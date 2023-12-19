</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: UK Politics: Michelle Mone could hammer the final into the Tory coffin
Paul Krishnamurty
19 December 2023 Paul Krishnamurty says their existential crisis jus...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-general-election-odds---michelle-mone-killing-tory-chances-191223-171.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-general-election-odds---michelle-mone-killing-tory-chances-191223-171.html", "datePublished": "2023-12-19T16:46:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-12-19T18:03:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Just when you thought the news cycle couldn't get worse for the Tories, Michelle Mone hits the headlines. Paul Krishnamurty says their existential crisis just got a whole lot worse... PPE corruption scandal is now big news Labour gain another narrative weapon Tory position much worse than 1997 One thing we can generally assume about the Tory party, with the odd exception such as their 2017 election campaign, is that their messaging and spin operation will be first class when it matters. Having the majority of media onside helps, and recent campaigns have been run by the firm founded by infamous, ruthlessly effective Australian, Lynton Crosby. In 2024, however, even that machine will have their work cut out. Polling, betting signals remain grim The last two years - I would say starting with the Owen Paterson scandal and subsequent by-election - have been a non-stop catastrophe. They are stuck at all-time lows in opinion polls and the betting signals are crystal clear. The latest polling by @YouGov finds the Conservatives have hit an all-time low of just 14% of the public rating them best at handling asylum and immigration (Labour are 9 points ahead on 23%). https://t.co/Fb5n8J8O6Q pic.twitter.com/rCtA1dI1VD&mdash; Will Jennings (@drjennings) December 19, 2023 As of today, Betfair markets rate Labour 88% likely to win Most Seats at odds of [1.14], 77% for an Overall Majority at [1.3], and the Tories are rated 38% likely to lose over 200 seats at [2.56]. That would be their worst ever fall, but a week is a long time in politics, let alone a year. We frequently hear of Tory resets, of how they will fight back and how Keir Starmer's Labour will crash under scrutiny. In fairness, many Labour people with long memories fear this too. Latest scandal to thwart comeback hopes I think, however, recent events have particularly demonstrated why such a turnaround is unlikely. The Tories look finished, fighting amongst themselves as if they had made a collective suicide pact. Where once they owned the narrative, now they seem hell-bent on worsening it. Forget Rwanda for a moment, the Tory civil war which may resume in the New Year, what you think of the policy or the electoral implications. There is at least some basic logic behind it - to signal to would-be voters their intent to crack down on immigration. There is absolutely no positive spin to put on the story which usurped Rwanda this weekend - corrupt Covid contracts. Mone trying to take Tories down with her Apparently Baroness Michelle Mone is no longer a member of the Conservative Party. That won't end the association in public minds. What Mone and husband Doug Barrowman (a big Tory donor) hoped to achieve in making that documentary and arranging an interview with Laura Kuennsberg, is beyond me. It has been likened to the worst PR move since Prince Andrew's interview with Emily Maitlis. As reported in the Sunday Telegraph and The Times, a government official offered to drop a criminal investigation against us in return for a sum of money.Again, Sir Chris Wormald at DHSC has some very serious questions to answer here. pic.twitter.com/OTyVRv7rcl&mdash; Lady Michelle Mone (@MichelleMone) December 18, 2023 The PPE scandal had already made the news, but hardly dominated it. In my experience, only the very-engaged discuss Michelle Mone. Now, it is everywhere and the ongoing fallout provides a gift to opponents, and satirists. It is no longer just about her PPE contracts, but her allegations about other peers, senior government officials and Rishi Sunak himself. She seems set on taking down Tories with her, and they seem happy to help. Sky News: Michelle Mone is in the headlines today, but there could be quite a lot more political damage [for the government]. pic.twitter.com/k9AsAlU7in&mdash; Lady Michelle Mone (@MichelleMone) December 18, 2023 Hi @JimBethell. You seem to have mysteriously discovered access to your text messages from 2020. Now you've finally found them, will you be sending them all to the Covid inquiry? https://t.co/ibjU4Vpbtb&mdash; Lady Michelle Mone (@MichelleMone) December 19, 2023 Lord Bethell's bizarre intervention would have been too far fetched for The Thick of It or even Rudy Giuliani. Suddenly, a spate of long-forgotten Covid contract scandals are back in focus. Sunak and Johnson's missing WhatsApp messages look even less believable. Rishi Sunak has told the Covid Inquiry he is unable to hand over WhatsApp messages due to changing his phone. Do Britons think he...?Genuinely can&#39;t access them: 11%Probably could if he wanted: 71%https://t.co/njJAQCnmTx pic.twitter.com/nhZS0xwdzS&mdash; YouGov (@YouGov) December 11, 2023 Covid corruption could touch public nerve Remember why this Tory rot began - Owen Paterson's corruption, government attempts to rig the rules, and Partygate. That stuff did cut through, destroying trust in the government in even the most solidly Tory constituencies, and now it threatens to be the backdrop to what was already a horrible narrative during election year. A new, worse version of the MPs expenses scandal, but this time with all the heat on one party. Tories were entitled to hope that Labour would crumble under scrutiny of their spending plans as usual. Now they can answer that question by promising to clawback some of the billions lost to Covid fraud. Unrealistic, perhaps, but an effective electoral weapon. £7.2 billion of taxpayers&#39; money was lost to