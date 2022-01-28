Politics Live: Markets move against imminent Johnson exit as Gray Report delayed

Get all the latest from Paul here...bookmark this page as it will be regularly updated

Friday January 28 - 13.20

Gray report delayed following Met intervention

The markets moved against an imminent exit for Boris Johnson as the PartyGate saga took yet another twist today, when Sue Gray's report was delayed. Perhaps indefinitely. Despite previously implying they had no objection, the Metropolitan Police are demanding 'minimal reference' to events they are investigating.

Apparently this is not the only issue as the government and civil service wrangle over what to publish. It is now anyone's guess when and what will emerge from these investigations, or what the political fallout will be.

Johnson is back into odds-on, at 1.674/6, to survive until July and is a 5.14/1 chance to go before the end of February. He is, however, odds-on at 1.758/11 to leave office before the Conservative Party Conference on October 2nd.

This timetable makes plenty of sense. It is obvious that Johnson and his allies will try and ride this out and hope the public become bored by the story. They are following the 'double-down' strategy most associated with Donald Trump. However in his case, it didn't work. He lost the presidency and Congress. There is no suggestion the public will forget, or forgive Johnson, or be won round with anything smacking of a cover-up.

Yet to see a poll or sit in on a focus group where it's not clear that people a) think that the allegations are true and b) expect there to be some kind of fix or cover-up. https://t.co/a9Cpn8vcej ? Stephen Bush (@stephenkb) January 28, 2022

The Tories are staring at a heavy beating at May's local elections and any by-elections that emerge. Even his enemies within the Tory party would likely prefer Johnson take the hit for that before striking. In a few months, he'll probably be hit hard on multiple fronts - the police report, Sue Gray report, local elections, tax rises, living standards. The perfect time to remove him via a vote of no confidence, followed by a summer leadership contest. Start the rebrand at the conference.

Bet here:

Boris Johnson Exit Date (Year)

Boris Johnson Exit Date (3-monthly)

Boris Johnson Special (Conference)

To Resign Before Jan 31st



Vote of No Confidence Before Jan 31st



To Resign Before Feb 28th



Prime Minister After Boris Johnson



Next Conservative Party Leader

Wednesday January 26 - 14.30

Foreign Office e-mails compound pressure on PM

Westminster awaits the publication of Sue Gray's report into 'Partygate'. According to the BBC, it is essentially completed and expected to be sent to Boris Johnson today. In another heated clash at Prime Ministers Questions, opposition leaders demanded the report be published in full and that Johnson resign.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asks Boris Johnson if the ministerial code applies to him and whether he will resign, to which Boris Johnson replies, 'No.'#PMQs



Live updates as we await Sue Gray's report: https://t.co/6v8tRxnpr0 pic.twitter.com/BiIj1Lgdoo ? Sky News (@SkyNews) January 26, 2022

In response, Johnson once again labelled Keir Starmer 'Captain Hindsight' and stressed that his government was focused on 'bringing the West together' over the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. No doubt the strategy is to imply 'Partygate' is a trivial distraction from the serious business of government. A resignation did not sound imminent.

However yet again, events seem to be moving faster than Johnson can respond. Within minutes of PMQs, Sky News reported new bombshell e-mails, leaked from the Foreign Office, regarding a different topic. They refer to the evacuation of Afghanistan, and the prioritising of rescuing animals ahead of people. If true, it would reveal another lie from the Prime Minister. At present, Downing Street are denying it.

Note Starmer's emphasis on the ministerial code. When pressed at PMQs, Johnson agreed with the code that ministers should resign if they are revealed to have lied to parliament. That is bound to be thrown back at him within hours.

It doesn't look good and, evidently, those trying to remove the Prime Minister are pursuing a relentless, co-ordinated strategy. We can only guess what is coming next. Photos? Taped footage? Every day feels like it could be his last.

Nevertheless, as it stands, Johnson and his supporters seem determined to fight. The drama goes on and on. Ultimately they may be onto something. Were war to actually kick off in Ukraine, it would be that much harder to remove a sitting PM, regardless of what he's shown to have done. The time to remove him may be running out.





