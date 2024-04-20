Man City v Chelsea: Back Rodri and Gallagher in 14/1 booking double

Rodri is overdue a card at Wembley

Gallagher in trouble as City dominate possession

Big game cards double is boosted to 14/1 15.00

Leg 1 - Back Rodri to be booked

Manchester City and Spain midfield maestro Rodri looks a certainty to start here. Manchester City are unbeaten in 67 games when Rodri plays, excluding their recent midweek penalty defeat in the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid of course.

Rodri is likely to be the deepest of Pep Guardiola's midfield which frees up space for Kevin De Bruyne to pull strings further up the field. There are likely to be some heavy legs here after playing 120 minutes on Wednesday night in a game where he received a 90th minute booking for a very blatant pull to prevent a late Madrid counter-attack.

He has featured 40 times for Manchester City in all competitions this season, picking up 11 yellows and one red card, averaging a booking for every 3.18 games played. He has, however, only been booked three times in 19 games in 2024 so is overdue a flurry of cards based on his averages.

With some heavy legs and the psychological knock from midweek defeat to Madrid, combined with Chelsea's good run, the Londoners may be confident of qualifying here. Rodri will have to be at his best to stop Chelsea's fast attacking players hitting them on the counter-attack. Good value for a booking here in our opinion.

Leg 2 - Back Conor Gallagher to be booked

Conor Gallagher has featured 42 times in all competitions for Chelsea this season and has received 10 cards which includes one red card. Despite only averaging a booking every 3.69 games, we feel there is good value for a yellow card here based on price vs expected outcome. Gallagher continues to average 2.37 fouls committed per game and receives 1.52 which shows he is always in the thick of the action and physical battles.

Despite this high foul average, Gallagher has only received two yellow cards in 20 games so far in 2024, so he is also due a flurry based on not only this season's card averages, but his averages throughout his career to date.

Manchester City will likely rotate from their midweek exit in the Champions League but will have some heavy legs in the side after playing 120 minutes plus penalties. They will still dominate possession, however, which plays into a card bet on Chelsea's defensive midfield players and backline. Gallagher stands out for us and is overdue a card.

The match official - Michael Oliver

The man in the middle of Saturday's huge FA Cup final is the very experienced Michael Oliver. He has averaged 4.4 cards per game so far this season and has produced five red cards in just 21 Premier League games.

No side in the Premier League has received more cards than Chelsea this season (90) and we expect a game with plenty of fouls and cards given that a place in the FA Cup final is at stake.

The Double provides plenty of value in our opinion based on expected outcome. This Booking Double has had a boost from 12/113.00 to 14/115.00 and can be found here.

