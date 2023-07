Labour hot favourites to gain Johnson's seat

ULEZ dominating local campaign

Tories represent good value at 8/1

The betting signals could barely be clearer. The Conservatives are extremely likely to lose all three by-elections on Thursday, potentially plunging the government into another summer of factionalism, plotting and electoral panic. Opponents of Rishi Sunak will smell blood.

According to the betting and based on previous constituency numbers, Selby and Ainsty offers their best chance of survival. I have nothing positive to say about the Tory chances in my preview of that race. Uxbridge and South Ruislip, however, is another matter. Hold this seat, and that terrible narrative will be somewhat pacified.

Market inching away from Labour

Neither constituency has ever elected anyone other than Conservatives but the betting was miles apart when these by-elections were announced. Labour matched at 2.54 for Selby and Ainsty, but just 1.04 for Uxbridge and South Ruislip. Today, those respective odds are almost identical, at 1.16 and 1.12.

I will go further and predict Labour's lead over the Tories will be smaller in the latter. The Tories could even plausibly win this seat, although that remains a tall order given the government's polling position at rock-bottom.

This seat should always be within range for the Tories. The indicators used by electoralcalculus rate it 216th for Leave, 86th for Economic Right, 346th for National Position, 301st for Social Conservatism, out of 650 constituencies. This is a centre-Right electorate.

Johnson factor adds uncertainty

Probably no constituency has attracted as much attention in recent years, due to the former incumbent. For years, Labour and Remainers campaigned to remove Boris Johnson. At the peak of the Corbyn-era, Momentum and Owen Jones parked their 'Unseat' campaign in Uxbridge. Eventually, Johnson resigned rather than face this by-election.

The 2019 result was relatively good for Labour on a historically bad night. Johnson's win over Ali Milani came on a mere 2.1% swing, compared to 4.5% nationally. This despite the fact sitting Prime Ministers and party leaders tend to receive huge personal votes.

Labour's growth potential may be limited

It was long argued that this constituency would become marginal anyway, due to the demographics fuelling the dramatic electoral alignment of recent years. Younger, highly-educated, more diverse areas have moved towards Labour. The reverse to the Tories. If that is so, the switch may have largely occured already, meaning Labour have less room to grow that in areas where they underperformed in 2019.

One can understand why Labour might get excited about the seat's longer-term potential, without Johnson on the ticket. The trend fits the pattern of other seats in and around London or cities.

However another perspective considers 2019 a unique event, due to Brexit and the marmite figures leading both main parties. For good or ill, Sunak and Starmer just don't have the same emotional impact as Johnson and Corbyn. A substantial chunk of these voters wanted urgent rid of Johnson for years.

Tories remain ahead in local politics

Perhaps therefore, in this specific case, historic trends favouring sitting PMs in their own constituency were negligible. If so, Johnson's 15% lead may be harder to overhaul than first appears. The Tory vote does look pretty solid here.

More recently, they defied an otherwise grim night at the 2022 local elections, maintaining control of Hillingdon Council, winning over half the seats and dominating the big wards of this constituency. This was after Partygate emerged, and Johnson's approval ratings had already sunk.

Note too that 13% of constituents are Indian. At May's local elections, one poor result for Labour came in Leicester, explained by the defection of Hindu voters. Is this a reaction to Sunak becoming the first Indian Prime Minister?

ULEZ could supercede national trends

We must also consider the Ultra Lower Emission Zone (ULEZ) - reportedly the central issue of the campaign and which the Tories aimed to turn this by-election into a referendum upon.

Whilst the scheme has narrow poll support across the whole of London, it is unpopular on the outskirts. That Labour's candidate Danny Beales has come out against Sadiq Khan's plans, calling for a delay, speaks volume about the issue's importance.

These are all positive reasons to back the Tories to win this seat at a general election. A by-election is of course, another matter.

The anti-Tory vote will be super-motivated. Anti-ULEZ campaigners have their own independent candidate. Some Johnson supporters may defect or abstain in protest at his treatment. It is always very hard for governing parties to get their vote out, especially when trailing by 18% nationally.

Tories capable of belying their odds

The likeliest outcome is for Labour to win by a small margin,by around 4-5%. I expect the swing to be considerably less than in Selby and Ainsty. However the Tories represent a decent value bet at around 8/1 on the exchange. Much stranger things have happened in by-elections.

If the race does prove close, expect these Tory odds to shorten considerably on the day. The betting is often extremely volatile and irrational during that uncertain waiting period before results are announced. I'll be looking to at least partially cash that bet out if they hit 3.0 or shorter.

Follow Paul on Twitter and check out his website, Political Gambler.