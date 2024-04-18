Premier League and FA Cup Tipsheet: Four tempting bets for Saturday from evens to 13/4

Bees to sting Luton survival hopes

Arsenal to prove doubters wrong

Chelsea fancied at Wembley

Luton v Brentford (Premier League, 15:00) - Late drama

Luton's defeat at the Etihad last weekend may have been comprehensive but for the 26th time this season both teams scored in games featuring the Hatters. They offer up plenty of chances on a weekly basis at the back - just two clean sheets in 2023/24 speaks volumes - but they usually get at least one well-aimed jab in.

Epitomizing this is their record against fellow inhabitants of the bottom six of which none of the eight contests ended to nil. Indeed, Rob Edwards' men have only failed to score in five league games this term, the same number as Arsenal. BTTS at evens therefore is a must for any bet builder.

Still, ravaged by injuries it's going to take a Churchillian effort to get something here against a Brentford side that is showing distinct signs of turning a corner.

A tight, tense bettering of Sheffield United last Saturday was the Bees' first win in 10 and that places recent draws against Manchester United, Brighton and Aston Villa in a more flattering light. It's also pertinent that across their nine winless games, Thomas Frank's strugglers averaged 12.3 shots per 90. They were knocking on the door the whole time.

Ten of Brentford's last 11 goals have come after the break while 39% of Luton's goals this term have been converted beyond the 75th minute. Late drama awaits at Keniworth Road.

Back most goals second half @ 1/12.00 Bet here

Sheff Utd v Burnley (Premier League, 15:00) - Do or die

It's do or die for both teams this Saturday afternoon and that's a damning reflection on just how poor each side have been this term given there is still a handful of fixtures remaining.

The best you can say is they've been spirited for the most part. Even this back-handed compliment feels generous when it comes to the Blades who have lost by five-plus goals to nil in 15% of their outings. Their over all concession of 84 goals is the most at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1964. They have been breached every 34 minutes from August to the present-day.

Up front, Oli McBurnie offers up some hope, the Scottish international scoring or assisting in seven of United's last eight home games, while consecutive draws at Bramall Lane suggests Chris Wilder's men are going down fighting.



Burnley have the psychological advantage here, with a five-goal trouncing of the Blades back in December to draw upon. Moreover, the Clarets have difference-makers in form, not least Jacob Bruun Larsen. The versatile Dane has scored in four of the five positions in which he's been deployed this term.

United's poor discipline at Bramall Lane is another consideration, picking up four or more yellows in exactly half of their home fixtures, plus a couple of red cards to boot. Many of those games mattered a lot less than this one.

Back Bruun Larsen to score or assist and United over 2.5 cards @ 13/4 Bet here

Man City v Chelsea (FA Cup semi-final, 17:15) - Spent and weakened

What physical shape will City be in, to take on in-form Chelsea on a vast Wembley pitch just three days after losing on penalties to Real Madrid in the Champions League?

Both Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne were subbed on request very late on against Madrid, each player spent, and they weren't alone in straining every sinew to no avail. It will be extremely hard for the players to immediately pick themselves up after accruing 33 shots and 18 corners only to lose out on pens.

Several changes therefore can be expected from Pep Guardiola, especially as he has form for delving into the recesses of his squad for this fixture. In 2021, eight changes were made for their semi against Chelsea and 12 months later a weakened side was sent out to combat Liverpool. City lost of both occasions.

Chelsea are a team transformed of late, with crisis firmly in their rear-view mirror and possessing a player in Cole Palmer who is making the extraordinary the norm. With every hat-trick and assist, the 21-year-old is making City's decision to sell him look increasingly idiotic.

Even so, this is City. Backing against them will never not be a fool's errand. Let's then go for goals, with Chelsea committing more errors leading to shots than anyone else in the top-flight, and City struggling to keep clean sheets.

The last 10 years of FA Cup semi-finals have produced three goals per contest and there is that stonking 4-4 draw at the Bridge to recall too.

Early strikes are not out of the question either. The current holders have scored inside 25 minutes in nine of their last 12 outings. Chelsea have fired 11 first-half goals in their last six games.

Back over 1.5 first half goals @ 5/42.25 Bet here

Wolves v Arsenal (19:30) - Back on track

There are two distinctly different ways of viewing Arsenal's 1-0 loss in Munich mid-week.

A positive slant has them focusing entirely on the league, now their Champions League adventure has come to an end. And besides, there is no shame in losing by a single-goal margin to Bayern, no matter what shape the German giants are currently in.

Alternatively, you could not that, factoring in last Sunday's unexpected defeat to Villa, it is now 180 minutes since the Gunners converted, and this after racking up a ridiculous tally of goals in 2024.

The harshest critics are already saying Mikel Arteta's plan A is faltering and he has no plan B. The internet trolls are mentioning bottle.

It is far too early for any of that silliness, of course, but what transpires at Molineux will reveal a lot. And we should not under-estimate the pressure Bukayo Saka and company will be under to find the back of the net after doing everything but score against Villa.

English Premier League - Top 10 Shots On Target Powered by

At least in Saka, the title challengers have a player with proven form for thriving away from the Emirates, the 22-year-old boasting eight goal involvements in his last seven on the road.

For Wolves, the danger man is Matheus Cunha, whose two goals at Forest suggest he is picking up where he left off, after injury. The Brazilian has averaged 1.4 shots on target per 90 across 2023/24.

Don't' expect any joy for the hosts early doors, incidentally. Arsenal last conceded prior to 44 minutes on New Year's Eve.

Back Arsenal to be ahead at break and Cunha to have 1+ shots on target @ 12/53.40 Bet here

Listen to Football...Only Bettor Saturday preview