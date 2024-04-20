Wolves v Arsenal: Saka and Havertz included in 7/1 shots Bet Builder

Saka and Havertz fancied to get their shots away

Wolves have already caused a few upsets at home this season

Wolves v Arsenal

Saturday, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports Football

Cunha can add to his tally if starting

Gary O'Neil's Wolves side has caused plenty of problems for the top flight's high flyers at Molineux this season, getting the better of Spurs, Man City and Chelsea on home turf.

In all three of those contests, their ability on the counter-attack proved to be a really strong asset, against Man City and Chelsea they enjoyed just 32% possession but the speed of their turnovers, with a number of willing runners in their side, helped them claim victories on both occasions.

Matheus Cunha is such a crucial cog in the way they operate, one of his 13 goals this campaign coming when these two sides met at The Emirates in December.

Superb on and off the ball, excellent in tight spaces and with the desire and work rate that have seen him enjoy quite a lot of success in a Wolves shirt already, he is 7/24.50 to find the back of the net in this contest.

However, pay attention to the team news as there's a possibility that he could miss the game due to injury

Arsenal to create plenty of chances

With their season dismantled somewhat in a matter of days, Arsenal now have an opportunity to put defeats to Aston Villa and Bayern Munich behind them in order to heap pressure back on Pep Guardiola's side, before the reigning champions next play a league game.

First up, they'll be taking on a Wolves side with very little on the line in this fixture but plenty of experience of causing an upset on home soil this season.

Arsenal's week certainly wouldn't make for a positive remake of one of Craig David's hit songs. Defeated by Villa on Sunday before being dumped out of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Wolves are without a win in their last five games in all competitions and two goals inside the opening 15 minutes when the sides met before Christmas, helped Arsenal on their way to recording a 2-1 win.

The Gunners will be aware of the threat Wolves possess and the way they've set up to seal success against top opposition this season but I expect a reaction from the away side, they desperately need one.

Mikel Arteta addressed their lack of creativity, confidence and magic in the box on Wednesday night, I expect that to be rectified in the Midlands and am backing Bukayo Saka & Kai Havertz to have 2+ shots on target each @ 7/18.00.

