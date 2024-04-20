Premier League & FA Cup Opta Stats: Back 40/1 goalscorer tip and 15/1 Wembley Bet Builder

Back Gallagher to be fouled, not commit them

Ait-Nouri hopefully plays in advanced role

Huge 40/1 41.00 potential at Goodison Park

15/1 16.00 Bet Builder on offer at Wembley

Claim your completely free Acca or Bet Builder here!

Luton Town v Brentford Tight and cagey first half The Opta Stat: "Since drawing 2-2 with Tottenham at half-time in their opening Premier League game this season, Brentford haven't scored more than once in the first half in any of their last 32 league games. Indeed, they've not scored in the opening 45 minutes in any of their last five, with 10 of their last 11 goals coming after the interval. Luton, meanwhile, have scored a league-high 39% of their Premier League goals in the final 15 minutes of games this season (18/46). The goals scored in this time have ultimately been worth seven extra points to the Hatters (11 points gained with goals scored, 4 points lost with goals conceded)." The Betfair Bet: Back under 0.5 first-half goals @ 13/5 3.60



Sheffield United v Burnley Can either side hold on to a lead? The Opta Stat: "Since a 1-0 win against Brentford, Sheffield United are winless in seven home league games (D3 L4), conceding at least twice in each match. Only twice has a team conceded 2+ goals in eight consecutive Premier League home games - Wolves in 2011-12 (11) and Norwich in 2019 (9). On the other hand, Burnley have dropped 24 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, with only Brentford (30) losing more." The Betfair Bet: Back both teams to score two or more goals @ 7/2



Manchester City v Chelsea Back Gallagher to be fouled, not to foul The Opta Stat: "Against Everton last time out, Conor Gallagher was involved in 11 fouls - commiting three himself and winning eight. Indeed, across his last 12 appearances for Chelsea, Gallagher has won 29 fouls, at an average of 2.4 per game." The Betfair Bet: Back Conor Gallagher to be fouled 3+ times @ 6/1

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal If he's fit, we go one more time The Opta Stat: "Rayan Aït-Nouri has scored three goals in his last five appearances in all competitions for Wolverhampton Wanderers - only one fewer than he netted in his first 105 games for the club (4). Indeed, he has managed seven shots on target across his last five games, and at least one in each appearance, totalling 14 attempts across those games. Indeed, he had two shots in the first half last time out against West Ham before being substitued through injury." The Betfair Bet: Back Rayan Ait-Nouri to have 2 or more shots @ 21/10



Everton v Nottingham Forest As famous as Shearer and Sutton The Opta Stat: "Including penalties, Nottingham Forest have scored both the joint fewest total goals (6) and lowest percentage of goals (14%) from set pieces this season. Meanwhile, they've also conceded the highest total goals (25) and highest percentage (43%) of goals from set pieces this term. Indeed, Everton have generated the highest xG in the Premier League from set-pieces this season (16.06), with only Arsenal (18) netting more such goals than the Toffees (15). James Tarkowski meanwhile, has scored three goals in an Evertons shirt, all of which have been assisted by Dwight McNeil." The Betfair Bet: Back James Tarkowski to score a goal assisted by Dwight McNeil @ 40/1



Aston Villa v Bournemouth It is simple, combine the two in goal heavy game The Opta Stat: "Dominic Solanke has netted 17 Premier League goals this season, the most ever by a Bournemouth player in a single top-flight campaign. His eight away goals are also the most by a player since Callum Wilson in 2018-19 (nine). Indeed, Ollie Watkins' tally of 19 Premier League goals this season is the joint most by an Aston Villa player in a single campaign, along with Christian Benteke in 2012-13. The last Villa player to score 20 goals in a top-flight season was Peter Withe in 1980-81 (20), a campaign in which they won the title." The Betfair Bet: Back Ollie Watkins & Dominic Solanke to score anytime @ 5/1



Crystal Palace v West Ham United Odds-against for Eze The Opta Stat: "Eberechi Eze has been involved in six goals in his last nine Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace (5 goals, 1 assist). Since the start of last season, Eze has more goals and assists combined than any other Palace player (17 goals, 6 assists). Indeed, he netted the only goal at Anfield last time out as Palace welcomed back both Eze and Olise into the starting XI." The Betfair Bet: Back Eberechi Eze to score or assist @ 5/4



Coventry City v Manchester United Simms and Wright are worth backing The Opta Stat: "Having failed to score in any of his first four FA Cup appearances, Ellis Simms has netted five goals in his last two in the competition. His five goals this term is the most by a Coventry player in a single FA Cup campaign since 1986-87, when Keith Houchen scored five as the Sky Blues lifted the trophy. Indeed, he and teammate Haji Wright both had 3+ shots on target at Molineux, with Wright averaging over three shots per 90 this season in the Championship. Simms and Wright have scored 24 goals between them in 2024, with Coventry the highest scoring side in the FA Cup this season (19)." The Betfair Bet: Back Ellis Simms & Haji Wright to have 2+ shots on target each @ 15/1



Fulham v Liverpool Do not rule of Salah The Opta Stat: "Only Martin Ødegaard (68) and Bruno Fernandes (59) have created more chances from open play in the Premier League this season than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (58). He's created 4+ open play chances in five different games this season, with Roberto Firmino the last Reds player to do so more times in one season (10 in 2016-17)." The Betfair Bet: Back Mohamed Salah to assist anytime @ 2/1



Opta Stats P/L 2023-24 -

(Single Recommended bet of the week)

Stake: 26pts

Return: 26.1

P/L: +0.1

ROI: +-

(Overall Column)

Stake: 276pts

Return: 276.1

P/L: +0.1

ROI: +-

