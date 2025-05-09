Leyton Orient v Stockport Tips: Back Kelman to give O's playoff advantage
Alan Dudman landed a 7/18.00 treble last Saturday and he is looking for another winner with his preview of the first of the playoff games in League One this Saturday at Brisbane Road...
Orient outsiders in League One promotion betting
League One's leading scorer 11/53.20 to strike on Saturday
Alan Dudman previews opening semi-final of L1 playoffs
Promotion prices sees Orient as outsiders
Leyton Orient finished their season with a flourish with six consecutive victories to book their spot in the playoffs, and the 9/25.50 on offer on the Sportsbook is a massive price considering their form.
Stockport are the 2/13.00 favourites in the promotion market but a result here for the hosts will alter those prices dramatically and I wouldn't want to be opposing the O's who lost just once in their final 10 games.
The Londoners finished sixth with 78 points while Stockport grabbed third with 87 points. The latter were a tad unfortunate to have Birmingham in the league this season with 111 points.
Match Odds: Orient 17/102.70 v Stockport 9/52.80, draw 2/13.00
Orient's scoring run was phenomenal in the outlined sequence of 10 games - netting 17 in six games including four last Saturday against Huddersfield and four against Barnsley.
Stockport's run was just as impressive too - winning seven of their last eight with 19 goals.
Richie Wellens' team blitzed Stockport earlier in the season with a 1-4 win at Edgeley Park, a game in which Stockport struggled to get a hold on the midfield.
They fared better for the trip to London in February securing a 0-1 win thanks to Kyle Wootton's solitary strike, but once again, Orient had all the possession and recorded 65% stats on that front, so they were sucker-punched.
Playoff games are notoriously unpredictable, and it doesn't help trying to split these two but Orient have some brilliant young attacking players and if possession stats are anything to go by, you'd be surprised if they didn't create the chances here to take the advantage.
Kelman a must for goalscoring bets
Loan stars Josh Keeley, Jamie Donley (both from Tottenham Hotspur) and left-back Currie (from Oxford United) have all played their part, as has Charlie Kelman from QPR, whose goals have been in ready supply with 25 in 58 all season and 10 in his last 11.
Donley's wand-like feet should see him have a future at Spurs and he does have a touch of the Harry Kanes about him. But the 21-year-old really appeals here to get on the scoresheet, and it's no mean feat he is the top-scorer in League One against some very costly signings (hello Birmingham).
We can back Kelman on the Anytime Scorer market at 11/53.20.
In terms of Over 2.5 Goals, Orient scored 33 times during the regular season which ranks second-worst out of the promoted and the playoff teams with Stockport on 30 on the road, and the BTTS 'Yes' bet is another one to include.
Recommended bets
EFL and FA Cup Multiples P & L season including all antepost bets settled
