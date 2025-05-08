Premier League Saturday Tips: Toffees stuck, Mbeumo backed, plus 7/2 City shout

Few goals anticipated at Cottage

Mbeumo and co to fire shots galore at Portman Road

Villa to strike first on South Coast

Fulham v Everton (15:00) - Toffees lost their bounce

David Moyes' second stint at Goodison amounts to 16 league games and for sure the 'new manager bounce' has worn off. In his first eight matches in charge the Toffees accrued 1.8 points per game. In the latter eight that has dwindled to 0.8 ppg.

Yet that doesn't tell the whole story, not when five of the current top six were played consecutively in the latter spell, and it's to Everton's enormous credit that they only conceded five goals to them combined.

It was further proof - not that any was needed - that Moyes can put together a highly organized, solid rearguard.

Take the injured James Tarkowski out of the equation however and it significantly weakens, as evidenced by Everton relinquishing a two goal lead to Ipswich last weekend. Jake O'Brien was switched across with Nathan Patterson deployed at right-back.

And it's Patterson we're focusing on here, the Scot committing two fouls apiece in each of his three starts in recent weeks.

This fixture's recent history is also worthy of note. Only one of their last seven meetings have produced over two goals.

Ipswich v Brentford (15:00) - Town invite shots

Opposition centre-forwards have had a fine old time of it when facing Ipswich of late.

Last month, Nicolas Jackson took on five shots against the doomed Tractor Boys, his highest number for 11 league games. Next up Leandro Trossard fired four attempts, his best return since early March. Alexander Isak then followed for Newcastle, posting six efforts, his second-highest tally of the season. Lastly, Beto accrued a season's best of five shots, scoring from one of them and in doing so ending an eight-game drought.

It brings to mind that scene in Airplane where passengers queue to calm a hysterical flyer, all armed with various weapons.

Is Bryan Mbeumo therefore lying in wait, metaphorically holding some lead piping? The Brentford ace has averaged 2.8 shots per 90 in 2025 and pertinently racked up four shots - scoring twice - against Ipswich back in October.

Yes, he likely is.

Southampton v Man City (15:00) - No contest

Saints fans didn't hold back on the BBC website after seeing their husk of a team lose at Leicester last week, a result that confirmed for sure that Southampton will finish dead-last in the table.

"That was a gutless, lazy, pathetic excuse of a performance," one wrote. "An embarrassment to our city," was another damning summation. "There's bottom, rock bottom, and then there's this," was a comment so affecting it was made into a headline.

Elsewhere, the lack of passion or fight was mentioned in dispatches with supporters believing their team have too meekly accepted their fate.

All of which hardly bodes well with Manchester City coming to town, a side that very much has something to still play for and who are very much back in the groove, controlling games and, crucially, rediscovering the art of shutting things down once ahead.



Epitomising this, a dangerous Wolves side didn't get a sniff of City's goal from the 56th minute on last time out.

Acknowledging this recent habit puts me off backing a thrashing, though 7/42.75 is available for over 3.5 City goals if you disagree.

Instead, a trio of bets linked to how one-sided this contest will very likely be does the job nicely.

Wolves v Brighton (15:00) - Visitors suffering burn-out

Though 1-0 up until very late-on last weekend, Brighton noticeably huffed and puffed for the most part against Newcastle, lacking creativity in the final third and too often giving away possession cheaply. Watching them go through the motions it increasingly felt like their dramatic comeback over West Ham a week earlier was an outlier amidst a string of poor results.

Last season the Seagulls' season was done with ten games to spare, winning only one from mid-March on. With three tough fixtures remaining an identical fate possibly awaits them.

Being without Joao Pedro and Kaoru Mitoma doesn't help, mind.

It's a contrasting narrative at Molineux, Wolves winning six on the bounce before troubling Manchester City via a succession of chances at the Etihad. Twice they hit the woodwork and had Jorgen Strand Larsen been playing a draw would have likely been the outcome.

The Norwegian, boasting six goal involvements in six, is expected to feature here, his hip problem easing.

Sixteen of the last 25 goals in Brighton fixtures have been converted after the break so second half most goals at 1/12.00 tempts. Instead, let's go for an even safer option.

Bournemouth v Aston Villa (17:30) - Sharing out the strike-load

Seventh plays eighth at the Vitality and what immediately grabs the attention is that Villa have only failed to get on the score-sheet once in 2025. Moreover, on their previous trips to the South Coast this season they have scored three times apiece.

Such firepower would usually be attributed to Ollie Watkins, ably assisted by Rogers, Rashford and Asensio around him, but in recent weeks the Villans have increasingly relied on their midfielders to come up with the goods.

Youri Tielemans has six goal involvements in eight across all comps. John McGinn has four in four and the Scot is well-priced at 3/14.00 to score or assist again given the recent spike in his shot-count since being switched to out wide.



As for the Cherries, they will be buoyed by their second-half comeback at the Emirates last weekend, the ninth time this term they have avoided defeat after going behind. That bodes well considering that Villa have scored first in 11 of their last 14 outings.