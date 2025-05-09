Build Ups Tipsheet: Four of the best value player vs player bets this weekend
Ste Tudor highlights the most fascinating player duels taking place across Premier League pitches in the coming days...
-
Morsy to mix it up at Portman Road
-
Bruno no longer a targeted man
-
Dicey Salah gamble worth taking
Betfair's Build Ups tool allows you to pit one player against another and with a full Premier League schedule this weekend that means a whole plethora of duels are up for consideration.
Here's a pick of the bunch, starting in Suffolk where two experienced midfield scrappers are set to collide...
Ipswich v Brentford
Sam Morsy to commit more fouls than Christian Norgaard
There is little to separate Morsy and Norgaard, both tasked with protecting their team's back-four via fair means or foul. Both in their thirties and players who never shy from conflict, each has picked up multiple bookings this season for their troubles. The Ipswich midfielder has been cautioned nine times, Norgaard, six.
Across all comps, Morsy has averaged 1.60 fouls per 90 in 2024/25, with his counterpart just behind him on 1.55. As for tackles it's a similar tale, with the Brentford man just edging it, though again it's only by a smidgeon. For fair challenges it's 2.59 to 2.42 per 90.
Picking out one to out-foul the other therefore this Saturday may feel like a coin-flip, the dubious award going to whoever is in a worse mood that particular day.
Yet dig a little deeper in the stats and it emerges that the Scandinavian often reserves his most combative performances for the Gtech, fouling just the once - or not at all - in the majority of his away fixtures.
Morsy meanwhile has fouled four times apiece at home to Chelsea and Crystal Palace as well as registering six when hosting Aston Villa.
Fulham v Everton
Beto to score more than Raul Jimenez
Raul Jimenez doesn't tend to finish seasons on a high note.
In 2021/22, the Mexican striker bagged one in three for Wolves until March when the goals suddenly dried up. A year later, an injury accounted for a dismal run-up to summer while last season he concluded matters with just two goals in seven.
This time out, after converting regularly from September on, his springtime curse has struck again. Jimenez hasn't found the back of the net now for seven and a half hours.
There are no such problems for Beto, who ended an eight-game drought last weekend with a strike against Ipswich. What must be factored into that lean spell is the quality of the opposition, with five of the current top six faced consecutively.
With his shots on target ratio returning to a healthy number in recent weeks, Beto will be a threat at Craven Cottage, just as he was at Goodison back in October.
Then, in the corresponding fixture to this one, Jimenez spurned several chances for the visitors, with four shots - two on target - coming to nothing.
Appearing as a late sub, Beto then showed his fellow forward how it's done, heading in a last-gasp equalizer.
Newcastle v Chelsea
Enzo Fernandez to win more fouls than Bruno Guimaraes
Newcastle's favourite South American son has become the first player since Jack Grealish (in 2019/20 and 2020/21) to be fouled 100+ times in consecutive seasons and his century this term puts him in a league of his own.
The next most fouled player in the top-flight is Matheus Cunha on 69.
What chiefly accounts for this is the unique type of player Guimaraes is - essentially two rolled into one. He is combative, making the second highest number of tackles of any Newcastle player outside of their back four. Yet he's also not averse to a dribble or three, only marginally behind Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho in that regard.
He won't however draw more fouls than Enzo Fernandez at St James Park this Sunday lunchtime, or at least that's what recent trends suggest.
In his last seven league outings, the midfielder has won eight fouls, a respectable tally but way down on his norm. The Argentine in that same period has won 11.
Put another way, since the start of April, Sandro Tonali has been fouled more often (9) than his usually targeted team-mate.
