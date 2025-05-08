Saturday Premier League Tips: Back Everton to avoid defeat plus goals at Portman Road and Molineux

Fulham are faultering at the end of the season

Ipswich going out with a bang against busy Brentford

Wolves and Brighton a goals dream made in heaven

Fulham v Everton (15:00)

Fulham's defeat to Aston Villa last weekend was their sixth in their last 10 games as they dropped into the bottom half of table with just three games to go. They sit just two points off Bournemouth in eighth and there's still a chance that position can mean European qualification for next season.

Given they finish the season at home to a Manchester City side who will likely not have Champions League qualification wrapped up, it might be a tough ask for Fulham to secure European football for 2025/26.

David Moyes has done a great job since taking over Everton 4.84/1 again in January. The Merseyside club were just one point above the relegation zone when the Scot arrived and now sit 17 points clear. He's lost just four of his 16 games in-charge with all four coming against sides in the top seven.

Everton have collected one more point than Fulham during Moyes' tenure and rank seventh based on expected points with 24.92 - 3.38pts more than Fulham. In fact, the Craven Cottage side have won just three of their last 10 games at home and have had an issue defensively all season with just four clean sheets in their last 29 games. With the Londoners odds-on here at 1.9110/11, and Everton 4.84/1, the hosts' look far too short based on the above.

Recommended Bet Lay Fulham v Everton EXC 1.91

Ipswich v Brentford (15:00)

Relegated Ipswich Town 5.69/2 may have failed to win 15 of their last 16 Premier League matches but they have not checked out yet after battling back from 2-0 down at Everton last time out to claim a draw. Having also drawn 2-2 at Chelsea a few weeks ago, it might be apparent that Ipswich are getting ready for next season already by boosting confidence in attempt to avoid 'doing a Luton' with back-to-back relegations.

Brentford 1.684/6 on the otherhand have won three games in a row against Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Brighton to surge up to ninth in the table. Looking further back, it's just two defeats in 11 as they look to end the season strongly and possibly qualify for Europe. It's a distinct possibility with the Bees only one point behind Bournemouth and remaining games after this at home to Fulham and away to Wolves.

With two motivated sides then, it's an easy decision to back goals here. We know about Ipswich's defensive issues - they have the joint second worst defence in the league with 76 shipped in 35 games - 2.17 per-game. So it's no surprise their last seven games have all seen three or more goals and further back 16 of their last 21 matches have featured Over 2.5 goals winners (76%).

Twenty-two of Brentford's last 33 games have paid out on Over 2.5 goals (67%) and, if the reverse fixture is anything to go by, we could be in for another classic. At the G-Tech, the Bees came from 2-0 down to win 4-3 with a 96th-minute winner. The line is set at 2.75, so three goals will at least see a half stakes winner.

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.75 goals in Ipswich v Brentford EXC 1.75

Wolves v Brighton (15:00)

Vitor Pereira's six game winning run ended last Friday but there was no shame in defeat at Manchester City as Wolves lost 1-0 compared to the 5-1 last season. They hit the woodwork twice and on another day could have come away with at least a point.

Since Pereira's arrival just before Christmas, he's done a great job with Wolves 2.829/5 having taken the seventh most points during this period, dragging them 19 points away from the relegation zone.

Brighton 2.6413/8 have won only one of their last seven but are only a point off eighth and, with remaining games after this against champions Liverpool (H) and Spurs, there's every chance the Seagulls could finish with a bang.

Regular followers will not be surprised that it's goals I want to back, especially with the goal line set at just 2.5. A significant 69% of Wolves' matches and 71% of Brighton's - rising to a huge 77% away - have seen Over 2.5 goals winners.

This will be their third meeting this season with the previous two ending 2-2 and 3-2 to Brighton. We only need three goals for a winner.