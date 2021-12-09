Boris Johnson Exit Date Betting: Sunak favourite to be next Tory leader

As Boris Johnson comes under fire about an alleged party in number 10 Downing Street last December, we've got some special markets on the prime minister's exit date to go with the rest of our UK politics markets.

Read on for regular updates on this developing story:

Thursday December 9 - 10:30

Sunak favourite to succeed Johnson...

Rishi Sunak is the favourite to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative party as the prime minister receives more criticism about a Christmas party, which number 10 denies, in Downing Street last year.

Jeremy Hunt, who came second to Johnson in the 2019 leadership election and has criticised his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic from the back benches, is the shortest price of any Conservative MP from outside the government at 10.09/1.

Sunak is also 3.412/5 to be next PM, with Truss 6.611/2 and Labour leader Keir Starmer 8.27/1. Polls published in the last 48 hours showed Labour opening up a small lead over the Tories.

Johnson's priorities are likely to be elsewhere today as his wife has given birth to a baby girl. But that won't take the heat off the prime minister whose premiership is more imperilled than at any other point.

Next Thursday's by-election in North Shropshire is taking on totemic status as a mini-referendum on the government.

The Liberal Democrats are marginal favourites at 1.991/1 with the Tories slightly longer than even odds, so there is everything to play for with one week to go.

That is a remarkable state of affairs in a constituency where the Conservatives won a 23,000 seat majority two years ago and, if the Lib Dems manage to overturn it and take the seat, the pressure on Johnson will increase.

Wednesday December 8 - 16:00

Stratton the first to go...

Allegra Stratton became the first member of the prime minister's team to leave following the released of a video that showed her laughing about a party in number 10 last December.

Under intense pressure from all sides of the House of Commons, Johnson earlier said at PMQs that there would be an investigation into the matter.

The odds on Johnson leaving office this year were slashed from 149/1 to 7/1 after the video was broadcast by ITV.

Meanwhile, the betting on next week's North Shropshire by-election has seen huge moves with support coming in for the Liberal Democrats in the race to win what had been a safe Tory seat. The two parties are both trading at around evens.

Wednesday December 9 - 10:00

The Prime Minister's leaving party - or just 'a business meeting with cheese and wine' perhaps - is now closer than ever, according to Betfair Exchange punters.

On the Sportsbook the odds on Boris Johnson leaving office this year were slashed from 149/1 to 7/1 after Number Ten was rocked last night when footage emerged of Boris Johnson's aides laughing about a Christmas party during Covid restrictions last December.

They had earlier denied that such a party took place.

On the Exchange, Johnson is 2.829/5 to leave his role as prime minister in 2022 and only 2.186/5 to still be in charge when the Conservative conference takes place next autumn.

Is time running out for Boris?



He's now 16 to be gone by the end of 2021, in from 150 last week.



To be gone in 2022 is into 2.82 from 6.2 last week. pic.twitter.com/EbeOX83SPN -- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) December 8, 2021

The footage was greeted by outrage on social media as members of the public contrasted their experiences at the height of the pandemic with government aides' laughing.

This morning the health secretary Sajid Javid cancelled his interviews as the government closed ranks and tried to come up with a response.

Commentators have compared the incident to Johnson's then special adviser Dominic Cummings' infamous drive to Barnard Castle during the first lockdown of spring 2020 which saw the government's popularity plummet and ultimately lead to Cummings' departure from government.

Others called for the prime minister to resign.

This government has been able to brush of other scandals but the level of fury that is palpable over the Christmas party has made opponents optimistic that it could prove a tipping point with the electorate.

The Conservatives have a commanding majority in parliament but they are 2.568/5 to win another at the next general election.