typical of him to rise to the occasion and score here. He is priced at 5/4 to score at any time, and I suspect the whole Bayern attack will be geared towards him trying to mark his final home appearance with a goal against obliging opponents."

Recommended Bet Back Thomas Muller to score @ SBK 5/4

James Eastham: "Even though there is nothing at stake, we believe PSG are a good bet to win big when bottom meets top in Ligue 1 on Saturday night. Luis Enrique's visitors will be buzzing as they head towards Stade de la Mosson thanks to their Champions League semi-final win over Arsenal in midweek.

"The club from the French capital have nothing tangible to play for. Having already secured the Ligue 1 title, their Coupe de France Final vs Reims on May 24 and Champions League Final against Inter in Munich on May 31 are bigger concerns.

"We might see heavy rotation, too, as Luis Enrique saves some of his more important players for those upcoming fixtures. Let us not forget, however, that when PSG rotate, the names coming into the starting line-up include high-calibre performers such as Lucas Hernandez, Warren Zaire-Emery, Kang-in Lee, and Goncalo Ramos.

"And, even in first or second gear, PSG should be good enough to win by a couple of goals, because Montpellier are so poor. In a season riven with problems on and off the pitch, the Languedoc-Roussillon side - relegated on Matchday 31 - are on course for an historically bad season."