English Premier League - Top 5 Fouls Won
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Fouls Won
|Fouls Won/90*
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|35
|100
|3
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|30
|69
|2.6
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|31
|67
|2.9
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|31
|65
|2.6
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|31
|64
|3.2
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|31
|62
|2.4
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|29
|60
|2.2
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|34
|57
|1.8
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|35
|56
|1.7
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|35
|55
|1.6
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|34
|55
|2
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|35
|54
|2
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|33
|53
|1.8
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|33
|52
|1.6
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|34
|50
|1.8
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|32
|49
|2.4
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|31
|49
|2.5
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|31
|49
|1.6
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|31
|49
|1.8
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|34
|48
|1.5
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|33
|48
|1.6
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|28
|48
|3
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|32
|47
|1.6
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|30
|47
|1.9
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|34
|46
|1.4
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|27
|46
|2.1
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|35
|45
|1.3
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|45
|2.4
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|28
|45
|2
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|33
|44
|1.7
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|31
|44
|1.6
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|35
|43
|1.6
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|35
|43
|1.2
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|31
|42
|1.4
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|20
|42
|2.3
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|34
|41
|1.7
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|34
|41
|1.3
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|33
|41
|1.3
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|32
|41
|2.4
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|34
|40
|1.4
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|34
|39
|1.2
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|32
|39
|1.5
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|31
|38
|1.4
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|24
|38
|1.9
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|22
|38
|2.2
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|20
|38
|2.9
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|35
|37
|1.5
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|33
|37
|1.2
|James Justin
|Leicester
|33
|37
|1.2
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|31
|37
|1.3
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|35
|36
|1
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|35
|36
|1.4
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|34
|36
|1.1
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|30
|36
|1.6
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|28
|36
|1.4
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|25
|36
|1.5
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|29
|35
|1.3
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|24
|35
|1.7
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|34
|34
|1.2
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|33
|34
|1.8
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|32
|34
|1.1
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|35
|33
|1.4
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|33
|33
|1.1
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|29
|33
|2
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|27
|33
|1.6
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|27
|33
|1.7
|André
|Wolves
|30
|32
|1.3
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|26
|32
|1.7
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|23
|32
|2
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|33
|31
|1
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|31
|31
|2.9
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|29
|31
|1.3
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|26
|31
|2
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|35
|30
|1.2
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|33
|30
|1.2
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|31
|30
|1.1
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|31
|30
|1.1
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|30
|30
|1.4
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|35
|29
|0.9
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|33
|29
|1.6
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|33
|29
|0.9
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|32
|29
|1.3
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|31
|29
|1.2
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|30
|29
|1.1
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|30
|29
|1.1
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|29
|29
|1.2
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|35
|28
|0.8
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|32
|28
|0.9
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|32
|28
|1
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|31
|28
|1
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|31
|28
|0.9
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|30
|28
|1.3
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|28
|28
|1.3
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|23
|28
|1.7
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|35
|27
|0.9
|Savinho
|Man City
|27
|27
|1.4
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|34
|26
|0.9
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|33
|26
|0.8
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|33
|26
|0.8
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|31
|26
|1.2
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|29
|26
|1.3
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|28
|26
|1.1
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|18
|26
|3.3
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|32
|25
|1.3
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|31
|25
|1.1
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|27
|25
|1.5
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|19
|25
|3.2
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|35
|24
|0.7
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|32
|24
|0.9
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|30
|24
|1.4
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|30
|24
|0.9
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|29
|24
|1.2
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|26
|24
|2.4
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|23
|24
|1.3
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|23
|24
|1.6
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|34
|23
|0.7
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|33
|23
|0.9
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|33
|23
|0.8
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|31
|23
|1.1
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|31
|23
|1.2
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|31
|23
|0.8
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|29
|23
|1
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|28
|23
|2.5
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|27
|23
|1
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|26
|23
|1.2
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|23
|23
|1.3
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|23
|23
|2.1
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|22
|23
|1.3
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|23
|2.7
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|34
|22
|0.7
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|32
|22
|0.7
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|29
|22
|0.9
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|28
|22
|1
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Crystal Palace
|24
|22
|1
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|33
|21
|0.7
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|33
|21
|0.7
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|31
|21
|0.9
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|29
|21
|1.8
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|28
|21
|1
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|21
|0.9