The betting signals remain clear that he is on borrowed time. At 2.265/4 to survive until July, he's rated likelier than not to go before then. The Apr-Jun band has crept ahead of the Jan-Mar band, perhaps implying that the time for MPs to strike would be after the local elections. If you think he'll resign before the end of January, odds of 6.411/2 are available.

Tuesday January 25 - 11.30

Met Police to investigate Downing Street parties

Metropolitan Police Chief Commissioner Cressida Dick has confirmed they will investigate several parties during the Covid-19 lockdown. Consequently, Sue Gray's report will not be published until its conclusion.

Tory MPs and Betfair markets are reacting as I write. Many of the former had committed to waiting for the Sue Gray report, but this means the controversy will drag on for months and could cause their party untold damage. Equally those sympathetic to Johnson may spy an opportunity to move on from the issue. The longer the wait, the less damage?

Johnson remains odds-on to leave office before July 2022, but the money has switched from the Jan-Mar to Apr-Jun band. The latter has hit as low as 2.56/4 and is currently at 2.915/8. Johnson remains 1.331/3 to leave office during 2022 and 1.384/11 before the party conference. A January resignation, however, is out to 8.07/1 and he's 6.05/1 to face a Vote of No Confidence this month.

My immediate instinct is that Johnson will now use this to cling to office. He probably believes he can ride out the storm and use his celebrity appeal to make a stunning comeback later down the track. Regarding that, my instinct is that he's delusional and that stretching this out will worsen the disaster at the May local elections, and make it harder for the Tory party to recover.

Right now, we need to watch particular Tory MPs. Will there be further defections to Labour? Cabinet resignations? Were one of the big names to quit, that could prove a decisive blow and perhaps embellish that person's leadership credentials. Could a so-called 'stalking horse' launch a challenge?

Here's couple of names that strike me as plausible stalking horses. Tobias Ellwood and Johnny Mercer. Both are ex-soldiers and highly critical of Johnson, in public. Such a move would serve their profiles very well. They are currently available at 90.089/1 and 260.0259/1 to succeed Johnson as Prime Minister.

Next Conservative Party Leader

Monday January 24 - 09.30

Johnson back to odds-on to go before June

Last week we saw the odds about Boris Johnson leaving office before March hit even money, but they drifted back out after Tory MPs failed to force a vote of no confidence (as predicted by many Westminster voices).

Do bear that experience in mind when playing this market, but equally it is impossible to miss the signals coming from those supposedly 'in the know'. The Telegraph - the Conservative-supporting paper whom Johnson reportedly refers to as his 'real boss' - report an MP source saying they will be surprised if he lasts the week.

"If Boris Johnson is still Prime Minister by the end of the week, I'd be very surprised" https://t.co/7dm8wR3GwQ pic.twitter.com/LwQs0RZDKV ? Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) January 23, 2022

They report 'damning evidence' from police stationed in Downing Street, who have now been interviewed by Sue Gray. Here's their full front page.

The front page of today's ⁦@Telegraph⁩ Scottish edition pic.twitter.com/emFYw87MCz ? Simon Johnson (@simon_telegraph) January 24, 2022

Furthermore, Sky News report that Dominic Cummings is set to be interviewed today. We know already from his tweets and blogs that the former No.10 advisor's evidence will be damning.

Dominic Cummings is set to be interviewed by Sue Gray on Monday as part of her investigation into alleged Downing Street parties during lockdown, according to reports https://t.co/siJ8gh4DRP ? Sky News (@SkyNews) January 23, 2022

Considering this news has been out overnight, I'm surprised the Johnson Exit Date odds haven't shortened further. He's now a shade of odds-on to go before June, 1.374/11 in 2022 and 3.55/2 before the end of March. I guess bettors are wary of getting burnt at short odds as they were last week but, especially given yesterday's revelations regarding blackmailing MPs and Islamaphobia, it really does feel like the end is nigh for Johnson.

We've opened two more markets - on either a vote of no confidence or resignation before January 31st. My preference remains for the latter. I'm sceptical MPs would trigger a VONC were they uncertain of winning, because losing would mean Johnson is safe for another year.

