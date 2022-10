Over the past seven years of political chaos, it has become wearisome having to repeatedly use the phrase 'unprecedented'. Nevertheless, I'm pretty sure it is the correct term to describe these poll numbers.

Liz Truss is already less popular than Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn ever were



Liz Truss: -59 net favourability (1-2 Oct)



Boris Johnson worst score: -53 (July 2022)

Jeremy Corbyn worst score: -55 (June 2019)https://t.co/28mDtcnwSO pic.twitter.com/vsdXbzUaZs -- YouGov (@YouGov) October 5, 2022

Lest we forget, we are at the stage of Liz Truss' tenure as Prime Minister where convention dictates she would get a bounce in the polls, or at least a hearing. After the collapse of Tory support under Boris Johnson, the only way was supposed to be up. Wrong.

Truss lurches from one disaster to another

There isn't enough space in this column to run through the multiple car-crashes that have beset the Truss premiership over the past two weeks, since Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget.

A Sterling crash which temporarily recovered (to an already low mark against the dollar) but is slipping again upon news that the credit ratings agency Fitch has downgraded the UK to 'negative' from 'stable'. The Bank of England needing to step in and bail out the pensions industry. A spate of disastrous interviews. Rebellions from Tory MPs, prompting a u-turn in cutting the top rate of tax, and the threat of more to come. An utterly chaotic conference, during which all that and more was litigated.

Rising mortgage costs could kill the Tories

I've surely missed many disasters in that paragraph but the one which I believe will cause the biggest damage is the sharply rising cost of mortgages. As explained in the Politics Live blog, this hurts the segment of voters who are essential to any Tory coalition.

Let's put this into perspective.

This chart shows you the avg monthly cost of repaying a mortgages (as a % of income)

With mortgage rates at 6%, they go up from 18% to 27%.

Highest mortgage burden since 1989.

This is not a projection: for those fixing mortgages now it's a reality pic.twitter.com/mbQKOFcARQ -- Ed Conway (@EdConwaySky) October 5, 2022

Regarding her set-piece conference speech, Truss did a decent enough holding job. I thought it shallow, packed with meaningless soundbites and comical dividing lines such as the 'anti-growth coalition', but that applies to most conference speeches in the 21st century. Truss did enough to please the party faithful who voted for her.

Nevertheless when they return to Parliament, the Tories will need to address grim reality. Their implosion has come just as Keir Starmer finds his voice, and Labour are on the up. Not only are they over 20% ahead across the UK, but check out these numbers in Scotland.

Wow, Starmer with a higher net rating than Sturgeon(!) in Scotland.



Hard to say he hasn't seen a significant surge in ratings. https://t.co/iKTMfaGOZL -- Josh (@JMagosh) October 5, 2022

We are now looking at a Labour majority and a 1997-style wipeout of Tory MPs at the next election. Perhaps worse, as the pain has yet to be truly felt and unlike the 1990s, there is little prospect of recovery. Indeed as discussed earlier in Politics Live, the news of OPEC cutting oil production is a hammer blow to struggling Western economies. Dark times lay ahead.

The Conservative Party as a whole, let alone this particular leader, do not look equipped to withstand this crisis. Truss has no authority over her party. Fewer than one in seven Tory MPs supported her in the first round of the leadership contest.

Johnson v Sunak war is still raging

Moreover, the party seems riven by a factional war. Check out this thread from Lord Cruddas - a Boris Johnson supporter - accusing Rishi Sunak supporters of waging war on Truss.

Here we go again! The 1922 committee will stop at nothing to get their man Rishi as PM. What is playing out now is a conspiracy to bring down #Truss by MPs loyal to Rishi supported by the 1922 committee. They will stop at nothing until their man is the leader. 1/10 -- Lord Cruddas of Shoreditch (@peteratcmc) October 3, 2022

To be clear, I regard Lord Cruddas as a quite ridiculous partisan. A spreader of bad faith talking points, allied to dark forces on the far-Right of UK politics. His timeline and retweets demonstrate that.

However he reflects a key faction in this blue-on-blue civil war and is worth listening to on those grounds alone.

Don't bank on 1922 rule change

To remove Truss swiftly would require the changes to the 1922 Committee rules which Cruddas references. I think this will just prove too divisive. Therefore, she should be safe until next autumn.

Likewise his opinion regarding Sunak is shared by many others in the Tory ranks and I find it hard to see how he can become leader under those circumstances. No doubt there will be voices backing him. Having backed him last week at 11.010/1 to be Next Conservative leader, I cashed out for profit this morning at 5.49/2.

So how should we play the various markets regarding Truss' future? 2.111/10 is available that she will be leader at the next election. Whilst I am sceptical that she will survive that long, expect those odds to shorten. As we saw with Johnson, these markets are prone to recency bias. If next summer she is there, but still crisis-ridden, there will still be great uncertainty as to how and when she'll be removed.

Plus there is a chance that she will call a General Election in the meantime, or that the government will collapse. It can't be ruled out that dozens of Tory MPs will resign the whip, and remove their parliamentary majority. In which case, Truss will be leader at the subsequent election.

Value lies in Next Tory leader market

Therefore, in addition to short-term trades on the Exit Date, Confidence Vote and Election Date markets, I recommend playing Next Conservative Leader. I don't expect it to be resolved quickly and the confusion is bound to yield wrong prices. Lay Sunak at these odds. I can't see how they go much shorter soon.

Nor am I convinced about Michael Gove, who has been backed into 14.013/1. Whilst he indeed has competence that outsiders believe is the answer, he is distrusted by colleagues and is hardly a unity figure. I reckon he's the next editor of The Times.

Instead, look for huge prices. I had a small bet on Theresa May at 220.0219/1. Nobody better fits the bill if a temporary caretaker is required to fight the election - because she has no long-term ambition.

I've also backed Steve Baker at 75.074/1, having noted his stark change of tone at the conference - apologising to Ireland for the ERG tone regarding the NI Protocol and acknowledging that footballers taking the knee aren't Marxists. Given the Tory base will never doubt his right-wing, Brexiter credentials, this has all the hallmarks of a rebrand, striking a more conciliatory tone, with a new leadership contest in mind.

Finally at around 21.020/1, Suella Braverman must come into the picture. As Home Secretary, she holds one of the great offices of state and a great platform from which to run for PM. Her strident tone on migration and the Rwanda plan will endear her to the base. She is a rapidly rising star within the Conservative Party, and Baker is a close ally. Follow that duo.

