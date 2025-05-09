Build Ups Tipsheet: Four of the best value player vs player bets this weekend

Morsy to mix it up at Portman Road

Betfair's Build Ups tool allows you to pit one player against another and with a full Premier League schedule this weekend that means a whole plethora of duels are up for consideration.



Here's a pick of the bunch, starting in Suffolk where two experienced midfield scrappers are set to collide...

Sam Morsy to commit more fouls than Christian Norgaard



There is little to separate Morsy and Norgaard, both tasked with protecting their team's back-four via fair means or foul. Both in their thirties and players who never shy from conflict, each has picked up multiple bookings this season for their troubles. The Ipswich midfielder has been cautioned nine times, Norgaard, six.

Across all comps, Morsy has averaged 1.60 fouls per 90 in 2024/25, with his counterpart just behind him on 1.55. As for tackles it's a similar tale, with the Brentford man just edging it, though again it's only by a smidgeon. For fair challenges it's 2.59 to 2.42 per 90.

Picking out one to out-foul the other therefore this Saturday may feel like a coin-flip, the dubious award going to whoever is in a worse mood that particular day.

Yet dig a little deeper in the stats and it emerges that the Scandinavian often reserves his most combative performances for the Gtech, fouling just the once - or not at all - in the majority of his away fixtures.



Morsy meanwhile has fouled four times apiece at home to Chelsea and Crystal Palace as well as registering six when hosting Aston Villa.

Beto to score more than Raul Jimenez

Raul Jimenez doesn't tend to finish seasons on a high note.

In 2021/22, the Mexican striker bagged one in three for Wolves until March when the goals suddenly dried up. A year later, an injury accounted for a dismal run-up to summer while last season he concluded matters with just two goals in seven.

This time out, after converting regularly from September on, his springtime curse has struck again. Jimenez hasn't found the back of the net now for seven and a half hours.

There are no such problems for Beto, who ended an eight-game drought last weekend with a strike against Ipswich. What must be factored into that lean spell is the quality of the opposition, with five of the current top six faced consecutively.

With his shots on target ratio returning to a healthy number in recent weeks, Beto will be a threat at Craven Cottage, just as he was at Goodison back in October.

Then, in the corresponding fixture to this one, Jimenez spurned several chances for the visitors, with four shots - two on target - coming to nothing.

Appearing as a late sub, Beto then showed his fellow forward how it's done, heading in a last-gasp equalizer.

Enzo Fernandez to win more fouls than Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle's favourite South American son has become the first player since Jack Grealish (in 2019/20 and 2020/21) to be fouled 100+ times in consecutive seasons and his century this term puts him in a league of his own.

The next most fouled player in the top-flight is Matheus Cunha on 69.

What chiefly accounts for this is the unique type of player Guimaraes is - essentially two rolled into one. He is combative, making the second highest number of tackles of any Newcastle player outside of their back four. Yet he's also not averse to a dribble or three, only marginally behind Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho in that regard.

He won't however draw more fouls than Enzo Fernandez at St James Park this Sunday lunchtime, or at least that's what recent trends suggest.

In his last seven league outings, the midfielder has won eight fouls, a respectable tally but way down on his norm. The Argentine in that same period has won 11.

Put another way, since the start of April, Sandro Tonali has been fouled more often (9) than his usually targeted team-mate.