covid fraud. With every single one of those cheques signed by Rishi Sunak as Chancellor. That money belongs in our public services - Labour will clawback every penny we can. pic.twitter.com/sBCFVEw9oy&mdash; Rachel Reeves (@RachelReevesMP) December 18, 2023 Strong shades of 1997, but worse I remember 1997, when the Tories suffered their worst ever defeat. It was obviously coming and the press turned hard against them, revealing almost a scandal per day. Yet those scandals were small-fry by comparison, mostly sexual. Yes, they were bitterly divided as now, but the economy was booming. There was no equivalent right-wing alternative to ReformUK, eating into their disenchanted base. All I see coming down the tracks is bad news for the Tories. Rising energy bills and mortgages, corruption scandals, anti-Tory tactical vote discussion and co-ordination, internal division and Nigel Farage stoking the flames. Falling inflation is no likelier to boost them than it has Joe Biden, because prices of essentials remain much higher. This is before the &#39;known unknowns&#39;.Eg, will the Tory rapist story amount to anything? Will any school buildings collapse? https://t.co/c5y7TuHAje&mdash; Political Gambler (@paulmotty) December 19, 2023 It amounts to a much worse situation than 1997, and even the 165 seats they won at that election could prove a tall order. We may very well be looking at the end of the Tory party and, if so, Michelle Mone may be more than just a footnote in history, but a symbol of their demise. Follow Paul on Twitter and check out his website, Political Gambler. Michelle Mone could prove a nightmare for her former party Paul Krishnamurty says their existential crisis just got a whole lot worse...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>PPE corruption scandal is now big news</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3>Labour gain another narrative weapon</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Tory position much worse than 1997</h3> </li> <hr><p>One thing we can generally assume about the Tory party, with the odd exception such as their 2017 election campaign, is that their messaging and spin operation will be first class when it matters. Having the majority of media onside helps, and recent campaigns have been run by the firm founded by infamous, ruthlessly effective Australian, Lynton Crosby. In 2024, however, even that machine will have their work cut out.</p><h2>Polling, betting signals remain grim</h2><p></p><p>The last two years - I would say starting with the Owen Paterson scandal and subsequent by-election - have been a non-stop catastrophe. They are stuck at all-time lows in opinion polls and the betting signals are crystal clear.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The latest polling by <a href="https://twitter.com/YouGov?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YouGov</a> finds the Conservatives have hit an all-time low of just 14% of the public rating them best at handling asylum and immigration (Labour are 9 points ahead on 23%). <a href="https://t.co/Fb5n8J8O6Q">https://t.co/Fb5n8J8O6Q</a> <a href="https://t.co/rCtA1dI1VD">pic.twitter.com/rCtA1dI1VD</a></p>? Will Jennings (@drjennings) <a href="https://twitter.com/drjennings/status/1737140944720257427?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 19, 2023</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>As of today, Betfair markets rate Labour 88% likely to win <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.167249009">Most Seats</a></strong> at odds of <b class="inline_odds" title="1/7"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.14</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/7</span></b>, 77% for an <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.167249195">Overall Majority</a></strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="30/100"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">30/100</span></b>, and the Tories are rated 38% likely to lose <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.219172883">over 200 seats</a> </strong>at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.56</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b>.</p><p>That would be their worst ever fall, but a week is a long time in politics, let alone a year. We frequently hear of Tory resets, of how they will fight back and how Keir Starmer's Labour will crash under scrutiny. In fairness, many Labour people with long memories fear this too.</p><h2>Latest scandal to thwart comeback hopes</h2><p></p><p>I think, however, recent events have particularly demonstrated why such a turnaround is unlikely. The Tories look finished, fighting amongst themselves as if they had made a collective suicide pact. Where once they owned the narrative, now they seem hell-bent on worsening it.</p><p>Forget Rwanda for a moment, the Tory civil war which may resume in the New Year, what you think of the policy or the electoral implications. There is at least some basic logic behind it - to signal to would-be voters their intent to crack down on immigration. There is absolutely no positive spin to put on the story which usurped Rwanda this weekend - corrupt Covid contracts.</p><h2>Mone trying to take Tories down with her</h2><p></p><p>Apparently Baroness Michelle Mone is no longer a member of the Conservative Party. That won't end the association in public minds. What Mone and husband Doug Barrowman (a big Tory donor) hoped to achieve in making that documentary and arranging an interview with Laura Kuennsberg, is beyond me. It has been likened to the worst PR move since Prince Andrew's interview with Emily Maitlis.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">As reported in the Sunday Telegraph and The Times, a government official offered to drop a criminal investigation against us in return for a sum of money.<br><br>Again, Sir Chris Wormald at DHSC has some very serious questions to answer here.<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/OTyVRv7rcl">pic.twitter.com/OTyVRv7rcl</a></p>? Lady Michelle Mone (@MichelleMone) <a href="https://twitter.com/MichelleMone/status/1736766029328474309?