Bundesliga Tips: Rose's rockets to keep speeding along

Red Bulls to stay on the charge

Heidenheim v RB Leipzig

Saturday 20 April, 14:30

The way things have been going in Europe this week, it seems almost certain now that Germany will receive an extra Champions League spot, putting the Bundesliga's top five in European football's VIP club next season. That leeches some of the jeopardy from the recent race between RB Leipzig (fourth) and Borussia Dortmund (fifth), but I don't expect Die Roten Bullen to ease off any time soon.

With only the league to concentrate on, Leipzig have looked sharp recently. They have won five and drawn one of their last six top-flight matches, scoring 18 goals in the process. Lois Openda has rattled in 22 league goals, and has been one of the best strikers in Germany this term. Xavi continues to be a creative delight, while Dani Olmo has been fit and firing.

Heidenheim are on the cusp of securing survival, as they are eight points above the dropzone with just five games left. They beat Bayern 3-2 in their last home game, a wonderful way to enhance what's been a superb maiden season in the Bundesliga. However, it's worth noting that FCH have leaked 50 goals in the league, and you have to go back to the first week of February for their last clean sheet in the top division.

I'm happy to back Leipzig to score Over 1.5 Goals here on the Sportsbook at 11/102.11. That bet has paid out in 21 of their 29 league games, including a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture.

Back RB Leipzig to score Over 1.5 Goals at 11/102.11 Bet here

Billy Goats can bound to victory

Köln v Darmstadt

Saturday 20 April, 14:30

We could have our first team relegated this weekend, with hapless Darmstadt one defeat from the drop. The Lilies have looked ill-equipped to survive from the get-go, they have leaked a league-high 72 goals, and they have won just twice in the Bundesliga all season. After last weekend's 1-0 home defeat against Freiburg, defender Klaus Gjasula admitted a lack of quality continues to hurt the team.

It's a sign of how little Darmstadt expected to survive that they have kept faith with coach Thorsten Lieberknecht, who took them up against all odds last season. The club were modest in their transfer dealings, as they didn't want to bankrupt themselves to try and survive. Greuther Fürth adopted a similar approach recently, and only a recent collapse of form has cost them a shot at promotion.

Whereas the drop was expected for Darmstadt, it would be a disaster for Köln. The Billy Goats were in Europe last season, but a loss of form and confidence, a transfer ban and a crippling injury crisis have all combined to drag the Domstadt club into trouble.

However, Köln did win their last home game 2-1 against fellow strugglers Bochum, scoring twice in stoppage time, and I think they can edge another close one here. Coach Timo Schultz has had a tricky fixture list to negotiate, and they pushed Bayern hard last week in a 2-0 defeat in Munich.

23 of Köln's 29 league games have featured fewer than four goals, and I'll back them to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 13/102.30 on the Sportsbook. This'll be a nervy affair, but Darmstadt's confidence is on the floor, and in a tight contest (the reverse ended 1-0 to Köln and was a dreadful game) I think the home fans can push their team over the line.

Back Koln to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 5/42.25 Bet here

Back Augsburg skipper in Euro battle

Eintracht Frankfurt v Augsburg

Friday 19 April, 19:30

Live on Sky Sports

Last week I backed Augsburg striker Ermedin Demirovic to score against Union Berlin, and even though he came up blank in a 2-0 win, he still had a shot on target and looked lively. He has delivered 15 goals and eight assists in the league this term, and at 13/102.30 to score or assist here, he looks a healthy price.

Augsburg are just three points behind Eintracht Frankfurt in the race for European spots, and the Eagles have been losing altitude for a while. SGE have won just two of their last ten games in the league, and first-season coach Dino Toppmöller is under increasing pressure. Frankfurt have conceded 17 goals across their last ten games, and they lost 2-1 at Augsburg in December.

I'm happy to back Demirovic to have a goal involvement, but if you want to back him just to score, it's 3.55 on the Exchange.