English Premier League - Top 5 Fouls Won

Player Team Apps Fouls Won Fouls Won/90* Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 35 100 3 Matheus Cunha Wolves 30 69 2.6 John McGinn Aston Villa 31 67 2.9 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 31 65 2.6 James Maddison Tottenham 31 64 3.2 Lucas Paquetá West Ham 31 62 2.4 Mohammed Kudus West Ham 29 60 2.2 Cole Palmer Chelsea 34 57 1.8 Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 35 56 1.7 Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 35 55 1.6 Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 34 55 2 Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 35 54 2 Mateus Fernandes Southampton 33 53 1.8 Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton 33 52 1.6 Liam Delap Ipswich 34 50 1.8 Ryan Yates Nottm Forest 32 49 2.4 Tyler Dibling Southampton 31 49 2.5 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 31 49 1.6 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 31 49 1.8 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 34 48 1.5 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 33 48 1.6 Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace 28 48 3 Yoane Wissa Brentford 32 47 1.6 Iliman Ndiaye Everton 30 47 1.9 Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 34 46 1.4 João Pedro Brighton 27 46 2.1 Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 35 45 1.3 Georginio Rutter Brighton 28 45 2.4 Evanilson Bournemouth 28 45 2 Sandro Tonali Newcastle 33 44 1.7 Carlos Baleba Brighton 31 44 1.6 Leandro Trossard Arsenal 35 43 1.6 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 35 43 1.2 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 31 42 1.4 Joël Veltman Brighton 20 42 2.3 Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 34 41 1.7 Idrissa Gueye Everton 34 41 1.3 João Gomes Wolves 33 41 1.3 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 32 41 2.4 Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 34 40 1.4 Rayan Aït-Nouri Wolves 34 39 1.2 Neco Williams Nottm Forest 32 39 1.5 Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham 31 38 1.4 Destiny Udogie Tottenham 24 38 1.9 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 22 38 2.2 Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 20 38 2.9 Raúl Jiménez Fulham 35 37 1.5 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 33 37 1.2 James Justin Leicester 33 37 1.2 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 31 37 1.3 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 35 36 1 Anthony Elanga Nottm Forest 35 36 1.4 Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 34 36 1.1 Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 30 36 1.6 Omari Hutchinson Ipswich 28 36 1.4 Dominic Solanke Tottenham 25 36 1.5 Joelinton Newcastle 29 35 1.3 Flynn Downes Southampton 24 35 1.7 Tino Livramento Newcastle 34 34 1.2 Pape Sarr Tottenham 33 34 1.8 Ola Aina Nottm Forest 32 34 1.1 Kevin Schade Brentford 35 33 1.4 Marc Cucurella Chelsea 33 33 1.1 Facundo Buonanotte Leicester 29 33 2 Rico Lewis Man City 27 33 1.6 Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 27 33 1.7 André Wolves 30 32 1.3 Phil Foden Man City 26 32 1.7 Ryan Manning Southampton 23 32 2 Calvin Bassey Fulham 33 31 1 Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 31 31 2.9 Ryan Christie Bournemouth 29 31 1.3 Jérémy Doku Man City 26 31 2 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 35 30 1.2 Luis Díaz Liverpool 33 30 1.2 Leif Davis Ipswich 31 30 1.1 Pedro Porro Tottenham 31 30 1.1 Will Hughes Crystal Palace 30 30 1.4 Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 35 29 0.9 Adama Traoré Fulham 33 29 1.6 James Tarkowski Everton 33 29 0.9 Pedro Neto Chelsea 32 29 1.3 Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 31 29 1.2 Jurriën Timber Arsenal 30 29 1.1 Bernardo Silva Man City 30 29 1.1 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 29 29 1.2 Nathan Collins Brentford 35 28 0.8 Vitalii Mykolenko Everton 32 28 0.9 Thomas Partey Arsenal 32 28 1 Christian Nørgaard Brentford 31 28 1 Nélson Semedo Wolves 31 28 0.9 Joe Aribo Southampton 30 28 1.3 Son Heung-Min Tottenham 28 28 1.3 Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 23 28 1.7 Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford 35 27 0.9 Savinho Man City 27 27 1.4 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 34 26 0.9 Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 33 26 0.8 Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 33 26 0.8 Jack Harrison Everton 31 26 1.2 Rasmus Højlund Man Utd 29 26 1.3 Sasa Lukic Fulham 28 26 1.1 Alex Scott Bournemouth 18 26 3.3 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 32 25 1.3 Brennan Johnson Tottenham 31 25 1.1 Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa 27 25 1.5 Jack Grealish Man City 19 25 3.2 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 35 24 0.7 Tomás Soucek West Ham 32 24 0.9 Curtis Jones Liverpool 30 24 1.4 Sam Morsy Ipswich 30 24 0.9 Noni Madueke Chelsea 29 24 1.2 Eddie Nketiah Arsenal 26 24 2.4 Amad Diallo Man Utd 23 24 1.3 Amadou Onana Aston Villa 23 24 1.6 Josko Gvardiol Man City 34 23 0.7 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 33 23 0.9 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 33 23 0.8 Andreas Pereira Fulham 31 23 1.1 Yasin Ayari Brighton 31 23 1.2 Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 31 23 0.8 Mateo Kovacic Man City 29 23 1 Jota Silva Nottm Forest 28 23 2.5 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 27 23 1 Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 26 23 1.2 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 23 23 1.3 Julio Enciso Brighton 23 23 2.1 Djed Spence Tottenham 22 23 1.3 Crysencio Summerville West Ham 19 23 2.7 Noussair Mazraoui Man Utd 34 22 0.7 Dara O'Shea Ipswich 32 22 0.7 Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 29 22 0.9 Danny Welbeck Brighton 28 22 1 Trevoh Chalobah Crystal Palace 24 22 1 Chris Wood Nottm Forest 33 21 0.7 Jamie Vardy Leicester 33 21 0.7 Ilkay Gündogan Man City 31 21 0.9 Jack Clarke Ipswich 29 21 1.8 Boubakary Soumaré Leicester 28 21 1 Lewis Hall Newcastle 27 21 0.9 Jens Cajuste Ipswich 27 21 1.1 Kai Havertz Arsenal 21 21 1 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 20 21 1.4 Harvey Barnes Newcastle 30 20 1.2 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 30 20 0.9 Mikel Merino Arsenal 26 20 1.3 Harry Wilson Fulham 22 20 1.8 Kalvin Phillips Ipswich 19 20 1.5 Abdul Fatawu Leicester 11 20 3.1 Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 9 20 2.9 Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 34 19 0.6 Dango Ouattara Bournemouth 32 19 0.9 Levi Colwill Chelsea 32 19 0.6 Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace 31 19 1.2 Malo Gusto