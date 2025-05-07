Manchester United v Athletic Club: Back Bruno to shine again

Manchester United v Athletic Club

Thursday 08 May, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports

United a step closer to saving their season

If Manchester United and Ruben Amorim lift the Europa League trophy in Bilbao later this month, few will remember that they produced a dreadful Premier League campaign, and even fewer will care. Ultimately, football is about winning trophies, and United will have secured silverware for the third season running.

Of course, that shiny trio shouldn't obscure the problems the club has on and off the field, but winning the UEL and nailing down a Champions League spot would have huge ramifications. Recruitment is easier if you're competing in European football's top competition, there's more money to play with and it gives Amorim authority and more time to craft his vision.

Experienced players have come to the fore in this Europa League campaign. Bruno Fernandes has been the player of the tournament, Harry Maguire scored the most dramatic of winning goals against Lyon, and Casemiro has been a man reinvigorated. There have been encouraging signs from youngsters too - at centre-back Leny Yoro has shown glimpses of why he is so highly rated, Kobbie Mainoo scored a superb equaliser against Lyon at Old Trafford, and in Bilbao last week Rasmus Hojlund produced what Amorim described as his best performance for the Red Devils.

It's worth bearing in mind United's impressive Europa League form at Old Trafford, a place where they have often underperformed in domestic football. In the UEL they have reeled off five straight wins, scoring twice in each of those victories.

Joshua Zirkzee, Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot and Matthijs de Ligt are all still sidelined. Young defender Ayden Heaven is recovering but won't be risked here.

Athletic reeling after their dreams were crushed

For 29 minutes, it was all going so well. Athletic Club, roared on by the ever-raucous San Mames crowd, were on the front foot against Manchester United as they hunted a first-leg win. Then the roof fell in on their hopes of reaching the final, which will be played in their own city and their own stadium.

Firstly, Harry Maguire channelled his inner Lamine Yamal to twist and turn out wide, sending in a cross which Casemiro converted at the far post. Then Athletic centre-back Dani Vivian dragged down Rasmus Hojlund as the Dane tried to reach a cross. A penalty was given after a video review, and Spain defender Vivian was sent off. Bruno Fernandes added a third goal just before half time, and after the break United could have added one or two more goals.

This is the beauty and the horror of football. In a few costly minutes, a whole season of hopes and dreams can be crushed flat. Athletic coach Ernesto Valverde felt the sending off was too harsh, and changed the game, but he still believes in his team's ability to turn this around. If anyone knows about stirring European comebacks, it's Valverde, as he's been on the wrong end of two of the most famous ones in the Champions League. As Barcelona coach he blew a 4-1 first-leg lead against Roma, and a 3-0 advantage against Liverpool.

The Basque club have the best defensive record in La Liga, but there's little to suggest they have the firepower to turn this tie back in their favour. They have scored three goals or more just nine times in 50 competitive games, they have won just one of their last ten competitive away games, and have scored just six times across those ten matches.

To make matters worse, star winger Nico Williams missed the weekend's Basque derby against Real Sociedad with illness and misses out here, and free-scoring midfielder Oihan Sancet is still struggling with injury. Nico's brother Inaki is also out with a thigh injury.

Fantastic Fernandes can deliver again

Bruno Fernandes has been Manchester United's talisman in this competition, and I must admit I'm staggered that we can back him at 15/82.88 either on the Exchange or the Sportsbook just to score at any time. He takes free-kicks, he takes penalties and he scored twice at San Mames.

The 30-year-old has found the net six times in his last four Europa League matches, including a sparkling hat-trick against Real Sociedad in the last 16. With Athletic having to chase the game, Fernandes will surely get chances to score here.

Recommended Bet Back Bruno Fernandes to score SBK 15/8

I'll also take advantage of the Oddsboost on the Sportsbook to back Fernandes to have a shot on target and be fouled at 1/12.00, boosted from 8/111.73. Fernandes has hit the target in 11 of his last 17 games for club and country, and he has been fouled in 10 of his last 12 starts.