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|27
|21
|1.1
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|21
|21
|1
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|20
|21
|1.4
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|30
|20
|1.2
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|30
|20
|0.9
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|26
|20
|1.3
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|22
|20
|1.8
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|19
|20
|1.5
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|20
|3.1
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|9
|20
|2.9
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|34
|19
|0.6
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|32
|19
|0.9
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|32
|19
|0.6
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|31
|19
|1.2
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|29
|19
|0.9
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|19
|0.7
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|25
|19
|1
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|22
|19
|1.1
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|22
|19
|0.9
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|32
|18
|0.7
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|32
|18
|0.6
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|30
|18
|1
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|29
|18
|1
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|29
|18
|1.2
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|28
|18
|0.7
|Beto
|Everton
|27
|18
|1.3
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|25
|18
|1.2
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|25
|18
|1
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|23
|18
|1.4
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|22
|18
|1.2
|Jaden Philogene
|Ipswich
|21
|18
|2
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|35
|17
|0.5
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|34
|17
|0.5
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|33
|17
|0.5
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|28
|17
|0.6
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|28
|17
|0.7
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|28
|17
|0.7
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|27
|17
|0.6
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|27
|17
|1.3
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|26
|17
|0.7
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|24
|17
|1
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|22
|17
|3.2
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|21
|17
|2.4
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|17
|1.2
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|14
|17
|2.2
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|13
|17
|1.5
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|17
|4.2
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|33
|16
|0.5
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|32
|16
|0.6
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|31
|16
|0.8
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|25
|16
|0.9
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|24
|16
|0.8
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|24
|16
|1.4
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|16
|1.2
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|26
|15
|1.7
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|26
|15
|1.6
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|21
|15
|1.9
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|15
|2.2
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|32
|14
|0.6
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|32
|14
|0.5
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|31
|14
|0.6
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|31
|14
|0.6
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|28
|14
|0.5
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|27
|14
|1.2
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|24
|14
|1.1
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|24
|14
|0.8
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|19
|14
|0.8
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|19
|14
|1.4
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|18
|14
|1
|James Garner
|Everton
|18
|14
|1
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|15
|14
|2.1
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|35
|13
|0.4
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|32
|13
|0.8
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|32
|13
|0.5
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|31
|13
|0.6
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|30
|13
|1.2
|Emerson
|West Ham
|30
|13
|0.6
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|13
|0.8
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|21
|13
|1.2
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|16
|13
|2
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|13
|13
|2.5
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|35
|12
|0.3
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|32
|12
|0.8
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|31
|12
|0.4
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|29
|12
|0.5
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|29
|12
|0.4
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|28
|12
|0.4
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|18
|12
|0.8
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|18
|12
|1.3
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|17
|12
|1.9
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|34
|11
|0.3
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|30
|11
|0.5
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|29
|11
|0.6
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|28
|11
|0.5
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|27
|11
|1.1
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|25
|11
|0.5
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|25
|11
|0.7
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|24
|11
|0.8
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|22
|11
|0.7
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|20
|11
|1
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|19
|11
|0.7
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|11
|1.1
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|11
|2.1
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|35
|10
|0.3
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|34
|10
|0.3
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|31
|10
|0.4
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|29
|10
|0.6
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|29
|10
|0.4
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|25
|10
|0.6
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|25
|10
|2.3
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|10
|0.7
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|23
|10
|0.6
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|23
|10
|1.9
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|23
|10
|0.8
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|21
|10
|1.1
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|10
|0.8
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|10
|2
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|10
|1.5
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|16
|10
|1.6
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|10
|0.7
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|16
|10
|1.1
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|14
|10
|1.1
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|12
|10
|1.8
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|11
|10
|1
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|35
|9
|0.3
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|32
|9
|0.3
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|29
|9
|0.6
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|28
|9
|0.7
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|26
|9
|0.9
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|24
|9
|0.5
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|23
|9
|0.5
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|23
|9
|1.1
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|18
|9
|0.7
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|18
|9
|1.6
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|9
|2.4
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Southampton
|13
|9
|1.4
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|13
|9
|0.8
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|7
|9
|1.4
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|31
|8
|0.3
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|31
|8
|0.3
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|28
|8
|0.3
|José Sá
|Wolves
|27
|8
|0.3
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|24
|8
|0.4
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|20
|8