Chelsea 29 19 0.9 Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 28 19 0.7 Tyler Adams Bournemouth 25 19 1 Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 22 19 1.1 Jacob Greaves Ipswich 22 19 0.9 Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 32 18 0.7 Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 32 18 0.6 Stephy Mavididi Leicester 30 18 1 Ashley Young Everton 29 18 1 Carlos Soler West Ham 29 18 1.2 Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 28 18 0.7 Beto Everton 27 18 1.3 Yves Bissouma Tottenham 25 18 1.2 Edson Álvarez West Ham 25 18 1 Leon Bailey Aston Villa 23 18 1.4 Casemiro Man Utd 22 18 1.2 Jaden Philogene Ipswich 21 18 2 Alex Iwobi Fulham 35 17 0.5 Antonee Robinson Fulham 34 17 0.5 William Saliba Arsenal 33 17 0.5 Victor Kristiansen Leicester 28 17 0.6 Pervis Estupiñán Brighton 28 17 0.7 Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 28 17 0.7 Joachim Andersen Crystal Palace 27 17 0.6 Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 27 17 1.3 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 26 17 0.7 Matheus Nunes Man City 24 17 1 Tom Cairney Fulham 22 17 3.2 Patson Daka Leicester 21 17 2.4 Orel Mangala Everton 19 17 1.2 Jorginho Arsenal 14 17 2.2 Omar Marmoush Man City 13 17 1.5 João Félix Chelsea 12 17 4.2 Declan Rice Arsenal 33 16 0.5 Vitaly Janelt Brentford 32 16 0.6 Nicolás Domínguez Nottm Forest 31 16 0.8 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 25 16 0.9 Matty Cash Aston Villa 24 16 0.8 Paul Onuachu Southampton 24 16 1.4 Wesley Fofana Chelsea 14 16 1.2 Gonçalo Guedes Wolves 26 15 1.7 David Brooks Bournemouth 26 15 1.6 Pablo Sarabia Wolves 21 15 1.9 Jhon Durán Aston Villa 20 15 2.2 Jacob Murphy Newcastle 32 14 0.6 Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 32 14 0.5 Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 31 14 0.6 Lucas Digne Aston Villa 31 14 0.6 Toti Gomes Wolves 28 14 0.5 Darwin Núñez Liverpool 27 14 1.2 Diogo Jota Liverpool 24 14 1.1 Lesley Ugochukwu Southampton 24 14 0.8 Kenny Tete Fulham 19 14 0.8 Vladimír Coufal West Ham 19 14 1.4 Dwight McNeil Everton 18 14 1 James Garner Everton 18 14 1 Kasey McAteer Leicester 15 14 2.1 Maximilian Kilman West Ham 35 13 0.4 Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd 32 13 0.8 Alexander Isak Newcastle 32 13 0.5 Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 31 13 0.6 Joe Willock Newcastle 30 13 1.2 Emerson West Ham 30 13 0.6 Harry Winks Leicester 22 13 0.8 Oliver Skipp Leicester 21 13 1.2 Nathan Broadhead Ipswich 16 13 2 Richarlison Tottenham 13 13 2.5 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 35 12 0.3 Cameron Archer Southampton 32 12 0.8 Fabian Schär Newcastle 31 12 0.4 Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 29 12 0.5 Jan Bednarek Southampton 29 12 0.4 Erling Haaland Man City 28 12 0.4 Cristian Romero Tottenham 18 12 0.8 Matt O'Riley Brighton 18 12 1.3 Tim Iroegbunam Everton 17 12 1.9 Dan Burn Newcastle 34 11 0.3 Bilal El Khannouss Leicester 30 11 0.5 Jadon Sancho Chelsea 29 11 0.6 Matt Doherty Wolves 28 11 0.5 Christopher Nkunku Chelsea 27 11 1.1 Lewis Dunk Brighton 25 11 0.5 Archie Gray Tottenham 25 11 0.7 Kieran Trippier Newcastle 24 11 0.8 Adam Smith Bournemouth 22 11 0.7 Guido Rodríguez West Ham 20 11 1 Axel Tuanzebe Ipswich 19 11 0.7 Wes Burns Ipswich 18 11 1.1 Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa 8 11 2.1 Matz Sels Nottm Forest 35 10 0.3 Lewis Cook Bournemouth 34 10 0.3 Wout Faes Leicester 31 10 0.4 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 29 10 0.6 Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 29 10 0.4 Marcus Rashford Man Utd 25 10 0.6 Taiwo Awoniyi Nottm Forest 25 10 2.3 Jesper Lindstrøm Everton 25 10 0.7 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 23 10 0.6 George Hirst Ipswich 23 10 1.9 Kamaldeen Sulemana Southampton 23 10 0.8 Mathias Jensen Brentford 21 10 1.1 Mads Roerslev Brentford 19 10 0.8 Fábio Carvalho Brentford 19 10 2 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 17 10 1.5 Conor Bradley Liverpool 16 10 1.6 Radu Dragusin Tottenham 16 10 0.7 Reece James Chelsea 16 10 1.1 Tariq Lamptey Brighton 14 10 1.1 Reiss Nelson Arsenal 12 10 1.8 Marshall Munetsi Wolves 11 10 1 David Raya Arsenal 35 9 0.3 Diogo Dalot Man Utd 32 9 0.3 Yukinari Sugawara Southampton 29 9 0.6 Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 28 9 0.7 Ian Maatsen Aston Villa 26 9 0.9 Harry Maguire Man Utd 24 9 0.5 Manuel Akanji Man City 23 9 0.5 Bobby De Cordova-Reid Leicester 23 9 1.1 Caleb Okoli Leicester 18 9 0.7 Brajan Gruda Brighton 18 9 1.6 Enes Ünal Bournemouth 17 9 2.4 Carlos Alcaraz Southampton 13 9 1.4 Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 13 9 0.8 Kevin Danso Tottenham 7 9 1.4 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 31 8 0.3 Andy Robertson Liverpool 31 8 0.3 Sander Berge Fulham 28 8 0.3 José Sá Wolves 27 8 0.3 Rúben Dias Man City 24 8 0.4 Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 20 8 1.1 Sam Szmodics Ipswich 19 8 0.7 Ramón Sosa Nottm Forest 19 8 2.6 Mario Lemina Wolves 17 8 0.5 Adam Lallana Southampton 14 8 2 Micky van de Ven Tottenham 12 8 0.8 Ben Brereton Southampton 10 8 1.6 Mathys Tel Tottenham 10 8 1.1 Jordan Pickford Everton 35 7 0.2 Jack Hinshelwood Brighton 23 7 0.4 Pau Torres Aston Villa 21 7 0.3 Lisandro Martínez Man Utd 20 7 0.4 Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 15 7 0.6 Mason Mount Man Utd 14 7 1.5 Michail Antonio West Ham 14 7 0.7 Cheick Doucouré Crystal Palace 13 7 1.4 Marco Asensio Aston Villa 10 7 1.2 Yerson Mosquera Wolves 5 7 1.4 Chiedozie Ogbene Ipswich 5 7 2.6 Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 33 6 0.2 Timothy Castagne Fulham 24 6 0.3 Sean Longstaff Newcastle 24 6 0.7 Ben Johnson Ipswich 22 6 0.4 Mats Wieffer Brighton 22 6 0.7 Kristoffer Ajer Brentford 22 6 0.4 Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea 20 6 0.4 Conor Chaplin Ipswich 19 6 0.8 Wataru Endo Liverpool 18 6 2.4 Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 17 6 0.7 Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 17 6 0.6 Álex Moreno Nottm Forest 15 6 0.6 Ben Davies Tottenham 14 6 0.5 Emiliano Buendía Aston Villa 12 6 6.1 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea 12 6 2.1 Igor Julio Brighton 12 6 0.6 Luke Thomas Leicester 11 6 0.6 Ricardo Pereira Leicester 8 6 1.6 Jonny Evans Man Utd 6 6 1.9 Murillo Nottm Forest 34 5 0.1 Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa 34 5 0.2 Abdoulaye Doucouré Everton 30 5 0.2 Santiago Bueno Wolves 28 5 0.3 Sepp van den Berg Brentford 28 5 0.2 Kepa Bournemouth 28 5 0.2 Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 25 5 0.6 Nick Pope Newcastle 25 5 0.2 Tommy Doyle Wolves 24 5 0.9 Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 24 5 0.3 Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 22 5 0.7 Adam Armstrong Southampton 20 5 0.4 Timo Werner Tottenham 18 5 0.9 Craig Dawson Wolves 15 5 0.5 Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 15 5 0.7 Kyle Walker Man City 15 5 0.5 Roméo Lavia Chelsea 13 5 0.7 Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 10 5 1.2 Lloyd Kelly Newcastle 10 5 1.5 James Hill Bournemouth 10 5 1 Ross Stewart Southampton 9 5 1.6 Antony Man Utd 8 5 3.3 Mikey Moore Tottenham 8 5 2.2 Welington Southampton 7 5 2.1 Sergio Reguilón Tottenham 3 5 3.7 Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 34 4 0.1 Jack Taylor Ipswich 29 4 0.5 Robert Sánchez Chelsea 29 4 0.1 Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal 27 4 0.1 Ethan Pinnock Brentford 22 4 0.2 Issa Diop Fulham 21 4 0.3 James Ward-Prowse West Ham 21 4 0.3 Chris Richards Crystal Palace 21 4 0.2 Jake O'Brien Everton 18 4 0.3 Jannik Vestergaard Leicester 18 4 0.3 Arijanet Muric Ipswich 18 4 0.2 Cameron Burgess Ipswich 17 4 0.2 Jack Stephens Southampton 17 4 0.3 Raheem Sterling Arsenal 16 4 0.8 James Bree Southampton 15 4 0.4 Ben White Arsenal 14 4 0.4 Ryan Sessegnon Fulham 13 4 0.8 Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 13 4 0.3 Donyell Malen Aston Villa 12 4 1.3 Luis Guilherme West Ham 11 4 2.8 Armando Broja Everton 10 4 1.1 Nathan Wood Southampton 9 4 0.6 Nico González Man City 9 4 0.6 Nico O'Reilly Man City 8 4 0.7 Ryan Fraser Southampton 8 4 1.2 Paris Maghoma Brentford 8 4 3.2 Toby Collyer Man Utd 6 4 2.1 Conor Townsend Ipswich 6 4 1.1 Harry Amass Man Utd 4 4 1.4 Bernd Leno Fulham 35 3 0.1 Mark Flekken Brentford 34 3 0.1 Mads Hermansen Leicester 27 3 0.1 Simon Adingra Brighton 26 3 0.3 Christian Eriksen Man Utd 21 3 0.3 Evan Ferguson Brighton 21 3 0.7 Ross Barkley Aston Villa 18 3 0.5 Will Smallbone Southampton 15 3 0.4 James McAtee Man City 14 3 0.9 Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 14 3 0.3 Ollie Scarles West Ham 14 3 0.5 Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 13 3 0.6 Wilson Odobert Tottenham 13 3 0.4 Ali Al-Hamadi Ipswich 11 3 2.2 Caoimhín Kelleher Liverpool 10 3 0.3 Miguel Almirón Newcastle 9 3 1.8 Joe Gomez Liverpool 9 3 0.5 Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 6 3 0.7 Abdukodir Khusanov Man City 6 3 0.5 Igor Thiago Brentford 5 3 1.9 Billy Gilmour Brighton 2 3 2.8 Ayden Heaven Arsenal 2 3 2.8 André Onana Man Utd 33 2 0.1 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 33 2 0.1 Alisson Becker Liverpool 25 2 0.1 Morato Nottm Forest 24 2 0.2 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 23 2 0.1 Leny Yoro Man Utd 20 2 0.2 Conor Coady Leicester 19 2 0.1 Luke Woolfenden Ipswich 15 2 0.2 Aaron Cresswell West Ham 15 2 0.3 Danny Ings West Ham 15 2 0.7 Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth 13 2 2.6 Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 13 2 0.4 Stefan Ortega Man City 13 2 0.2 Axel Disasi Chelsea 13 2 0.2 Diego Gómez Brighton 13 2 0.4 Harrison Reed Fulham 12 2 2 Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth 12 2 0.8 Adam Webster Brighton 11 2 0.3 John Stones Man City 11 2 0.3 Alex Palmer Ipswich 11 2 0.2 Philip Billing Bournemouth 10 2 1 Kieran Tierney Arsenal 10 2 1 Massimo Luongo Ipswich 9 2 0.9 Michael Kayode Brentford 9 2 0.6 Solly March Brighton 8 2 1.1 Charlie Taylor Southampton 7 2 0.7 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 7 2 1.2 Jorge Cuenca Fulham 6 2 0.7 Ben Chilwell Crystal Palace 6 2 1.3 Josh King Fulham 5 2 2.3 Benoît Badiashile Chelsea 5 2 0.5 Sven Botman Newcastle 5 2 0.8 Armel Bella-Kotchap Southampton 4 2 0.5 Harrison Armstrong Everton 3 2 3.8 Max Aarons Bournemouth 3 2 2.1 Tyrell Malacia Man Utd 3 2 1.8 Carlos Vinícius Fulham 3 2 13.8 Neto Bournemouth 2 2 1 Sam Amo-Ameyaw Southampton 2 2 6.9 Daniel Podence Wolves 2 2 3.9 Rodri Man City 2 2 2.7 Tyler Fredricson Man Utd 2 2 1.1 Brandon Austin Tottenham 1 2 2 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 35 1 0 Callum Wilson Newcastle 15 1 0.3 Lukasz Fabianski West Ham 13 1 0.1 Victor Lindelöf Man Utd 13 1 0.2 Jarell Quansah Liverpool 12 1 0.2 William Osula Newcastle 12 1 0.9 Lewis Miley Newcastle 12 1 0.4 Julián Araujo Bournemouth 10 1 0.2 Martin Dúbravka Newcastle 10 1 0.1 Emil Krafth Newcastle 10 1 0.3 Diego Carlos Aston Villa 10 1 0.1 Andy Irving West Ham 10 1 0.6 Carlos Forbs Wolves 10 1 0.4 Nathan Patterson Everton 10 1 0.3 Yunus Konak Brentford 9 1 2.6 Renato Veiga Chelsea 7 1 0.5 Harry Clarke Ipswich 7 1 0.2 Christian Walton Ipswich 6 1 0.2 Filip Jørgensen Chelsea 6 1 0.2 Chido Obi Man Utd 6 1 0.6 Mark Travers Bournemouth 5 1 0.2 Alex McCarthy Southampton 5 1 0.2 Kosta Nedeljkovic Aston Villa 5 1 0.7 Federico Chiesa Liverpool 5 1 2.2 Josh Acheampong Chelsea 4 1 0.5 Youssef Chermiti Everton 4 1 2.1 Rico Henry Brentford 4 1 1.1 Woyo Coulibaly Leicester 4 1 0.8 Albert Grønbæk Southampton 4 1 0.6 Jeremy Monga Leicester 4 1 1.9 James Milner Brighton 3 1 0.5 Séamus Coleman Everton 3 1 0.5 Pedro Lima Wolves 3 1 1.3 Ben Winterburn Bournemouth 3 1 4.3 Dane Scarlett Tottenham 3 1 2.9 Jason Steele Brighton 2 1 0.5 Samuel Edozie Southampton 2 1 1.4 Maxwel Cornet Southampton 2 1 1.3 Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Man City 2 1 0.9 Oscar Bobb Man City 2 1 6.9 Jay Robinson Southampton 2 1 2.6 Alphonse Areola West Ham 24 0 0 Ederson Man City 23 0 0 Justin Devenny Crystal Palace 20 0 0 Harvey Elliott Liverpool 15 0 0 Jeffrey Schlupp Crystal Palace 12 0 0 Michael Keane Everton 11 0 0 Nathan Aké Man City 10 0 0 Willian Fulham 9 0 0 Danilo Nottm Forest 7 0 0 Sam Johnstone Crystal Palace 7 0 0 Ben Mee Brentford 7 0 0 Fraser Forster Tottenham 7 0 0 Tyrique George Chelsea 7 0 0 Jakub Stolarczyk Leicester 7 0 0 Andrés García Aston Villa 7 0 0 Willy-Arnaud Boly Nottm Forest 6 0 0 Odsonne Édouard Crystal Palace 6 0 0 Luke Shaw Man Utd 5 0 0 Harry Toffolo Nottm Forest 4 0 0 Hamza Choudhury Leicester 4 0 0 Antonín Kinsky Tottenham 4 0 0 Romain Esse Crystal Palace 4 0 0 Nasser Djiga Wolves 4 0 0 Joe Lumley Southampton 3 0 0 Marc Guiu Chelsea 3 0 0 Kim Ji-Soo Brentford 3 0 0 Robin Olsen Aston Villa 3 0 0 Ben Godfrey Ipswich 3 0 0 Gustavo Nunes Brentford 3 0 0 Altay Bayindir Man Utd 2 0 0 Scott McTominay Man Utd 2 0 0 Marcus Harness Ipswich 2 0 0 Matt Targett Newcastle 2 0 0 Eric da Silva Moreira Nottm Forest 2 0 0 Frank Onyeka Brentford 2 0 0 Hákon Valdimarsson Brentford 2 0 0 Danny Ward Leicester 2 0 0 Caleb Kporha Crystal Palace 2 0 0 Lewis Orford West Ham 2 0 0 Eiran Cashin Brighton 2 0 0 Matheus França Crystal Palace 2 0 0 Dan Bentley Wolves 1 0 0 Chadi Riad Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Roman Dixon Everton 1 0 0 Vítezslav Jaros Liverpool 1 0 0 Ronnie Edwards Southampton 1 0 0 Martial Godo Fulham 1 0 0 Alfie Dorrington Tottenham 1 0 0 Divin Mubama Man City 1 0 0