Sunday January 23 - 09.45

Tory crisis is fast expanding

The betting about Boris Johnson's exit date hasn't moved much so far this weekend but, if the news is to be believed, the saga may well reach a conclusion in the days ahead. There was already talk of Sue Gray's report into 'Partygate' being worse than No.10 had feared. Now even more serious, damaging issues are rising to the fore.

The Sunday Times has led the way in exposing Tory wrongdoing - from corrupt Covid contracts to the PM's failings during the pandemic. Their Chief Political Editor Tim Shipman is probably the leading journalist of the past decade when it comes to reporting the Conservative government. He is close to the action. Today's copy is astonishing. It isn't obvious where to start.

William Wragg MP, the chair of the Public Administration Committee, rocked Westminster last week with accusations of blackmail and intimidation from government whips. Now following Christian Wakeford's defection to Labour, the Bury South MP accuses former Education Secretary Gavin Williamson of threatening to cancel a new, local school if he voted against the government on free school meals.

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Wakeford says Gavin Williamson is the MP who threatened to cancel a new school in his constituency if he voted against govt on free school meals



He's categorical: "It was Gavin Williamson" -- then education secretary.https://t.co/3gkj9s9Geb ? Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) January 22, 2022

Note, blackmail accusations have surrounded Williamson for years. They spiked during the last Tory leadership contest, when he was Boris Johnson's campaign manager. It has been widely reported that he will be offered a peerage, in order to buy his silence.

June 2019: Tory MPs complain that Williamson is blackmailing them. Vote for Boris or we'll release your secrets. See top of thread for similarly veiled threat from Dominic Cummings.https://t.co/nXdEtJ4jM0 ? Political Gambler (@paulmotty) November 25, 2019

Furthermore, yesterday's Mirror had the bullying accusations leading directly to the PM. As Sky's election analyst Will Jennings notes, this is more damaging than 'Partygate'.

This is far more politically and legally dangerous than partygate. https://t.co/lfhamEZOjc ? Will Jennings (@drjennings) January 22, 2022

As if all that wasn't enough, the Sunday Times now report former Minister Nusrat Ghani accusing the government of sacking her because she is a Muslim.

EXCLUSIVE: A Conservative MP has accused a party whip of telling her she was fired from her ministerial job because her Muslim faith was "making colleagues uncomfortable" https://t.co/5ppNltXtDh ? The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) January 22, 2022

Again, this isn't a wholly new problem. Claims of institutionalised Islamaphobia have plagued the party for years. During the 2019 leadership contest, all the candidates supported Sajid Javid's calls for an inquiry. However as Stephen Bush reported last year in the New Statesman, the inquiry was too limited and failed to address the issue.

They did, they held one, it was crap: https://t.co/YipqBqYW1s ? Stephen Bush (@stephenkb) January 22, 2022

None of these controversies are going away and all end up at Boris Johnson's door. Javid will likely be a candidate in the next leadership contest. The party is now facing multiple crises. If Johnson stays, I expect there will be more defections and, before long, Cabinet resignations.

Shipman reports a beleaguered Prime Minister, who knows his particular brand of political magic is fading. I simply can't see Johnson surviving more than a few weeks and the longer he stays, the worse the damage for the party. I still believe a resignation is likelier than a Vote of No Confidence and have no intention of laying any of my 2022, pre-July or pre-2024 positions back.

In 21 years of covering politics, this is the single punchiest on the record quote I think I've ever seen. Dive in to my big read https://t.co/8pfYmxTF9W ? Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) January 22, 2022

Thursday January 20 - 09.30

Johnson survives...for now

The so-called 'Pork Pie Plot' didn't materialise and any vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson is on hold. When Tory grandee David Davis weighed in, telling the PM in the Commons "In the name of God, go", the move looked imminent and various Westminster pundits reported that there were 54 names prepared to send letters to the backbench 1922 Committee and trigger a contest.

However he were are, another day into the Johnson premiership. It now seems MPs are waiting for Sue Gray's report. Some Cabinet ministers are giving lukewarm interviews. Betfair markets have moved in Johnson's favour, whilst still offering grim signals.

