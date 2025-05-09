Alan Shearer Exclusive: Arteta is still the man for Arsenal after disappointing season

Another season of disappointment for Arsenal

Exit means another disappointing season for Arsenal

When you look at the bigger picture, there's no doubt Arsenal were second best over two legs against PSG. The best team went through and that'll be a concern for the Gunners, I'm sure. Despite what Mikel Arteta said, I don't think that his team were the best team over the two legs.

At times, Arsenal played some good football this season but not they did not do it enough. They've been miles away in the Premier League, they weren't good enough in the Carabao Cup when Newcastle deservedly knocked them out, so all-in-all, it's been a disappointing season again for Arsenal.

The bigger picture is there for everyone to see and we've spoken about it so many times.

I'd love to know who decided to go into the season without buying another striker. Whether it was Mikel's or whether it was the board who wouldn't pay for a striker that he wanted, I don't know. Whoever's decision it was, they've made a huge error because they tried to rectify it in January by getting Ollie Watkins and it's been a big problem for them.

I know they have injuries, but even with a full squad they would've fallen short.

The fact they didn't get a striker in when they clearly needed one isn't a good look. There's no doubt for me that it's been a clear error.

Having said that, Arsenal came up against an unbelievable goalkeeper in Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has been fantastic in the Champions League this season. He pulled off one of the best saves of this season last night from Martin Odegaard. Not signing a strike has backfired for Arsenal.

Arteta is still the man for Arsenal

If Arsenal get a striker in, I do think Arteta is the man to get them over the line. I haven't changed my opinion from the start of the season when I said that if they were to get a top striker then I believed they'd be challenging for everything.

It's been a poor season because of their very high standards. They have to win things. I know they won the FA Cup five years ago, but for Arsenal, they were second best in the Champions League, Carabao Cup and the Premier League so it doesn't take a genius to work out what they need to do.

Arsenal need to sign two or three big-hitters and a striker needs to be at the top of their list. That has to happen for Arsenal to reach the next level and win the Champions League or Premier League.

The problem they've got now is that there are so many other clubs looking for strikers as well. They'll be in a really congested market. Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea will all need a striker.

Young talent has been the positive for Arsenal

Miles Lewis-Skelly has made an impressive breakthrough. The next thing for him is to get that regular spot at left-back for England and it'd be no surprise if he did because he's an outstanding talent. Newcastle's Lewis Hall will push him, I'm sure. But Lewis-Skelly could be England's left-back for the 10 ten years or more, without doubt.

Lewis-Skelly is not the only youngster who's done well. Arsenal have Ethan Nwaneri as well so they have some really talented players coming through. That's why I think that, if they were to add two or three to the squad, they'll have a chance next season.

Man Utd and Spurs have been disastrous

Lots of people are asking the question - if Manchester United or Spurs win the Europa league, would that mean they had a better season than Arsenal?

I think that's hard to say because you're always going to be judged on the Premier League performance I guess, but we know the importance of how both United and Spurs must win the Europa League. Whoever doesn't win it will have had a disastrous season. Both of them have the chance to rescue what's been a terrible season for so many reasons.

I can see why people are debating the success of winning a trophy, but I don't think you can get away from the fact that there have been so many things that have been a disaster for both of those clubs. If one of them were to win a trophy, I'm sure it'll be a nice topic of debate for either Spurs or Man United fans and Arsenal fans.

Real Madrid will suit Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold's announcement video, in which he confirmed he was joining Real Madrid, was a classy thing to do. He did it the right way. He obviously didn't want to say anything publicly beforehand. I respect and I understand why he did that.

I understand the pull of Real Madrid and why he wants to make the move. He's won everything at Liverpool and I think it'll suit him there. He's going to a club that has to win the biggest trophies and it looks as if he's going to a club that will have a new manager.

He'll go to a new club, a new environment and a new era. He can absolutely go to Real Madrid and win things.

Impressive Dumfries is right-back option for Liverpool

Although Denzel Dumfries plays in a completely different system with Inter, there's no doubt that he's shone. His energy has been incredible and the most impressive thing is how good he's been in forward positions.

He's got a couple of goals and he got an the assist in the semi-finals. Defensively is a different question, but certainly offensively he's a very good player. Arne Slot will know him better than anyone being a fellow Dutchman.

Signing for Liverpool would be an option, but he's got the chance of winning the Champions League with Inter and he's also got a chance of winning the league so he's obviously in a very healthy position.