|1.1
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|19
|8
|0.7
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|19
|8
|2.6
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|8
|0.5
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|8
|2
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|12
|8
|0.8
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|8
|1.6
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|10
|8
|1.1
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|35
|7
|0.2
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|23
|7
|0.4
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|21
|7
|0.3
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|7
|0.4
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|15
|7
|0.6
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|14
|7
|1.5
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|7
|0.7
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|7
|1.4
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|10
|7
|1.2
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|7
|1.4
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|7
|2.6
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|33
|6
|0.2
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|24
|6
|0.3
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|24
|6
|0.7
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|22
|6
|0.4
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|22
|6
|0.7
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|22
|6
|0.4
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|20
|6
|0.4
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|19
|6
|0.8
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|18
|6
|2.4
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|17
|6
|0.7
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|17
|6
|0.6
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|15
|6
|0.6
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|14
|6
|0.5
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|6
|6.1
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|12
|6
|2.1
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|12
|6
|0.6
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|11
|6
|0.6
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|8
|6
|1.6
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|6
|6
|1.9
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|34
|5
|0.1
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|34
|5
|0.2
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|30
|5
|0.2
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|28
|5
|0.3
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|28
|5
|0.2
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|28
|5
|0.2
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|25
|5
|0.6
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|25
|5
|0.2
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|5
|0.9
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|24
|5
|0.3
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|22
|5
|0.7
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|5
|0.4
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|5
|0.9
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|5
|0.5
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|15
|5
|0.7
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|5
|0.5
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|13
|5
|0.7
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|10
|5
|1.2
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|5
|1.5
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|10
|5
|1
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|9
|5
|1.6
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|5
|3.3
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|8
|5
|2.2
|Welington
|Southampton
|7
|5
|2.1
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|3
|5
|3.7
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|34
|4
|0.1
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|29
|4
|0.5
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|29
|4
|0.1
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|27
|4
|0.1
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|4
|0.2
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|4
|0.3
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|21
|4
|0.3
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|21
|4
|0.2
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|18
|4
|0.3
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|4
|0.3
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|4
|0.2
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|17
|4
|0.2
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|17
|4
|0.3
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|16
|4
|0.8
|James Bree
|Southampton
|15
|4
|0.4
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|14
|4
|0.4
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|13
|4
|0.8
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|13
|4
|0.3
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|12
|4
|1.3
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|11
|4
|2.8
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|10
|4
|1.1
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|9
|4
|0.6
|Nico González
|Man City
|9
|4
|0.6
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|8
|4
|0.7
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|4
|1.2
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|4
|3.2
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|4
|2.1
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|6
|4
|1.1
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|4
|4
|1.4
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|35
|3
|0.1
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|34
|3
|0.1
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|27
|3
|0.1
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|26
|3
|0.3
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|21
|3
|0.3
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|21
|3
|0.7
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|18
|3
|0.5
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|15
|3
|0.4
|James McAtee
|Man City
|14
|3
|0.9
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|14
|3
|0.3
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|14
|3
|0.5
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|13
|3
|0.6
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|13
|3
|0.4
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|3
|2.2
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|10
|3
|0.3
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|3
|1.8
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|3
|0.5
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|3
|0.7
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|3
|0.5
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|5
|3
|1.9
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|3
|2.8
|Ayden Heaven
|Arsenal
|2
|3
|2.8
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|33
|2
|0.1
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|33
|2
|0.1
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|25
|2
|0.1
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|24
|2
|0.2
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|23
|2
|0.1
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|20
|2
|0.2
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|19
|2
|0.1
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|15
|2
|0.2
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|15
|2
|0.3
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|2
|0.7
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|13
|2
|2.6
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|13
|2
|0.4
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|13
|2
|0.2
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|13
|2
|0.2
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|13
|2
|0.4
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|12
|2
|2
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|2
|0.8
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|11
|2
|0.3
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|2
|0.3
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|11
|2
|0.2
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|2
|1
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|10
|2
|1
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|9
|2
|0.9
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|9
|2
|0.6
|Solly March
|Brighton
|8
|2
|1.1
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|7
|2
|0.7
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|2
|1.2
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|6
|2
|0.7
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|6
|2
|1.3
|Josh King
|Fulham
|5
|2
|2.3
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|2
|0.5
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|5
|2
|0.8
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|2
|0.5
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|2
|3.8
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|2
|2.1