From a low of 1.271/4, a 2022 exit has drifted to 1.51/2. Those odds still imply a 67% likelihood. An exit before March was matched at 2.01/1 yesterday but is now out to 5.04/1 - a mere 20% chance. Johnson is odds-on at 1.645/8 (61%) to survive past June. However he's the same odds to go before the Conservative Party Conference, scheduled for October 2nd.





My instinct is that a critical mass Tory MPs stared into the abyss, on a day that inflation hit a 30-year high, and concluded that taking charge now could be disastrous for any new leader. They would like, ideally, to let Johnson take the hit for probably disastrous local election results in May, then act over the summer and let the new leader begin a rebrand at the conference.

That makes logical sense but, as we've seen, events can make a mockery of such political plans. Will Gray's report leave Johnson's position untenable? Will more scandalous revelations emerge? More widely, will delaying now entrench hostility towards the Conservative party, thus undermining the later rebrand?

Bet here:

Boris Johnson Exit Date (Year)

Boris Johnson Exit Date (3-monthly)

Boris Johnson Special (Conference)

Boris Johnson Special (Before end Jan)

Wednesday January 19 - 12.30

Tory MP defects to Labour as Starmer grills Johnson at PMQs

Boris Johnson's problems continued ahead of PMQs on Wednesday when the MP Christian Wakeford defected from the Conservatives to Labour.

The MP for Bury South, who was elected in 2019, said in his letter to Johnson that the PM and his party had "shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves".

A very warm welcome to Christian Wakeford MP!



The new Labour MP for Bury South. pic.twitter.com/kfpbob6VC9 -- The Labour Party (@UKLabour) January 19, 2022

Labour leader Keir Starmer welcomed Wakeford to his party's benches at PMQs before tearing into Johnson and reiterating his calls for the PM to resign.

Later, the veteran Tory MP and Brexiteer David Davis called for Johnson to resign, saying: "In the name of God, go!"

Johnson insisted he would wait for the findings of Sue Gray's much-anticipated investigation into parties in Downing Street.





Wednesday January 19 - 09.15

Markets hint Boris Johnson's reign is almost done

The odds about Boris Johnson leaving office imminently have hit new lows. 2022 has been backed as low as 1.271/4 in our yearly Exit Date market, and January-March 2022 at 2.01/1 in the tri-monthly option. Judging by the emerging headlines, today promises to be highly dramatic.

BREAKING: Almost a dozen 'Red Wall' MPs submit no confidence lettershttps://t.co/kNkdE97iRn pic.twitter.com/TQbscxvrSL -- The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 19, 2022

There are widespread rumours that the numbers are there to force a Vote of No Confidence in the PM - 54 Tory MPs would need to write letters to the backbench 1922 Committee. It is also notable that a Cabinet Minister, James Heappey, was prepared to tour the TV studios this morning acknowledging that his constituents no longer trust Johnson.

'Do you think that members of the public and your constituents trust Prime Minister Johnson?' - @adilray



'No...They do not' - Minister for the Armed Forces @JSHeappey



Watch GMB on ITV and on ITV Hub https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/vm3yb1hesI -- Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 19, 2022

Prime Ministers Questions at noon is essential viewing. It was reported last night that letters will be sent into the committee following the set-piece parliamentary showdown. Frankly Johnson needs the performance of his life and there may be nothing he can do now to stop power melting away.

One word of caution regarding the betting. Whilst I'm extremely confident about bets on a 2022 exit, backing January-March carries significant risk. I am sceptical that a Vote of No Confidence will actually take place. The knowledge that defeat is certain could well trigger Johnson's resignation. If so, it will take several weeks to find a replacement, via a leadership contest.

Of course he could just resign and walk, but past precedent suggests Johnson would stay in post throughout that period. Moreover if the position is handed to a deputy - presumably Dominic Raab - that could prejudice the leadership contest.

Monday January 17 - 14.00

How realistic is Berlusconi's comeback bid?

Political bettors have a fascinating and frankly unique market to pore over in the coming weeks. Italy are about to elect a new President but, beware, this process is nothing like the conventional elections we usually follow.