Gabriel Martinelli to have more shots than Mo Salah

It has been a phenomenal and successful season for Mo Salah, contributing a goal involvement every 86 minutes across all competitions from August to the here and now. And naturally, his astonishing numbers are all founded on taking on a consistently high volume of shots.

Backing against the Egyptian in the shot market therefore feels dicey, especially when it's factored in that he racked up seven attempts at the King Power recently and followed that up with four against Spurs.

Yet beyond these two displays we find a succession of single efforts posted per 90, four in fact since the beginning of April. It suggest that the supercar that is Mo Salah is starting to run low on fuel.

There are no such concerns about Martinelli, now back up to full speed after suffering hamstring problems earlier in the year. In his 10 starts since returning from his lay-off the Brazilian has averaged 2.6 shots per 90.

In previous visits to Anfield the winger has averaged only one shot per game. Even a slight improvement on this could see him home and dry in this build up bet, and at generous odds too.

English Premier League - Top 5 Shots

Player Team Apps Shots Shots/90* Mohamed Salah Liverpool 35 121 3.5 Cole Palmer Chelsea 34 120 3.7 Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 34 118 3.6 Erling Haaland Man City 28 103 3.7 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 31 97 3.6 Matheus Cunha Wolves 30 97 3.6 Alexander Isak Newcastle 32 92 3.2 Raúl Jiménez Fulham 35 87 3.5 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 33 86 2.8 Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 34 83 3.5 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 35 80 3.1 Yoane Wissa Brentford 32 80 2.7 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 31 79 2.6 Noni Madueke Chelsea 29 77 3.8 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 35 76 2.2 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 29 76 3.1 Leandro Trossard Arsenal 35 68 2.6 Mohammed Kudus West Ham 29 68 2.5 Evanilson Bournemouth 28 67 2.9 Liam Delap Ipswich 34 66 2.4 Luis Díaz Liverpool 33 65 2.6 Alex Iwobi Fulham 35 63 2 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 34 63 2.2 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 33 62 2.4 Dango Ouattara Bournemouth 32 62 2.8 Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 31 59 2.4 Dominic Solanke Tottenham 25 59 2.5 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 22 59 3.4 Chris Wood Nottm Forest 33 58 1.9 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 31 58 2.3 Harvey Barnes Newcastle 30 55 3.3 Son Heung-Min Tottenham 28 55 2.5 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 33 54 1.9 Jamie Vardy Leicester 33 54 1.8 Pedro Neto Chelsea 32 54 2.4 Savinho Man City 27 54 2.8 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 34 53 1.7 Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 32 53 1.9 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 31 53 1.9 Brennan Johnson Tottenham 31 53 2.3 Danny Welbeck Brighton 28 53 2.4 Tomás Soucek West Ham 32 52 2 Phil Foden Man City 26 52 2.8 Kai Havertz Arsenal 21 52 2.5 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 33 51 1.7 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 32 51 2.7 Kevin Schade Brentford 35 50 2.2 Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 35 50 1.8 Georginio Rutter Brighton 28 50 2.7 Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 26 50 2.7 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 25 49 2.9 Diogo Jota Liverpool 24 48 3.7 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 30 47 2.1 João Pedro Brighton 27 47 2.2 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 23 47 2.7 Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham 31 46 1.7 Julio Enciso Brighton 23 46 4.1 Joelinton Newcastle 29 45 1.7 Declan Rice Arsenal 33 44 1.5 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 27 44 1.9 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 31 43 1.7 Amad Diallo Man Utd 23 43 2.4 Jacob Murphy Newcastle 32 42 1.8 Carlos Baleba Brighton 31 41 1.5 Mateo Kovacic Man City 29 41 1.8 Anthony Elanga Nottm Forest 35 40 1.6 Lucas Paquetá West Ham 31 40 1.5 Beto Everton 27 40 2.9 Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 35 39 1.2 Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 35 39 1.2 Mateus Fernandes Southampton 33 39 1.3 Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 31 39 3.7 James Maddison Tottenham 31 39 1.9 Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 34 38 1.3 Eddie Nketiah Arsenal 26 38 3.9 Omar Marmoush Man City 13 38 3.4 Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 34 37 1.3 Josko Gvardiol Man City 34 37 1.1 Adama Traoré Fulham 33 37 2.1 Neco Williams Nottm Forest 32 37 1.4 Pedro Porro Tottenham 31 37 1.4 Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 29 37 1.5 Omari Hutchinson Ipswich 28 37 1.4 Andreas Pereira Fulham 31 36 1.7 Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 31 35 1.7 Christian Nørgaard Brentford 31 35 1.2 Marcus Rashford Man Utd 25 35 2.2 Rayan Aït-Nouri Wolves 34 34 1.1 Iliman Ndiaye Everton 30 34 1.4 Facundo Buonanotte Leicester 29 34 2.1 Paul Onuachu Southampton 24 34 3 Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 34 33 1 João Gomes Wolves 33 33 1.1 Ryan