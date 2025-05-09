Bournemouth v Aston Villa: Back Emery to outsmart Iraola with Evens play

Emery is unbeaten in five meetings with Iraola

Bournemouth's home form has become a worry

Villa are fresh & flying towards a CL finish

Football...Only Bettor. Listen to the new episode











Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Saturday 10 May, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports



Iraola's boys running out of steam at home?

Bournemouth are on course for a record-breaking season under Andoni Iraola and have just beaten Arsenal away from home. But I'm a little cold on the Cherries as the season draws in.

This is a team I get a real kick out of watching, too. They are bold, brave and the football they play is something anyone would pay to watch. However, there are clear signs in their performance metrics that they are flagging down the run-in, especially at home.

Bournemouth have won just one of their last six Premier League home games and the underlying numbers have followed suit in terms of decline.

Over the first nine home games this season their expected goals data was working at 1.96 per 90 but over the last six it's down to 1.29.

Meanwhile, their expected goals against data has taken a whack too. That's gone from 0.9 per 90 to 1.68 per 90 in the last six home games.

Why is this?

Well, teams have found a blueprint to stop Iraola-ball, by restricting those high turnovers Bournemouth love to create and allowing them to have more of the ball. This is an area where Iraola needs to develop his team. They need to be better at creating chances from open play against well-drilled defences.

The squad is packed full of lots of powerful, speedy players but ones with not much guile and football intelligence in forward areas. There is work to be done in the summer.

Emery has Iraola's number in head-to-heads

This blueprint to stop Bournemouth I've mentioned is something Unai Emery has been implementing against Iraola before Iraola-ball was even a thing in the UK, back when Emery was manager of Villarreal. Iraola is exactly the type manager Emery eats for breakfast - the one-dimensional ones.

He knows exactly how Bournemouth are going to set up and he's going to implement his plan to stop them - as he has done in every meeting with Iraola before. Emery has won three and drawn two of the five meetings between the pair - but looking at the metrics behind those games it really should be five from five.

The score reads 13-5 on aggregate over those five fixtures but what I really like about these very relevant head to heads is the amount of chances Emery's teams create against Iraola. They are averaging 2.1 worth of expected goals per 90 - that's a huge average.

On top of this, Aston Villa arrive with a goal to chase in terms of Champions League qualification and have won six of their last seven Premier League games. They are showing no signs of slowing down.

So, this looks like a really good opportunity to back Villa on the draw no bet market at 1/12.00 with the Betfair Sportsbook.