Leicester v West Brom: Albion appeal as Asian Handicap underdogs

Leicester have W3-D1-L6 in their last 10

Obdurate Albion can be competitive

Asian Handicap angle appeals for WBA

Read about Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here

Leicester v West Brom

Saturday April 20, 12:30

Live on Sky Sports

A despondent Leicester 1.625/8 are looking to bounce back to winning ways after suffering successive Championship defeats in a week, putting their automatic promotion hopes at stake.

The Foxes were beaten 1-0 at relegation battlers Millwall before losing by the same scoreline at basement battlers Plymouth to relinquish their position at the top of the table.

Enzo Marasca's men monopolised possession in both encounters but were unable to make their dominance count on the scoresheet despite creating a number of presentable opportunities. Thankfully for the Foxes, fellow title contenders Ipswich and Leeds also dropped points leaving Leicester just two points off the summit with a game in-hand.

Following six defeats in 10 tussles, Marasca has been aiming to rouse the troops ahead of the run-in, saying: "It has been a tough week - two defeats in a row that we didn't expect. We are upset. The only good thing is that fortunately it's still in our hands. We have four games to go - three of them at home with our fans behind us. Hopefully we can finish well.

West Brom 6.05/1 remain right in the running for a Championship play-off place, although the Baggies suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat at home to Sunderland last time out with disappointed head coach Carlos Corberan admitting Albion were delivered a lesson in remaining calm in the heat of battle as a rare red card proved costly at The Hawthorns.

Striker Brandon Thomas-Asante was dismissed for two yellow cards shortly before half-time, but not before visiting midfielder Pierre Ekwah netted what became the winner in first-half stoppage time. The red card was the first of Corberan's 18-month reign and West Brom were unable to rally and hit back after the break without a presence leading the line.

Corberan said, "I think we have lost that game because we didn't manage well three aspects of the game. When playing 11 against 11, we need to play with more calm - we were forcing balls in behind. We also didn't know how to play with one yellow card and the last aspect was because we conceded in one set-piece situation that we could have avoided."

Leicester were a huge 14 points clear of third-place on Valentine's Day but the Foxes' advantage has been eaten up over the past two months with Marasca's outfit returning just W3-D1-L6.

That record includes W2-D0-L2 at the King Power Stadium and City have posted a questionable W2-D1-L3 when welcoming top-nine opposition this season.

West Brom arrive having posted only six victories on their travels this term (W6-D8-L7), though the Baggies have proven a tough nut to crack for the most part. Rocking the third-best defensive record in the division, Albion have lost by a multiple-goal margin on only three occasions, whilst already picking up points away at both Ipswich and Leeds.

With Leicester difficult to trust in current form and West Brom largely reliable under shrewd tactician Carlos Corberan, I'm eager to take the opportunity to support West Brom +1 Asian Handicap at 1.9110/11.

We'll make money should the Baggies avoid defeat and see our stake returned as a push should the early Saturday kick-off end up all-square.

Back West Brom +1 Asian Handicap @ 1.9110/11 Bet here

Now read more Championship previews and tips here.

Listen to Football...Only Bettor Saturday preview