Christie Bournemouth 29 33 1.4 Darwin Núñez Liverpool 27 33 2.9 Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford 35 32 1.1 Pape Sarr Tottenham 33 32 1.7 Sandro Tonali Newcastle 33 32 1.2 Ryan Yates Nottm Forest 32 32 1.5 Mikel Merino Arsenal 26 32 2 Harry Wilson Fulham 22 32 2.9 Fabian Schär Newcastle 31 31 1 Curtis Jones Liverpool 30 31 1.8 Jhon Durán Aston Villa 20 31 4.5 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 29 30 1.7 Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace 28 30 1.9 Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 32 29 0.9 Abdoulaye Doucouré Everton 30 29 1.1 Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd 32 28 1.8 Cameron Archer Southampton 32 28 1.8 Tyler Dibling Southampton 31 28 1.4 Bernardo Silva Man City 30 28 1.1 Bilal El Khannouss Leicester 30 28 1.3 Jesper Lindstrøm Everton 25 28 2 Leon Bailey Aston Villa 23 28 2.2 Casemiro Man Utd 22 28 1.9 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 35 27 0.8 Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 35 27 0.9 Idrissa Gueye Everton 34 27 0.9 Jack Harrison Everton 31 27 1.3 Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 34 26 0.8 John McGinn Aston Villa 31 26 1.1 Stephy Mavididi Leicester 30 26 1.5 Kamaldeen Sulemana Southampton 23 26 2 Adam Armstrong Southampton 20 26 1.9 Yasin Ayari Brighton 31 25 1.3 Ilkay Gündogan Man City 31 25 1.1 Rasmus Højlund Man Utd 29 25 1.3 Christopher Nkunku Chelsea 27 25 2.5 Simon Adingra Brighton 26 25 2.4 Dwight McNeil Everton 18 25 1.8 Murillo Nottm Forest 34 24 0.7 James Justin Leicester 33 24 0.8 Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 30 24 1.1 Carlos Soler West Ham 29 24 1.6 Jadon Sancho Chelsea 29 24 1.3 Jérémy Doku Man City 26 24 1.6 Diogo Dalot Man Utd 32 23 0.7 Thomas Partey Arsenal 32 23 0.8 Pervis Estupiñán Brighton 28 23 0.9 Marc Cucurella Chelsea 33 22 0.7 Malo Gusto Chelsea 29 22 1.1 Jota Silva Nottm Forest 28 22 2.4 Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 28 22 0.8 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 26 22 0.9 David Brooks Bournemouth 26 22 2.4 Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 25 22 2.4 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 23 22 1.3 Kenny Tete Fulham 19 22 1.3 Sam Szmodics Ipswich 19 21 1.9 Mathys Tel Tottenham 10 21 2.9 Dan Burn Newcastle 34 20 0.6 Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton 33 20 0.6 Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 32 20 0.7 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 32 20 1.2 Dara O'Shea Ipswich 32 20 0.6 Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace 31 20 1.3 Will Hughes Crystal Palace 30 20 0.9 Matt O'Riley Brighton 18 20 2.1 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 17 20 3 Enes Ünal Bournemouth 17 20 5.4 Carlos Alcaraz Southampton 13 20 3.1 João Félix Chelsea 12 20 4.9 Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 27 19 1 Gonçalo Guedes Wolves 26 19 2.2 Jaden Philogene Ipswich 21 19 2.1 Michail Antonio West Ham 14 19 2 Marco Asensio Aston Villa 10 19 3.2 Nathan Collins Brentford 35 18 0.5 Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 35 18 0.5 Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 34 18 0.6 Nicolás Domínguez Nottm Forest 31 18 0.9 Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 31 18 0.8 Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 29 18 0.8 Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 29 18 0.7 Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 28 18 0.7 Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa 27 18 1.1 Joachim Andersen Crystal Palace 27 18 0.7 Rúben Dias Man City 24 18 0.8 Mario Lemina Wolves 17 18 1.2 Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 35 17 0.5 Joe Aribo Southampton 30 17 0.8 Joe Willock Newcastle 30 17 1.5 Jack Taylor Ipswich 29 17 2.1 Sasa Lukic Fulham 28 17 0.7 Ian Maatsen Aston Villa 26 17 1.6 Trevoh Chalobah Crystal Palace 24 17 0.8 Amadou Onana Aston Villa 23 17 1.1 Pablo Sarabia Wolves 21 17 2.2 Lisandro Martínez Man Utd 20 17 0.9 Richarlison Tottenham 13 17 3.2 Antonee Robinson Fulham 34 16 0.5 Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 33 16 0.5 Levi Colwill Chelsea 32 16 0.5 Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 31 16 0.5 Nélson Semedo Wolves 31 16 0.5 Emerson West Ham 30 16 0.7 Sepp van den Berg Brentford 28 16 0.6 Patson Daka Leicester 21 16 2.3 Orel Mangala Everton 19 16 1.1 Cristian Romero Tottenham 18 16 1 James Tarkowski Everton 33 15 0.5 Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 33 15 0.5 Jack Grealish Man City 19 15 1.9 Ross Barkley Aston Villa 18 15 2.4 Donyell Malen Aston Villa 12 15 4.7 Marshall Munetsi Wolves 11 15 1.5 Lewis Cook Bournemouth 34 14 0.4 Calvin Bassey Fulham 33 14 0.4 Vitaly Janelt Brentford 32 14 0.6 Leif Davis Ipswich 31 14 0.5 Jurriën Timber Arsenal 30 14 0.5 Jack Clarke Ipswich 29 14 1.2 Jack Hinshelwood Brighton 23 14 0.7 Crysencio Summerville West Ham 19 14 1.6 Danny Ings West Ham 15 14 4.7 Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 15 14 1.9 Noussair Mazraoui Man Utd 34 13 0.4 Andy Robertson Liverpool 31 13 0.5 Lucas Digne Aston Villa 31 13 0.5 Yukinari Sugawara Southampton 29 13 0.8 Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 22 13 0.8 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 20 13 0.9 Alex Scott