Rather than the 'will of the people', the choice will be determined by around 1,000 parliamentarians and regional representatives. They vote via a secret ballot and potentially multiple rounds of voting. To win, the candidate must win the support of two-thirds of electors. The process could be immediate, or drawn-out - in 1971, it took 23 rounds of voting.

The position is not overtly political - it is rather to represent national unity and uphold the constitution and head the armed forces - but in recent times, presidents have used political powers, such as vetoing a Eurosceptic finance minister. The term lasts seven years.

Incumbent Sergio Mattarella is retiring, although in theory he could end up staying. Electors can nominate literally anyone and there is a potential scenario where he could be talked around - presumably due to nobody else reaching the two-thirds threshold.

Two names will particularly stand out to those of us outside Italy. Current Prime Minister Mario Draghi is favourite, last matched at 1.855/6, and former multiple-term PM Silvio Berlusconi is trading around 11.010/1.

Draghi is formerly President of the European Central Bank and his technocratic administration has been critical to gaining funds, to implement an EU programme of reforms. Italian politics is notoriously divided and it may well be that no conventional party leader would be able to do so.

It has been reported that Draghi would prefer the Presidency, rather than have to run for election and jeopardise the reform programme with political infighting. Thus he would very much be the choice of the markets. There is much concern about instability and, on those grounds, he is the logical, strong favourite.

However there are a great deal of unknowns involved in this market. The biggest pool of electors is the Five Star Movement - a sort of leftish, populist party - and they have advocated a female president. Marta Cartabia has been mentioned.

Plus, following a referendum last year, the total numbers of MPs is due to be cut from 630 to 400. So there will be some horse trading around that as parliamentarians keep their jobs.

Now add Berlusconi into the mix. The biggest figure in Italian politics this century, now aged 85, wants the role. Is this just an ego trip or does he have the connections and skills to manage this process from behind the scenes?

My strong instinct is the former, and my only bet on the market so far has been to lay him at 12.011/1. Surely he would be too divisive and unacceptable to the Left. The President needs to be a stable, steady hand to unite the country and oversee the reforms. That isn't Berlusconi by anyone's definition.

Draghi does perfectly fit the bill and this may be a shoe-in. However backing him at odds-on does require a leap of faith in this a secretive process.

Bet here on the Italian Presidency:

Friday January 14 - 07.45

No respite for Johnson as revelations continue

Boris Johnson offers no indication of resigning and his closest allies have been taking to the airwaves to defend him. However the bad news is piling up. Now even his former employer and newspaper he's been accused of calling his 'real boss' is exposing wrongdoing during lockdown. The Telegraph report today on a party at No.10 on the night before Prince Philip's funeral.

EXCLUSIVE



Number 10 held two boozy parties the night before the Queen mourned Prince Philip alone.



Staff drank and at points danced until the early hours of the night of April 16.



Hours later, the Queen went to a socially-distanced funeral for Philip. https://t.co/sWrFcOrplE -- Tony Diver (@Tony_Diver) January 13, 2022

The betting has moved slightly further against him since my last update. He's now trading around 1.51/2 to go this year and 1.574/7 before the Conservative Party Conference. January-March has now shortened to just 3.55/2 and if you're looking for an even more immediate option, 15.014/1 is available about before midnight on 16th January! (Note for the last option, he merely needs to announce his intention to resign, rather than formally cease to be Conservative Party leader or Prime Minister).

More parties. More pressure?



Tonight's revelations have seen you move our market:



Boris Johnson was 1.02 at 6pm to still be PM on Mon AM



He's now 1.1. Will the drift continue? -- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) January 13, 2022

Meanwhile, blue on blue civil war is threatening to break out. Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross called for him to resign on Wednesday, only to be dismissed by Jacob Rees-Mogg as a 'lightweight' on Newsnight.

"Douglas Ross has always been quite a lightweight figure"



Jacob Rees-Mogg MP says the Secretary of State for Scotland "is a much more substantial and important figure in this"#Newsnight https://t.co/1eE9taAED5 pic.twitter.com/9aala8jM1s -- BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) January 12, 2022

Priti Patel has been going into bat for the PM too and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has even argued that her constituents are fully supportive.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries says the members of the public she has heard from have "nothing but support" for Boris Johnson, after he apologised for attending a party in Downing Street while the country was in lockdown in 2020.



