Kevin De Bruyne Transfer: Liverpool 3/1 to sign Man City star

Reds emerge as candidates to sign De Bruyne at 3/1 4.00

Odds on shock Anfield move cut from 22/1 23.00

Twenty-six Betfair punters backed transfer at maximum odds

Kevin De Bruyne was backed into 3/14.00 to sign for Liverpool from 22/123.00 after Betfair punters put their money on a sensational move for the Belgian who will leave Manchester City this summer.

The 33-year-old playmaker announced last month that he would be leaving at the end of the season, sparking speculation that he could on his way to the US or Saudi Arabia for a big payday.

Since then, however, De Bruyne, who is one of Manchester City's greatest players of all time, has started to perform well for Pep Guardiola's team.

Will De Bruyne sign for Liverpool?

Inter Miami confirmed this week that they will not be entering talks with De Bruyne and, although he remains 8/111.73 to sign for an MLS club, there is a growing consensus that he can keep playing at the highest level.

Whether that means joining City's biggest rival is another question entirely. But bettors think there is a chance that it could happen and, what's more, 26 backed De Bruyne to swap the Etihad for Anfield at maximum odds of 999/11000.00.

A busy summer is anticipate at Anfield, with Trent Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid confirmed this week and an acknowledgement from manager Arne Slot that he will need to freshen up his squad if Liverpool are to remain ahead of their rivals next season.

Could De Bruyne be part of that? His ability is not in question but he has been hampered by injuries in recent seasons and unable to make the big contributions that helped City become such a force under Guardiola.

The Reds squad already boasts plenty of experience, with Mo Salah and Virgil Van Dijk signing new deals to stay at Anfield. Then again, De Bruyne would add something to any squad, and Slot may believe that the Beligan's creativity would be an asset to his side.

Aston Villa are the other Premier League side that could be interested in a move for De Bruyne. He is 9/25.50 to join Unai Emery's squad.