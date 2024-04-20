Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Premier League bets to 7/1, FA Cup 22/1 Bet Builder and more

14/1 15.00 and 22/1 23.00 FA Cup semi-final tips

7/1 8.00 shots Bet Builder when Arsenal visit Wolves

WBA backed with handicap against Leicester

FA Cup Semi-Final Tips and Predictions

Lewis Jones: "Malo Gusto is a player I'm very excited about for Chelsea in the long-term. To be a top-class full-back in the modern day you need to be a creative force and he's become the first name on the Chelsea teamsheet in recent weeks due to his pace, guile and deadly crossing accuracy which is a huge weapon in how Pochettino's constructs his attacks.

"The 9/1 on offer with the Betfair Sportsbook for Gusto to assist a goal is just begging to be backed. If you had backed him to grab an assist in his last 11 starts, you'd have won four times to a very healthy level stakes profit such is the inflated prices he's been going off.

"Across his last 17 starts, he's creating 2.2 chances per game for his teammates as Chelsea like to make their moves down that right flank with Palmer and Gusto forging some impressive chemistry. Chelsea to qualify and Gusto to register an assist certainly has a squeak at 22/1."

Tipman: "Conor Gallagher has featured 42 times in all competitions for Chelsea this season and has received 10 cards which includes one red card. Despite only averaging a booking every 3.69 games, we feel there is good value for a yellow card here based on price vs expected outcome. Gallagher continues to average 2.37 fouls committed per game and receives 1.52 which shows he is always in the thick of the action and physical battles.

"Despite this high foul average, Gallagher has only received two yellow cards in 20 games so far in 2024, so he is also due a flurry based on not only this season's card averages, but his averages throughout his career to date.

"Manchester City will likely rotate from their midweek exit in the Champions League but will have some heavy legs in the side after playing 120 minutes plus penalties. They will still dominate possession, however, which plays into a card bet on Chelsea's defensive midfield players and backline. Gallagher stands out for us and is overdue a card."

Premier League Tips and Predictions

Alex Boyes: "Since drawing 2-2 with Tottenham at half-time in their opening Premier League game this season, Brentford haven't scored more than once in the first half in any of their last 32 league games.

"They've not scored in the opening 45 minutes in any of their last five, with 10 of their last 11 goals coming after the interval. Luton, meanwhile, have scored a league-high 39% of their Premier League goals in the final 15 minutes of games this season (18/46).

"The goals scored in this time have ultimately been worth seven extra points to the Hatters (11 points gained with goals scored, 4 points lost with goals conceded)."

Stephen Tudor: "Burnley have the psychological advantage here, with a five-goal trouncing of the Blades back in December to draw upon. Moreover, the Clarets have difference-makers in form, not least Jacob Bruun Larsen. The versatile Dane has scored in four of the five positions in which he's been deployed this term.

"United's poor discipline at Bramall Lane is another consideration, picking up four or more yellows in exactly half of their home fixtures, plus a couple of red cards to boot. Many of those games mattered a lot less than this one."

Abigail Davies: "Arsenal's week certainly wouldn't make for a positive remake of one of Craig David's hit songs. Defeated by Villa on Sunday before being dumped out of the Champions League on Wednesday.

"Wolves are without a win in their last five games in all competitions and two goals inside the opening 15 minutes when the sides met before Christmas, helped Arsenal on their way to recording a 2-1 win.

"The Gunners will be aware of the threat Wolves possess and the way they've set up to seal success against top opposition this season but I expect a reaction from the away side, they desperately need one.

"Mikel Arteta addressed their lack of creativity, confidence and magic in the box on Wednesday night, I expect that to be rectified in the Midlands and am backing Bukayo Saka & Kai Havertz to have 2+ shots on target each @ 7/1."

EFL Tips and Predictions

Mark O'Haire: "West Brom arrive having posted only six victories on their travels this term (W6-D8-L7), though the Baggies have proven a tough nut to crack for the most part. Rocking the third-best defensive record in the division, Albion have lost by a multiple-goal margin on only three occasions, whilst already picking up points away at both Ipswich and Leeds.

"With Leicester difficult to trust in current form and West Brom largely reliable under shrewd tactician Carlos Corberan, I'm eager to take the opportunity to support West Brom +1 Asian Handicap at 1.91.

"We'll make money should the Baggies avoid defeat and see our stake returned as a push should the early Saturday kick-off end up all-square."

Jack Critchley: "Watford may only have picked up a single victory since mid-February, however, performances have undoubtedly picked up since Tom Cleverley temporarily replaced Val Ismael.

"The Hornets have faced a difficult run of fixtures and they have taken points off Leeds, Ipswich and West Brom and they were seconds away from repeating the trick last weekend at Southampton. Cleverley has clearly motivated his side and although they still look vulnerable at the back, they are far slicker going forward and we've seen improved performances from Yaser Asprilla and Emmanuel Dennis.

"Although performances have improved, the hosts still haven't won in front of their own fans since November 28th and at 13/8, it may be better to look elsewhere.

"Hull have six points to make up on Norwich and they look unlikely to displace the in-form Canaries. Nevertheless, Liam Rosenior's men are playing well and they have picked up seven points from a possible nine. The Tigers have also netted eight times in those matches and with Fabio Carvalho and Jaden Philogene in the XI, they pose plenty of threats. Five of Hull's last six away games have featured at least three goals and this is likely to go the same way."

Andy Robson: "Stockport have been in rampant form for most of the season. There was a period in which their dominance wasn't being converted into points but recently the goals have flowed. The Hatters have 21 goals in their last seven League Two matches, an average of three just by themselves.

"This is Accrington's fourth consecutive away match, with all four coming in the space of 11 days. They began by beating a collapsing Newport team, but have been dismissed 4-0 by Doncaster, and then beaten 2-1 by Mansfield. Both matches would've seen this bet collect, but also, both opponents have created well over 2 xG each.

"With the Stockport attack purring, it is difficult to imagine them creating any less than 2 xG themselves, and in which case the odds are in their favour that they could strike another three or more in this match."

European Football Tips and Predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "With only the league to concentrate on, Leipzig have looked sharp recently. They have won five and drawn one of their last six top-flight matches, scoring 18 goals in the process. Lois Openda has rattled in 22 league goals, and has been one of the best strikers in Germany this term. Xavi continues to be a creative delight, while Dani Olmo has been fit and firing.

"Heidenheim are on the cusp of securing survival, as they are eight points above the dropzone with just five games left. They beat Bayern 3-2 in their last home game, a wonderful way to enhance what's been a superb maiden season in the Bundesliga. However, it's worth noting that FCH have leaked 50 goals in the league, and you have to go back to the first week of February for their last clean sheet in the top division."

Jamie Kemp: "Against a Betis team who have struggled to score this season, Baraja's side are just the type of opponent - especially at Mestalla - that can prolong their difficulties in generating advantages on the scoreboard. Despite being in the race for European qualification, Manuel Pellegrini's side rank 13th in the league for expected goals (35.7), and have scored a fairly average 38 overall.

"As for the potential key individuals, we can't look much further than Isco. The 31-year-old has had a magnificent season for Real Betis, taking his place as the creative hub of the team on week one and not relinquishing it for a second. As the man at the centre of almost everything Betis do, he's also recovered his competitive streak when he doesn't have the ball at his feet.

"The ex-Real Madrid midfielder has been booked nine times in La Liga this season, the most of any Betis player, as well as being his most in a single campaign in the competition to date. Against one of his former clubs in Valencia, Isco could just as easily be the match-winner as he could be a frustrated figure on a big night for the home side."