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 18, 2023</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>The PPE scandal had already made the news, but hardly dominated it. In my experience, only the very-engaged discuss Michelle Mone. Now, it is everywhere and the ongoing fallout provides a gift to opponents, and satirists. It is no longer just about her PPE contracts, but her allegations about other peers, senior government officials and Rishi Sunak himself. She seems set on taking down Tories with her, and they seem happy to help.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Sky News: Michelle Mone is in the headlines today, but there could be quite a lot more political damage [for the government]. <a href="https://t.co/k9AsAlU7in">pic.twitter.com/k9AsAlU7in</a></p>? Lady Michelle Mone (@MichelleMone) <a href="https://twitter.com/MichelleMone/status/1736846179588059218?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 18, 2023</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Hi <a href="https://twitter.com/JimBethell?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JimBethell</a>. <br><br>You seem to have mysteriously discovered access to your text messages from 2020. <br><br>Now you've finally found them, will you be sending them all to the Covid inquiry? <a href="https://t.co/ibjU4Vpbtb">https://t.co/ibjU4Vpbtb</a></p>? Lady Michelle Mone (@MichelleMone) <a href="https://twitter.com/MichelleMone/status/1737034753839177995?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 19, 2023</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>Lord Bethell's bizarre intervention would have been too far fetched for The Thick of It or even Rudy Giuliani. Suddenly, a spate of long-forgotten Covid contract scandals are back in focus. Sunak and Johnson's missing WhatsApp messages look even less believable.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Rishi Sunak has told the Covid Inquiry he is unable to hand over WhatsApp messages due to changing his phone. Do Britons think he...?<br><br>Genuinely can't access them: 11%<br>Probably could if he wanted: 71%<a href="https://t.co/njJAQCnmTx">https://t.co/njJAQCnmTx</a> <a href="https://t.co/nhZS0xwdzS">pic.twitter.com/nhZS0xwdzS</a></p>? YouGov (@YouGov) <a href="https://twitter.com/YouGov/status/1734278682963771566?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 11, 2023</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><h2>Covid corruption could touch public nerve</h2><p></p><p>Remember why this Tory rot began - Owen Paterson's corruption, government attempts to rig the rules, and Partygate. That stuff did cut through, destroying trust in the government in even the most solidly Tory constituencies, and now it threatens to be the backdrop to what was already a horrible narrative during election year. A new, worse version of the MPs expenses scandal, but this time with all the heat on one party.</p><p>Tories were entitled to hope that Labour would crumble under scrutiny of their spending plans as usual. Now they can answer that question by promising to clawback some of the billions lost to Covid fraud. Unrealistic, perhaps, but an effective electoral weapon.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">£7.2 billion of taxpayers' money was lost to covid fraud. <br><br>With every single one of those cheques signed by Rishi Sunak as Chancellor. <br><br>That money belongs in our public services - Labour will clawback every penny we can. <a href="https://t.co/sBCFVEw9oy">pic.twitter.com/sBCFVEw9oy</a></p>? Rachel Reeves (@RachelReevesMP) <a href="https://twitter.com/RachelReevesMP/status/1736690358640058748?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 18, 2023</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><h2><span>Strong shades of 1997, but worse</span></h2><p></p><p>I remember 1997, when the Tories suffered their worst ever defeat. It was obviously coming and the press turned hard against them, revealing almost a scandal per day. Yet those scandals were small-fry by comparison, mostly sexual. Yes, they were bitterly divided as now, but the economy was booming. There was no equivalent right-wing alternative to ReformUK, eating into their disenchanted base.</p><p>All I see coming down the tracks is bad news for the Tories. Rising energy bills and mortgages, corruption scandals, anti-Tory tactical vote discussion and co-ordination, internal division and Nigel Farage stoking the flames. Falling inflation is no likelier to boost them than it has Joe Biden, because prices of essentials remain much higher.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">This is before the 'known unknowns'.<br><br>Eg, will the Tory rapist story amount to anything? Will any school buildings collapse? <a href="https://t.co/c5y7TuHAje">https://t.co/c5y7TuHAje</a></p>? Political Gambler (@paulmotty) <a href="https://twitter.com/paulmotty/status/1737083494050717870?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 19, 2023</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>It amounts to a much worse situation than 1997, and even the 165 seats they won at that election could prove a tall order. Follow Paul on Twitter and check out his website, Political Gambler. Discover the latest articles href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-general-election-betting-spring-election-backed-after-jeremy-hunts-autumn-statement-221123-204.html">Next General Election Betting: Spring election backed after autumn statement</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing St.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/Rishi%20Sunak%20outside%2010%20Downing%20St.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-uk-general-election-betting-and-next-tory-leader-betting-odds-and-analysis-131123-171.html">Cabinet Reshuffle: Could Cameron's return help rebrand the Tories again?</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/politics/David Cameron Resigns 640.450x338.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/David%20Cameron%20Resigns%20640.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header More UK Politics 