Latest politics news: https://t.co/rPQcL9Jd2Y pic.twitter.com/AgRkhUFOTf -- Sky News (@SkyNews) January 13, 2022

Her claims aren't supported by opinion polls. Survation's poll, taken on Tuesday before PMQs, recorded two-thirds of voters saying Johnson should resign.

Regarding yesterday's revelations, the Prime Minister...



Should resign: 66%

Should not resign: 24%



via @SavantaComRes, 11 Jan -- Britain Elects (@BritainElects) January 11, 2022

Perhaps more significant are the two polls showing the Conservatives trailing Labour by 10 and 11%. Outliers amid a crisis, for sure, but a straw in the wind as to what damage this scandal is doing to the party.

Westminster voting intention:



LAB: 38% (+1)

CON: 28% (-5)

LDEM: 13% (+3)

GRN: 7% (+1)

REFUK: 4% (-1)



via @YouGov -- Britain Elects (@BritainElects) January 12, 2022

Westminster voting intention:



LAB: 42% (+1)

CON: 33% (-1)

LDEM: 11% (+2)

GRN: 4% (-)

REFUK: 3%



via @focaldataHQ, 12 - 13 Jan

Chgs. w/ 21 Dechttps://t.co/kaJJiP0MO2 -- Britain Elects (@BritainElects) January 13, 2022

It is no surprise that those three figures are prepared to defend Johnson, as it is unlikely that any of them would have a Cabinet career under a different leader. Mogg and Dorries were promoted by him - the former was a key player in bringing down Theresa May, while the latter is famously one of Johnson's most loyal supporters. Patel was sacked twice previously and he defended her vigorously when her job came under threat over bullying a civil servant.

Rather than the bunker, the bigger question is where mainstream Tory MPs, powerful donors and usually supportive media stand. My view is that these polls will scare them into action. Within days, perhaps weeks, pressure will be brought to bear behind the scenes. I think this is far likelier than an official challenge and vote of no confidence. The latter route is far too risky as, were Johnson to win a VONC, he'd be safe for another year and the party stuck in turmoil.

Bet here:

Boris Johnson Exit Date (Year)

Boris Johnson Exit Date (3-monthly)

Boris Johnson Special (Conference)

Boris Johnson Special (Before end Jan 16th)

Wednesday January 12 - 13:00

Starmer plunges the knife at PMQs

It has been open season on the Prime Minister for 36 hours - even from the Tory press and backbench Tory MPs. Prime Minister's Questions gave Boris Johnson his chance to address the nation regarding illegal parties in Downing Street during lockdown, and the opposition a chance to nail him to the floor. The verdict from Betfair markets is not promising for Johnson.

He is now a 1.664/6 chance to leave office during 2022 and a mere 3.7511/4 to go before the end of March. He's odds-on at 1.84/5 to be gone before the Conservative Party Conference in October.

This was also a big moment for Keir Starmer. History is littered with examples of opposition leaders flunking opportunities to finish Prime Ministers amid scandals. I've rarely been convinced by Starmer's performances but he got the tone absolutely right today.

"Is [the PM] going to do the decent thing and resign?"



Labour leader Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson is a "pathetic spectacle of a man who ran out of road"



The PM says "I have apologised" for attending No 10 party, "I thought it was a work event"#PMQs https://t.co/cXM9HUgeXn pic.twitter.com/Z3x8cXNGIi -- BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) January 12, 2022

Drawing on his wealth of prosecutorial skills, Starmer avoided the mistakes often made by politicians, such as banging on for too long in order to build a deeper political analysis. There was no monologue - just short, sharp attacks that are bound to resonate with the average voter.

Johnson opened with an attempt to appear contrite. A half-apology that stuck to the unconvincing line that he thought it was a 'work event'. Starmer's response damned his 'ridiculous denials', labelling him a 'man without shame' for whom 'the party's over'. The last two could double up as tabloid headlines.