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|2
|1.8
|Carlos Vinícius
|Fulham
|3
|2
|13.8
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|2
|2
|1
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|2
|6.9
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|2
|3.9
|Rodri
|Man City
|2
|2
|2.7
|Tyler Fredricson
|Man Utd
|2
|2
|1.1
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|2
|2
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|35
|1
|0
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|15
|1
|0.3
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|13
|1
|0.1
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|13
|1
|0.2
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|12
|1
|0.2
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|12
|1
|0.9
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|12
|1
|0.4
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|10
|1
|0.2
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|1
|0.1
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|10
|1
|0.3
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|1
|0.1
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|1
|0.6
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|10
|1
|0.4
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|10
|1
|0.3
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|9
|1
|2.6
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.5
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.2
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|6
|1
|0.2
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|1
|0.2
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|6
|1
|0.6
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|1
|0.2
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|1
|0.2
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|1
|0.7
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|5
|1
|2.2
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|1
|0.5
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|4
|1
|2.1
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|4
|1
|1.1
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|1
|0.8
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|1
|0.6
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|4
|1
|1.9
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|1
|1.3
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|3
|1
|4.3
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|2.9
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|1
|0.5
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.4
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.3
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|1
|0.9
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|2
|1
|6.9
|Jay Robinson
|Southampton
|2
|1
|2.6
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|24
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|23
|0
|0
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|20
|0
|0
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|15
|0
|0
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|0
|0
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|11
|0
|0
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|0
|0
|Willian
|Fulham
|9
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|7
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|7
|0
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|7
|0
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|7
|0
|0
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|7
|0
|0
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|6
|0
|0
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|6
|0
|0
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|5
|0
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|4
|0
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|Romain Esse
|Crystal Palace
|4
|0
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|4
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|3
|0
|0
|Gustavo Nunes
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|2
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Dan Bentley
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
Liverpool v Arsenal
Gabriel Martinelli to have more shots than Mo Salah
It has been a phenomenal and successful season for Mo Salah, contributing a goal involvement every 86 minutes across all competitions from August to the here and now. And naturally, his astonishing numbers are all founded on taking on a consistently high volume of shots.
Backing against the Egyptian in the shot market therefore feels dicey, especially when it's factored in that he racked up seven attempts at the King Power recently and followed that up with four against Spurs.
Yet beyond these two displays we find a succession of single efforts posted per 90, four in fact since the beginning of April. It suggest that the supercar that is Mo Salah is starting to run low on fuel.
There are no such concerns about Martinelli, now back up to full speed after suffering hamstring problems earlier in the year. In his 10 starts since returning from his lay-off the Brazilian has averaged 2.6 shots per 90.
In previous visits to Anfield the winger has averaged only one shot per game. Even a slight improvement on this could see him home and dry in this build up bet, and at generous odds too.
English Premier League - Top 5 Shots
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Shots
|Shots/90*
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|35
|121
|3.5
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|34
|120
|3.7
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|34
|118
|3.6
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|28
|103
|3.7
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|31
|97
|3.6
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|30
|97
|3.6
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|32
|92
|3.2
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|35
|87
|3.5
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|33
|86
|2.8
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|34
|83
|3.5
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|35
|80
|3.1
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|32
|80
|2.7
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|31
|79
|2.6
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|29
|77
|3.8
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|35
|76
|2.2
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|29
|76
|3.1
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|35
|68
|2.6
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|29
|68
|2.5
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|28
|67
|2.9
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|34
|66
|2.4
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|33
|65
|2.6
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|35
|63
|2
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|34
|63
|2.2
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|33
|62
|2.4
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|32
|62
|2.8
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|31
|59
|2.4
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|25
|59
|2.5
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|22
|59
|3.4
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|33
|58
|1.9
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|31
|58
|2.3
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|30
|55
|3.3
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|28
|55
|2.5
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|33
|54
|1.9
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|33
|54
|1.8
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|32
|54
|2.4
|Savinho
|Man City
|27
|54
|2.8
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|34
|53
|1.7
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|32
|53
|1.9
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|31
|53
|1.9
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|31
|53
|2.3
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|28
|53
|2.4
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|32
|52
|2
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|26
|52
|2.8
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|21
|52
|2.5
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|33
|51
|1.7
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|32
|51
|2.7
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|35
|50
|2.2
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|35
|50
|1.8
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|50
|2.7
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|26
|50
|2.7
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|25
|49
|2.9
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|24
|48
|3.7
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|30
|47
|2.1
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|27
|47
|2.2
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|23
|47
|2.7
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|31
|46
|1.7
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|23
|46
|4.1
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|29