Bournemouth 18 13 1.7 Harvey Elliott Liverpool 15 13 4.5 Mason Mount Man Utd 14 13 2.7 Ryan Sessegnon Fulham 13 13 2.5 Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth 12 13 5.1 Abdul Fatawu Leicester 11 13 2 Maximilian Kilman West Ham 35 12 0.4 Vitalii Mykolenko Everton 32 12 0.4 Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 27 12 0.9 Lewis Dunk Brighton 25 12 0.5 Harry Maguire Man Utd 24 12 0.7 Evan Ferguson Brighton 21 12 2.8 Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea 20 12 0.9 Conor Chaplin Ipswich 19 12 1.5 Fábio Carvalho Brentford 19 12 2.4 James McAtee Man City 14 12 3.6 Reiss Nelson Arsenal 12 12 2.2 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 35 11 0.3 Wout Faes Leicester 31 11 0.4 Lewis Hall Newcastle 27 11 0.5 Yves Bissouma Tottenham 25 11 0.8 Edson Álvarez West Ham 25 11 0.6 Christian Eriksen Man Utd 21 11 1 James Ward-Prowse West Ham 21 11 0.8 Chris Richards Crystal Palace 21 11 0.6 Kalvin Phillips Ipswich 19 11 0.8 Ramón Sosa Nottm Forest 19 11 3.5 Wilson Odobert Tottenham 13 11 1.6 Ben Brereton Southampton 10 11 2.2 Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 33 10 0.3 Ola Aina Nottm Forest 32 10 0.3 Matt Doherty Wolves 28 10 0.5 Rico Lewis Man City 27 10 0.5 Jens Cajuste Ipswich 27 10 0.5 Taiwo Awoniyi Nottm Forest 25 10 2.3 Flynn Downes Southampton 24 10 0.5 Matty Cash Aston Villa 24 10 0.5 Lesley Ugochukwu Southampton 24 10 0.6 Manuel Akanji Man City 23 10 0.5 George Hirst Ipswich 23 10 1.9 Ethan Pinnock Brentford 22 10 0.5 Harry Winks Leicester 22 10 0.6 Djed Spence Tottenham 22 10 0.6 Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 17 10 1 Raheem Sterling Arsenal 16 10 2.1 Nathan Broadhead Ipswich 16 10 1.5 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 31 9 0.3 Sam Morsy Ipswich 30 9 0.3 André Wolves 30 9 0.4 Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 28 9 0.7 Tommy Doyle Wolves 24 9 1.7 Cameron Burgess Ipswich 17 9 0.6 Conor Bradley Liverpool 16 9 1.4 Kasey McAteer Leicester 15 9 1.3 Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 13 9 0.8 Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 9 9 1.3 Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 28 8 0.3 Tyler Adams Bournemouth 25 8 0.4 Timothy Castagne Fulham 24 8 0.4 Ryan Manning Southampton 23 8 0.5 Jacob Greaves Ipswich 22 8 0.4 Mats Wieffer Brighton 22 8 1 Kristoffer Ajer Brentford 22 8 0.5 Pau Torres Aston Villa 21 8 0.4 Guido Rodríguez West Ham 20 8 0.7 Justin Devenny Crystal Palace 20 8 1.7 Timo Werner Tottenham 18 8 1.4 Reece James Chelsea 16 8 0.9 Michael Keane Everton 11 8 0.8 Nico O'Reilly Man City 8 8 1.4 Toti Gomes Wolves 28 7 0.3 Boubakary Soumaré Leicester 28 7 0.3 Matheus Nunes Man City 24 7 0.4 Bobby De Cordova-Reid Leicester 23 7 0.8 Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 23 7 0.4 Ben Johnson Ipswich 22 7 0.5 Wes Burns Ipswich 18 7 0.7 James Garner Everton 18 7 0.5 Ben White Arsenal 14 7 0.7 Cheick Doucouré Crystal Palace 13 7 1.4 Willian Fulham 9 7 2.7 Nico González Man City 9 7 1 William Saliba Arsenal 33 6 0.2 Ashley Young Everton 29 6 0.3 Santiago Bueno Wolves 28 6 0.3 Sean Longstaff Newcastle 24 6 0.7 Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 22 6 0.8 Mathias Jensen Brentford 21 6 0.7 Joël Veltman Brighton 20 6 0.3 Will Smallbone Southampton 15 6 0.8 Álex Moreno Nottm Forest 15 6 0.6 Callum Wilson Newcastle 15 6 2 Tariq Lamptey Brighton 14 6 0.7 Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 13 6 1.2 Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 13 6 0.5 Diego Gómez Brighton 13 6 1.2 Micky van de Ven Tottenham 12 6 0.6 James Hill Bournemouth 10 6 1.2 Miguel Almirón Newcastle 9 6 3.6 Antony Man Utd 8 6 4 Kevin Danso Tottenham 7 6 0.9 Tino Livramento Newcastle 34 5 0.2 Jan Bednarek Southampton 29 5 0.2 Destiny Udogie Tottenham 24 5 0.2 Tom Cairney Fulham 22 5 0.9 Issa Diop Fulham 21 5 0.3 Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 20 5 0.7 Leny Yoro Man Utd 20 5 0.4 Mads Roerslev Brentford 19 5 0.4 Jake O'Brien Everton 18 5 0.3 Tim Iroegbunam Everton 17 5 0.8 Radu Dragusin Tottenham 16 5 0.4 Craig Dawson Wolves 15 5 0.5 Kyle Walker Man City 15 5 0.5 Ben Davies Tottenham 14 5 0.4 Emiliano Buendía Aston Villa 12 5 5.1 Luke Thomas Leicester 11 5 0.5 Philip Billing Bournemouth 10 5 2.6 Odsonne Édouard Crystal Palace 6 5 3.2 Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 24 4 0.2 Oliver Skipp Leicester 21 4 0.4 Axel Tuanzebe Ipswich 19 4 0.2 Vladimír Coufal West Ham 19 4 0.4 Caleb Okoli Leicester 18 4 0.3 Brajan Gruda Brighton 18 4 0.7 Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 17 4 0.5 Jack Stephens Southampton 17 4 0.3 James Bree Southampton 15 4 0.4 Axel Disasi Chelsea 13 4 0.4 Jeffrey Schlupp Crystal Palace 12 4 3.8 Ali Al-Hamadi Ipswich 11 4 2.9 Diego Carlos Aston Villa 10 4 0.4 Andy Irving West Ham 10 4 2.2 Armando Broja Everton 10 4 1.1 Ross Stewart Southampton 9 4 1.3 Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 6 4 0.9 Chido Obi Man Utd 6 4 2.4 Federico Chiesa Liverpool 5 4 8.8 Victor Kristiansen Leicester 28 3 0.1 Kieran Trippier Newcastle 24 3 0.2 Adam Smith Bournemouth 22 3 0.2 Jannik Vestergaard Leicester 18 3 0.2 Aaron Cresswell West Ham 15 3 0.4 Wesley Fofana Chelsea 14 3 0.2 Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 14 3 0.3 Adam Lallana Southampton 14 3 0.8 Ollie Scarles West Ham 14 