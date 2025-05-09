Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions MD35: Saturday afternoon stroll for Citizens
It's all about the race for the top five as we enter the closing stages of the season, but on Sunday afternoon we have the small matter of top versus second. Alan Shearer returns with his predictions for all 10 weekend Premier League games...
Alan Shearer's predictions for all 10 Premier League matches
Man City fancied to beat Saints and enhance top five claims
Newcastle and Forest also fancied to secure three points
Draws fancied for United and Spurs with EL final on their mind
Game of the Weekend
Liverpool v Arsenal - Sunday 16:30
Liverpool at home. I don't think they'll play like they did last week with them being back at Anfield so I'll go for a home win. The guard of honour will hurt Arsenal but they've not put up a big enough fight as we thought so they'll have to deal with the guard of honour.
Alan's prediction: Liverpool to Win
Remaining Fixtures
Fulham v Everton - Saturday 15:00
Fulham are trying to get European football, Everton are safe so I'm going to go for a draw.
Alan's prediction: Draw
Ipswich v Brentford - Saturday 15:00
Away win because of the form that Brentford are in and the forward players they have, I'd be surprised if that wasn't an away win.
A couple of Brentford's players have been linked with moves away this summer and It'll be tough to keep them, we know the way Brentford operate. If someone pays enough then one or two players may be gone but Thomas Frank has done an amazing job. For Brentford to be a stable Premier League club and have so many exciting players - that tells you what type of job he's done and he's a really nice guy too.
Alan's prediction: Brentford to Win
Southampton v Man City - Saturday 15:00
Away win. Southampton are relegated and have had a disastrous season so I'd be amazed if Man City don't pick up anything other than three points.
Southampton will want to get another point this season so they don't share the record with Derby, but I wouldn't be putting money on it. I've not seen anything to suggest they can. For Southampton, the quicker the season ends, the better. It wouldn't surprise me if they didn't get another point.
Alan's prediction: Man City to Win
Wolves v Brighton - Saturday 15:00
That's a tough one to call. I'll go for a home win because of the form that Wolves are in.
Alan's prediction: Wolves to Win
Bournemouth v Aston Villa - Saturday 17:30
Tough one to call. I'll go for a draw. It's a big game for both clubs. Aston Villa need to win and Bournemouth have been up and down over the last few weeks, so that's why I'll go for a draw.
Alan's prediction: Draw
Newcastle v Chelsea - Sunday 12:00
It's a massive game for both clubs. I'll go for a home win because the crowd will be up for it and Newcastle usually respond to the crowd. I'd say six points may be enough for Newcastle to make the top five. That would be their best season in my lifetime if they were to win a trophy and finish in the top five.
Cole Palmer will be feeling massive relief after scoring last time out. I thought Chelsea looked really strong in midfield areas with Enzo and Lavia. It'll be a really tough game for Newcastle but I think we'll be able to edge it.
Alan's prediction: Newcastle to Win
Man United v West Ham - Sunday 14:15
What a tough one to call. Man United will be through to the Europa League final and West Ham I'm not impressed with at all so for that reason I'll go for a draw.
Alan's prediction: Draw
Nottingham Forest v Leicester - Sunday 14:15
I think Forest will beat Leicester. Leicester are relegated and done so there's no excitement left for their season. I'll go home win.
Forest have dropped off a bit and that's why they have to win this game if they've got any chance of securing a Champions League spot.
Forest fans will still be able to enjoy European football next season but it won't feel like an achievement if they don't get in the Champions League because ultimately that's what they want and where they've been for so long this season. But in the bigger picture it'll still be an incredible season.
Alan's prediction: Nottm Forest to Win
Tottenham v Crystal Palace - Sunday 14:15
Both teams will have their eyes on finals although I'm not certain that Spurs will get through because they're on the astro turf tonight so we'll have to wait and see. Draw.
Alan's prediction: Draw