|45
|1.7
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|33
|44
|1.5
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|27
|44
|1.9
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|31
|43
|1.7
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|23
|43
|2.4
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|32
|42
|1.8
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|31
|41
|1.5
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|29
|41
|1.8
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|35
|40
|1.6
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|31
|40
|1.5
|Beto
|Everton
|27
|40
|2.9
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|35
|39
|1.2
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|35
|39
|1.2
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|33
|39
|1.3
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|31
|39
|3.7
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|31
|39
|1.9
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|34
|38
|1.3
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|26
|38
|3.9
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|13
|38
|3.4
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|34
|37
|1.3
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|34
|37
|1.1
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|33
|37
|2.1
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|32
|37
|1.4
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|31
|37
|1.4
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|29
|37
|1.5
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|28
|37
|1.4
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|31
|36
|1.7
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|31
|35
|1.7
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|31
|35
|1.2
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|25
|35
|2.2
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|34
|34
|1.1
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|30
|34
|1.4
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|29
|34
|2.1
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|24
|34
|3
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|34
|33
|1
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|33
|33
|1.1
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|29
|33
|1.4
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|27
|33
|2.9
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|35
|32
|1.1
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|33
|32
|1.7
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|33
|32
|1.2
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|32
|32
|1.5
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|26
|32
|2
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|22
|32
|2.9
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|31
|31
|1
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|30
|31
|1.8
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|31
|4.5
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|29
|30
|1.7
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|28
|30
|1.9
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|32
|29
|0.9
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|30
|29
|1.1
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|32
|28
|1.8
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|32
|28
|1.8
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|31
|28
|1.4
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|30
|28
|1.1
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|30
|28
|1.3
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|28
|2
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|23
|28
|2.2
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|22
|28
|1.9
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|35
|27
|0.8
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|35
|27
|0.9
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|34
|27
|0.9
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|31
|27
|1.3
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|34
|26
|0.8
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|31
|26
|1.1
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|30
|26
|1.5
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|23
|26
|2
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|26
|1.9
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|31
|25
|1.3
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|31
|25
|1.1
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|29
|25
|1.3
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|27
|25
|2.5
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|26
|25
|2.4
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|18
|25
|1.8
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|34
|24
|0.7
|James Justin
|Leicester
|33
|24
|0.8
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|30
|24
|1.1
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|29
|24
|1.6
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|29
|24
|1.3
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|26
|24
|1.6
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|32
|23
|0.7
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|32
|23
|0.8
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|28
|23
|0.9
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|33
|22
|0.7
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|29
|22
|1.1
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|28
|22
|2.4
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|22
|0.8
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|26
|22
|0.9
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|26
|22
|2.4
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|25
|22
|2.4
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|23
|22
|1.3
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|19
|22
|1.3
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|19
|21
|1.9
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|10
|21
|2.9
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|34
|20
|0.6
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|33
|20
|0.6
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|32
|20
|0.7
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|32
|20
|1.2
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|32
|20
|0.6
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|31
|20
|1.3
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|30
|20
|0.9
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|18
|20
|2.1
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|20
|3
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|20
|5.4
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Southampton
|13
|20
|3.1
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|20
|4.9
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|27
|19
|1
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|26
|19
|2.2
|Jaden Philogene
|Ipswich
|21
|19
|2.1
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|19
|2
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|10
|19
|3.2
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|35
|18
|0.5
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|35
|18
|0.5
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|34
|18
|0.6
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|31
|18
|0.9
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|31
|18
|0.8
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|29
|18
|0.8
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|29
|18
|0.7
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|28
|18
|0.7
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|27
|18
|1.1
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|27
|18
|0.7
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|24
|18
|0.8
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|18
|1.2
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|35
|17
|0.5
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|30
|17
|0.8
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|30
|17
|1.5
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|29
|17
|2.1
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|28
|17
|0.7
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|26
|17
|1.6
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Crystal Palace
|24
|17
|0.8
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|23
|17
|1.1
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|21
|17
|2.2
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|17
|0.9
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|13
|17
|3.2
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|34
|16
|0.5
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|33
|16
|0.5
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|32
|16
|0.5
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|31
|16
|0.5
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|31
|16
|0.5
|Emerson
|West Ham
|30
|16
|0.7
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|28
|16
|0.6
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|21
|16
|2.3
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|16
|1.1
