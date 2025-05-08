Football Accumulator Tips: Back 7/1 Match Odds 90 acca across Europe on Saturday

Brentford and Man City backed to beat relegated opponents

Freiburg and Villarreal can grab vital points in bid to qualify for Europe

Andy Robson's Saturday Match Odds 90 acca can be backed at 7/1 8.00

Leg 1 - Back Freiburg to beat Holstein Kiel @ 5/6 1.84

There are only two games remaining in the Bundesliga for Freiburg to clinch a Champions League spot and for Holstein Kiel to escape the drop. Freiburg occupy the final Champions League position, but are being harassed by a resurgent Dortmund who have recovered from their slow start to the season, and also by RB Leipzig.

Freiburg ran out 3-2 winners in the initial meeting between these sides and were in control for large periods, establishing a 3-0 lead which was only cut down in the final few minutes by Holstein Kiel. Freiburg are unbeaten across their last four games in the Bundesliga, winning three. They've reacted well to a 4-1 defeat to Dortmund which many believed would swing the pendulum in favour of Niko Kovac's side.

Holstein Kiel have shown recent signs of life with wins over Augsburg and Mochengladbach, but neither of these sides had the same level of motivation or quality that Freiburg possess in what has been a great season for Julian Schuster's team, one that they will not want to wilt in the final stages of the campaign. Holstein Kiel have only won four of their 16 home games in the Bundesliga this season. Only Bochum and Heidenheim have amassed fewer points at home. Holstein Kiel have also conceded more goals at home than any other Bundesliga side (39).

Leg 2 - Back Brentford to beat Ipswich @ 4/7 1.57

Ipswich's performances at Portman Road this season have been disappointing. Kieran McKenna's side have only won one of their 17 games at home, losing 12. Only Southampton have picked up fewer points at home (5) than Ipswich this season (7). Ipswich have conceded 40 goals across these games (2.35 per game).

Ipswich are without a win across their last five games in the Premier League, losing three of these fixtures. Brentford enter this game with much more momentum, they've won each of their last three Premier League games against Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Brighton, as well as picking up commendable points against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Brentford ran out 4-3 winners in the initial meeting between these sides. Such chaotic games have become the norm for the Bees as we can see in recent 4-3 and 4-2 victories against United and Brighton respectively. Ipswich have failed to keep a clean sheet across their last 17 matches across all competitions and will struggle to keep Brentford out.

Leg 3 - Back Man City to beat Southampton @ 1/4 1.25

Man City have found some consistency at an important stage of the season and now look nailed on to finish in the top five and qualify for the Champions League next season. They face a Southampton side that have not won a game since 1 February when they beat Ipswich at Portman Road.

Southampton have lost 10 of the 12 games that followed that win, only picking up points in the form of draws against West Ham and Crystal Palace. In this run, they've lost by two or more goals in seven of them, even against the likes of Leicester who beat Southampton 2-0 last time out.

City ran out 1-0 winners in the initial meeting between the sides but this was quite a flattering scoreline for the Saints. City had 22 shots in the game, eight of which found the target to produce an xG of 2.95. City are unbeaten across their last nine games in all competitions and can see off Southampton here.

Leg 4 - Back Villarreal to beat Girona @ 11/10 2.11

It is reaching a critical stage of the season for sides looking to qualify for Europe or avoid relegation and we have two sides here who are in those contrasting situations. Girona boast a six point gap to the relegation zone, but look precarious with four games still left to play.

Villarreal have their own battle at the top of the table. They've had an excellent campaign which has seen them keep pace just behind the likes of Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona. However, the recent resurgence of Real Betis has put Villarreal's Champions League qualification under immediate threat, as Manuel Pellegrini's side sit just one point behind Villarreal.

The visitors here have won each of their last two games and have only suffered one defeat in their last five. The pressure applied by Real Betis appears to be having a tangible effect with each goal and point becoming crucial at this point of the season.

By contrast, Girona have only won one of their last five games in LaLiga, which came against a mid table Mallorca side with little to fight for. Villareal should have enough quality to come out on top here, they have a strong away record in LaLiga which is only bettered by Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Recommended Bet Back Freiburg, Brentford, Man City, Villarreal SBK 7/1