The Labour leader referred to the PM's supposed outrage when learning of Allegra Stratton's comments about the December party, which led to her resignation. Perhaps most effectively, Starmer said 'the public would think he was lying through his teeth'. Thus staying just within parliament's arcane rules that forbid parliamentarians directly accusing their opponents of lying.

Starmer and SNP leader Ian Blackwood also raised the question that Tory MPs are doubtless discussing. Will his party kick him out or will he resign, as they demand? The longer the party wait for Sue Gray's report on the parties scandal, the more it damages them.

In my view, Johnson is toast and will resign within a matter of days or perhaps weeks, rather than months. If forced to pick a date, I'd say he'll resign before the end of March, but will stay on during a Tory leadership contest. Thus the band to focus on in our tri-monthly Boris Johnson Exit Date market is Apr-Jun at 5.59/2.

Bet here:

Boris Johnson Exit Date (Year)

Boris Johnson Exit Date (3-monthly)

Boris Johnson Special (Conference)

Tuesday January 11 - 11:00

Another day, another party

Just as Betfair markets were beginning to regain confidence in Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister is mired in another crisis. Actually, its the same crisis from December that evidently hasn't gone away.

Rather, 'Partygate' has escalated after ITV News revealed an e-mail confirming that a party - attended by Johnson and his wife, Carrie - took place in the garden of 10 Downing Street, on May 20th, 2020. That was in the middle of the first lockdown, less than an hour after Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden ordered the public to meet no more than one person outside their household.

EXCL: Email obtained by @itvnews proves over 100 staff were invited to drinks party in No 10 garden at height of lockdown to "make the most of the lovely weather".



We're told PM and his wife attended, with staff invited to "bring your own booze!"https://t.co/rg34EIkdz2 pic.twitter.com/UORlSwwHJX -- Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) January 10, 2022

Predictably, social media was scathing with condemnation from across the spectrum. There's a real sense of genuine crisis of confidence in anything the government or Prime Minister says.

This was two days before the Cummings Barnard Castle thing broke. Think of all the people who have sat stonewalling through that story and every other lockdown busting story since, while knowing at the back of their minds that they themselves had brought their own bottle to this. https://t.co/yVdYz3OJxz -- Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) January 10, 2022

The Downing Street party on May 20 2020 continued overnight and the following day, @BorisJohnson popped outside to sing "if you're happy and you know it, clap your hands." https://t.co/4sV8fhDiXz -- Dr Phil Hammond (@drphilhammond) January 10, 2022

The immediate effect on Betfair was a surge of cash on Johnson to leave office in 2022. Last night he was matched at around 1.84/5 to go in 2022 - markedly shorter than the 3.02/1 odds around which 2022 had been trading. However, as in December, there has been pushback this morning and those odds are back out to 2.1411/10 at the time of writing. Evidently, many believe the PM retains his 'Teflon' qualities.

Here's the current range of odds. If you think a resignation, or sacking by Tory MPs, is imminent, 9.28/1 is available about an exit prior to March 31st. April-June is a 6.411/2 chance, with anything after June 2022 rated 75% likely at 1.341/3. Still not much belief he'll fall on his sword any time soon, then.

Any time in 2022 is a 2.1411/10 chance. 2023 is at 6.25/1 while anything after that is out to 2.68/5. Regarding our 'Boris Johnson Special' market, the PM is odds-on at 1.784/5 to still be in post for the Conservative Party Conference, which is currently scheduled for 2nd October.

My view? I have been backing 2022 and a pre-2024 exit for a year now and keep pressing up. I think Johnson has become a drag on Tory support and, if MPs took time to realise that, recent events should make it clear.

I think the pushback in the market is due to three factors. First, precedent and process. PMs with big majorities are rarely removed. Second, a wrong-headed belief that the Tory base still love him. There is ample evidence to the contrary in members' polls including the latest from Sunday.

34% of Tory party members polled think Mr Johnson should stand down as leader, up from 9% in July 2020.



Full story: https://t.co/OYzFhfkeg3 pic.twitter.com/bPwirKJWNe -- Sky News (@SkyNews) January 9, 2022

Finally, I suspect there is an element of delusion among Tory supporters and commentators. That somehow Johnson will be able to 'reset' the narrative with a policy launch or big speech. Those days are long gone in my view.