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|18
|16
|1
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|33
|15
|0.5
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|33
|15
|0.5
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|19
|15
|1.9
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|18
|15
|2.4
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|12
|15
|4.7
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|11
|15
|1.5
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|34
|14
|0.4
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|33
|14
|0.4
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|32
|14
|0.6
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|31
|14
|0.5
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|30
|14
|0.5
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|29
|14
|1.2
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|23
|14
|0.7
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|14
|1.6
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|14
|4.7
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|15
|14
|1.9
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|34
|13
|0.4
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|31
|13
|0.5
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|31
|13
|0.5
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|29
|13
|0.8
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|22
|13
|0.8
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|20
|13
|0.9
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|18
|13
|1.7
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|15
|13
|4.5
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|14
|13
|2.7
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|13
|13
|2.5
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|13
|5.1
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|13
|2
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|35
|12
|0.4
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|32
|12
|0.4
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|27
|12
|0.9
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|25
|12
|0.5
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|24
|12
|0.7
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|21
|12
|2.8
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|20
|12
|0.9
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|19
|12
|1.5
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|12
|2.4
|James McAtee
|Man City
|14
|12
|3.6
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|12
|12
|2.2
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|35
|11
|0.3
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|31
|11
|0.4
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|11
|0.5
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|25
|11
|0.8
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|25
|11
|0.6
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|21
|11
|1
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|21
|11
|0.8
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|21
|11
|0.6
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|19
|11
|0.8
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|19
|11
|3.5
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|13
|11
|1.6
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|11
|2.2
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|33
|10
|0.3
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|32
|10
|0.3
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|28
|10
|0.5
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|27
|10
|0.5
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|27
|10
|0.5
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|25
|10
|2.3
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|24
|10
|0.5
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|24
|10
|0.5
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|24
|10
|0.6
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|23
|10
|0.5
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|23
|10
|1.9
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|10
|0.5
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|10
|0.6
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|22
|10
|0.6
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|17
|10
|1
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|16
|10
|2.1
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|16
|10
|1.5
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|31
|9
|0.3
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|30
|9
|0.3
|André
|Wolves
|30
|9
|0.4
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|28
|9
|0.7
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|9
|1.7
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|17
|9
|0.6
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|16
|9
|1.4
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|15
|9
|1.3
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|13
|9
|0.8
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|9
|9
|1.3
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|28
|8
|0.3
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|25
|8
|0.4
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|24
|8
|0.4
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|23
|8
|0.5
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|22
|8
|0.4
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|22
|8
|1
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|22
|8
|0.5
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|21
|8
|0.4
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|20
|8
|0.7
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|20
|8
|1.7
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|8
|1.4
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|16
|8
|0.9
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|11
|8
|0.8
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|8
|8
|1.4
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|28
|7
|0.3
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|28
|7
|0.3
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|24
|7
|0.4
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|23
|7
|0.8
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|23
|7
|0.4
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|22
|7
|0.5
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|7
|0.7
|James Garner
|Everton
|18
|7
|0.5
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|14
|7
|0.7
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|7
|1.4
|Willian
|Fulham
|9
|7
|2.7
|Nico González
|Man City
|9
|7
|1
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|33
|6
|0.2
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|29
|6
|0.3
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|28
|6
|0.3
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|24
|6
|0.7
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|22
|6
|0.8
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|21
|6
|0.7
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|20
|6
|0.3
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|15
|6
|0.8
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|15
|6
|0.6
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|15
|6
|2
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|14
|6
|0.7
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|13
|6
|1.2
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|13
|6
|0.5
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|13
|6
|1.2
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|12
|6
|0.6
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|10
|6
|1.2
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|6
|3.6
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|6
|4
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|7
|6
|0.9
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|34
|5
|0.2
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|29
|5
|0.2
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|24
|5
|0.2
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|22
|5
|0.9
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|5
|0.3
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|20
|5
|0.7
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|20
|5
|0.4
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|5
|0.4
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|18
|5
|0.3
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|17
|5
|0.8
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|5
|0.4
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|5
|0.5
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|5
|0.5
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|14
|5
|0.4
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|5
|5.1
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|11
|5
|0.5
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|5
|2.6
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|6
|5
|3.2
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|24
|4
|0.2
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|21
|4
|0.4
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|19
|4
|0.2