3 0.5 Harrison Reed Fulham 12 3 2.9 William Osula Newcastle 12 3 2.8 Lewis Miley Newcastle 12 3 1.1 Luis Guilherme West Ham 11 3 2.1 Lloyd Kelly Newcastle 10 3 0.9 Nathan Aké Man City 10 3 0.4 Joe Gomez Liverpool 9 3 0.5 Mikey Moore Tottenham 8 3 1.3 Renato Veiga Chelsea 7 3 1.5 Tyrique George Chelsea 7 3 2.8 Welington Southampton 7 3 1.3 Youssef Chermiti Everton 4 3 6.4 Matheus França Crystal Palace 2 3 11.3 Sander Berge Fulham 28 2 0.1 Morato Nottm Forest 24 2 0.2 Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 20 2 0.2 Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 15 2 0.2 Jorginho Arsenal 14 2 0.3 Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth 13 2 2.6 Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 13 2 0.4 John Stones Man City 11 2 0.3 Carlos Forbs Wolves 10 2 0.8 Nathan Wood Southampton 9 2 0.3 Ricardo Pereira Leicester 8 2 0.5 Solly March Brighton 8 2 1.1 Andrés García Aston Villa 7 2 0.6 Ben Chilwell Crystal Palace 6 2 1.3 Yerson Mosquera Wolves 5 2 0.4 Harry Amass Man Utd 4 2 0.7 Josh Acheampong Chelsea 4 2 1.1 Woyo Coulibaly Leicester 4 2 1.7 Albert Grønbæk Southampton 4 2 1.3 James Milner Brighton 3 2 1 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 35 1 0 Kepa Bournemouth 28 1 0 Archie Gray Tottenham 25 1 0.1 Conor Coady Leicester 19 1 0.1 Luke Woolfenden Ipswich 15 1 0.1 Roméo Lavia Chelsea 13 1 0.1 Jarell Quansah Liverpool 12 1 0.2 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea 12 1 0.4 Igor Julio Brighton 12 1 0.1 Adam Webster Brighton 11 1 0.1 Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 10 1 0.2 Emil Krafth Newcastle 10 1 0.3 Nathan Patterson Everton 10 1 0.3 Kieran Tierney Arsenal 10 1 0.5 Yunus Konak Brentford 9 1 2.6 Michael Kayode Brentford 9 1 0.3 Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa 8 1 0.2 Ryan Fraser Southampton 8 1 0.3 Paris Maghoma Brentford 8 1 0.8 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 7 1 0.6 Harry Clarke Ipswich 7 1 0.2 Toby Collyer Man Utd 6 1 0.5 Jonny Evans Man Utd 6 1 0.3 Jorge Cuenca Fulham 6 1 0.3 Conor Townsend Ipswich 6 1 0.3 Willy-Arnaud Boly Nottm Forest 6 1 0.6 Abdukodir Khusanov Man City 6 1 0.2 Josh King Fulham 5 1 1.1 Igor Thiago Brentford 5 1 0.6 Luke Shaw Man Utd 5 1 0.4 Sven Botman Newcastle 5 1 0.4 Harry Toffolo Nottm Forest 4 1 0.7 Armel Bella-Kotchap Southampton 4 1 0.3 Romain Esse Crystal Palace 4 1 2.8 Harrison Armstrong Everton 3 1 1.9 Séamus Coleman Everton 3 1 0.5 Pedro Lima Wolves 3 1 1.3 Sergio Reguilón Tottenham 3 1 0.7 Carlos Vinícius Fulham 3 1 6.9 Dane Scarlett Tottenham 3 1 2.9 Scott McTominay Man Utd 2 1 5.3 Sam Amo-Ameyaw Southampton 2 1 3.5 Daniel Podence Wolves 2 1 2 Billy Gilmour Brighton 2 1 0.9 Maxwel Cornet Southampton 2 1 1.3 Lewis Orford West Ham 2 1 1.9 Divin Mubama Man City 1 1 3.3 Bernd Leno Fulham 35 0 0 Matz Sels Nottm Forest 35 0 0 David Raya Arsenal 35 0 0 Jordan Pickford Everton 35 0 0 Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa 34 0 0 Mark Flekken Brentford 34 0 0 André Onana Man Utd 33 0 0 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 33 0 0 Robert Sánchez Chelsea 29 0 0 Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal 27 0 0 José Sá Wolves 27 0 0 Mads Hermansen Leicester 27 0 0 Alisson Becker Liverpool 25 0 0 Nick Pope Newcastle 25 0 0 Alphonse Areola West Ham 24 0 0 Ederson Man City 23 0 0 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 23 0 0 Wataru Endo Liverpool 18 0 0 Arijanet Muric Ipswich 18 0 0 Lukasz Fabianski West Ham 13 0 0 Stefan Ortega Man City 13 0 0 Victor Lindelöf Man Utd 13 0 0 Alex Palmer Ipswich 11 0 0 Caoimhín Kelleher Liverpool 10 0 0 Julián Araujo Bournemouth 10 0 0 Martin Dúbravka Newcastle 10 0 0 Massimo Luongo Ipswich 9 0 0 Charlie Taylor Southampton 7 0 0 Danilo Nottm Forest 7 0 0 Sam Johnstone Crystal Palace 7 0 0 Ben Mee Brentford 7 0 0 Fraser Forster Tottenham 7 0 0 Jakub Stolarczyk Leicester 7 0 0 Christian Walton Ipswich 6 0 0 Filip Jørgensen Chelsea 6 0 0 Mark Travers Bournemouth 5 0 0 Alex McCarthy Southampton 5 0 0 Kosta Nedeljkovic Aston Villa 5 0 0 Benoît Badiashile Chelsea 5 0 0 Chiedozie Ogbene Ipswich 5 0 0 Hamza Choudhury Leicester 4 0 0 Rico Henry Brentford 4 0 0 Antonín Kinsky Tottenham 4 0 0 Nasser Djiga Wolves 4 0 0 Jeremy Monga Leicester 4 0 0 Joe Lumley Southampton 3 0 0 Marc Guiu Chelsea 3 0 0 Max Aarons Bournemouth 3 0 0 Kim Ji-Soo Brentford 3 0 0 Robin Olsen Aston Villa 3 0 0 Tyrell Malacia Man Utd 3 0 0 Ben Winterburn Bournemouth 3 0 0 Ben Godfrey Ipswich 3 0 0 Gustavo Nunes Brentford 3 0 0 Altay Bayindir Man Utd 2 0 0 Marcus Harness Ipswich 2 0 0 Neto Bournemouth 2 0 0 Jason Steele Brighton 2 0 0 Samuel Edozie Southampton 2 0 0 Matt Targett Newcastle 2 0 0 Eric da Silva Moreira Nottm Forest 2 0 0 Frank Onyeka Brentford 2 0 0 Hákon Valdimarsson Brentford 2 0 0 Danny Ward Leicester 2 0 0 Rodri Man City 2 0 0 Ayden Heaven Arsenal 2 0 0 Caleb Kporha Crystal Palace 2 0 0 Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Man City 2 0 0 Eiran Cashin Brighton 2 0 0 Tyler Fredricson Man Utd 2 0 0 Oscar Bobb Man City 2 0 0 Jay Robinson Southampton 2 0 0 Dan Bentley Wolves 1 0 0 Chadi Riad Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Brandon Austin Tottenham 1 0 0 Roman Dixon Everton 1 0 0 Vítezslav Jaros Liverpool 1 0 0 Ronnie Edwards Southampton 1 0 0 Martial Godo Fulham 1 0 0 Alfie Dorrington Tottenham 1 0 0