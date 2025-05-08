Premier League Opta Stats: 10 weekend bets including 18/1 tip for Anfield comeback

Chris Wood and KDB to shine

Another miserable afternoon in Suffolk

Champions to mount comeback against Gunners

This weekend's Premier League schedule pits first against second, fourth against fifth, seventh against eighth, and 15th against 16th. Thank goodness Opta is here to help with our top-flight betting.

Saturday's Premier League games

Fulham v Everton - (15:00)

No capital gains



The Opta stat:

"Everton have won just one of their last 10 Premier League away games against London sides (D4 L5), beating Crystal Palace 2-1 in February. The Toffees have netted just five goals in these 10 matches."

The Betfair Bet: Back under 0.5 goals for Toffees at 6/42.50

Ipswich v Brentford - (15:00)

Prolific Bees

The Opta stats:

"Brentford have won each of their last three Premier League games, netting 10 goals in the process. They last won more consecutive top-flight games in February/March 1939 (5)."

"Brentford have scored 4+ goals in eight different Premier League games this season, the most of any side. On just three occasions have the Bees score four or more goals in nine games across a league campaign, doing so in 1930-31, 1962-63 and 1982-83 (9 each time)."

The Betfair Bet: Back Brentford and over 3.5 at 23/103.30

Southampton v Man City - (15:00)

KDB the assist king

The Opta stat:

"Against no side has Man City's Kevin De Bruyne been directly involved in more Premier League goals than he has against Southampton (14 - 4 goals, 10 assists). Only Ryan Giggs (12 vs Man City and 12 vs Newcastle) and Cesc Fàbregas (11 vs Tottenham) have more assists against an opponent in the competition than the Belgian's 10 vs Saints."

The Betfair Bet: Back De Bruyne to assist anytime at 10/111.91

Wolves v Brighton - (15:00)

13/82.63 for Molineux goal spree



The Opta stat:

"Wolves (62 goals conceded from 439 shots faced) and Brighton (56/395) have conceded a higher share of their shots faced than any other sides in the Premier League this season (14%).

Recommended Bet Back over 3.5 goals SBK 13/8

Bournemouth v Aston Villa - (17:30)

Late drama

The Opta stat:

"Bournemouth have scored more goals in second-half stoppage time than any other team in the Premier League this season (8), while only Southampton (10) have conceded more than Aston Villa in this time (8)."

The Betfair Bet: Back second half to have most goals at 1/12.00

Sunday's Premier League games

Newcastle v Chelsea - (12:00)

Bruno acts as bait

The Opta Stat:

"Newcastle's Bruno Guimarães is the first Premier League player this season to win 100 fouls, doing so in each of the last two campaigns (also 108 in 2023-24), becoming the first player to do so consecutively in the competition since Jack Grealish in 2019-20 (167) and 2020-21 (110)."

Recommended Bet Back Bruno Guimaraes to be fouled 3 or more times SBK 1/1

Man United v West Ham - (14:15)

Winless squared

The Opta Stats:

"Manchester United are without a win in their last six Premier League games (D2 L4); only between September and November 1992 (D5 L2) have they endured a longer winless run in the competition's history."

"Only Leicester City (7), Ipswich Town (6) and Southampton (5) have picked up fewer Premier League points than West Ham since Graham Potter's first game in charge in January (14). Indeed, the Hammers are winless in their last eight league games (D4 L4), last enduring a longer run in the competition in May 2011(9 games)."

The Betfair Bet: Back the draw at 12/53.40

Nottingham Forest v Leicester - (14:15)

Knock on Wood

The Opta stat:

"The next goal involvement for Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood will be his 100th in the Premier League (88 goals, 11 assists), with the striker only involved in more goals in the competition against West Ham United and Wolves (both 9) than Leicester City (7 - 7 goals).

The Betfair Bet: Back Chris Wood to score or assist at 8/111.73

Tottenham v Crystal Palace - (14:15)



No defending Spurs stat



The Opta Stat:

"Tottenham have won only one of their last nine Premier League games (D2 L6), conceding in each of their last 10 games in the competition (20 in total); they last endured a longer run without a clean sheet in the league in December 2010 (17 games)."

Recommended Bet Back both teams to score and no draw SBK 6/5

Liverpool v Arsenal - (16:30)

Anfield comeback offers up huge price

The Opta stat:

"Arsenal have dropped 21 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, their joint-most in a single campaign (also 2019-20). They lost 2-1 against Bournemouth despite leading last time out."