Boris Johnson To Leave No.10: PM backed to leave this year ahead of partygate apology

Flurry of wagers sees bettors back Johnson to leave Downing Street this year ahead of his apology to MPs for breaking lockdown laws...
"The price on Johnson leaving his role by the end of 2022 was slashed to 2.962/1 following a flurry of bets."
Boris Johnson may survive as prime minister in the short term but he could be out of office before the end of the year, according to the latest movements on the Betfair Exchange.
The PM is set to apologise to the House of Commons today after he was given a Fixed Penalty Notice by police for breaking lockdown laws introduced by his government.
The price on Johnson leaving his role by the end of 2022 was slashed to 2.962/1 following a flurry of bets.
At the same time, bettors think Johnson is likely to cling on in the short term, with 50.049/1 available on him leaving Downing Street this month.
He is 1.331/3 to still be PM at September's Conservative Party conference, although 3.9 on him to be out by then underlines the uncertainty around Johnson's premiership.
There are local elections in the UK on 5 May and a poor performance by the Tories would increase the pressure on him and embolden those Conservative MPs who want to force him out.
Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak both received fines last week and there could be more to come.
Liz Truss is the favourite to succeed Johnson as leader of the Conservatives at 6.86/1.