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|19
|4
|0.4
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|18
|4
|0.3
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|18
|4
|0.7
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|17
|4
|0.5
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|17
|4
|0.3
|James Bree
|Southampton
|15
|4
|0.4
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|13
|4
|0.4
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|4
|3.8
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|4
|2.9
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|4
|0.4
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|4
|2.2
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|10
|4
|1.1
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|9
|4
|1.3
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|4
|0.9
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|6
|4
|2.4
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|5
|4
|8.8
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|28
|3
|0.1
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|24
|3
|0.2
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|22
|3
|0.2
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|3
|0.2
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|15
|3
|0.4
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|3
|0.2
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|14
|3
|0.3
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|3
|0.8
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|14
|3
|0.5
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|12
|3
|2.9
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|12
|3
|2.8
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|12
|3
|1.1
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|11
|3
|2.1
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|3
|0.9
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|3
|0.4
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|3
|0.5
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|8
|3
|1.3
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|3
|1.5
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|7
|3
|2.8
|Welington
|Southampton
|7
|3
|1.3
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|4
|3
|6.4
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|2
|3
|11.3
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|28
|2
|0.1
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|24
|2
|0.2
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|20
|2
|0.2
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|15
|2
|0.2
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|14
|2
|0.3
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|13
|2
|2.6
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|13
|2
|0.4
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|2
|0.3
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|10
|2
|0.8
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|9
|2
|0.3
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|8
|2
|0.5
|Solly March
|Brighton
|8
|2
|1.1
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|7
|2
|0.6
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|6
|2
|1.3
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|2
|0.4
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|4
|2
|0.7
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|2
|1.1
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|2
|1.7
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|2
|1.3
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|2
|1
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|35
|1
|0
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|28
|1
|0
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|25
|1
|0.1
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|19
|1
|0.1
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|15
|1
|0.1
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|13
|1
|0.1
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|12
|1
|0.2
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|12
|1
|0.4
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|12
|1
|0.1
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|11
|1
|0.1
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|10
|1
|0.2
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|10
|1
|0.3
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|10
|1
|0.3
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|10
|1
|0.5
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|9
|1
|2.6
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|9
|1
|0.3
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|1
|0.2
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|1
|0.3
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|1
|0.8
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.6
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.2
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|1
|0.5
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|6
|1
|0.3
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|6
|1
|0.3
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|6
|1
|0.3
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|6
|1
|0.6
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|1
|0.2
|Josh King
|Fulham
|5
|1
|1.1
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|5
|1
|0.6
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|5
|1
|0.4
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|5
|1
|0.4
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|4
|1
|0.7
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|1
|0.3
|Romain Esse
|Crystal Palace
|4
|1
|2.8
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|1
|1.9
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|1
|1.3
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|0.7
|Carlos Vinícius
|Fulham
|3
|1
|6.9
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|2.9
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|1
|5.3
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|1
|3.5
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|1
|2
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|1
|0.9
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.3
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|1
|1.9
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|1
|3.3
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|35
|0
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|35
|0
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|35
|0
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|35
|0
|0
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|34
|0
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|34
|0
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|33
|0
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|33
|0
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|29
|0
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|27
|0
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|27
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|27
|0
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|25
|0
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|25
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|24
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|23
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|23
|0
|0
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|18
|0
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|0
|0
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|13
|0
|0
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|13
|0
|0
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|13
|0
|0
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|11
|0
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|10
|0
|0
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|10
|0
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|9
|0
|0
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|7
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|7
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|7
|0
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|7
|0
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|6
|0
|0
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|0
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|0
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|0
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|0
|0
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|0
|0
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|4
|0
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|4
|0
|0
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|3
|0
|0
|Gustavo Nunes
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|2
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Rodri
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Ayden Heaven
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Tyler Fredricson
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Jay Robinson
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Dan Bentley
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
Now read Ste's Opta Statsheet, picking out 10 stat-based bets for this weekend
