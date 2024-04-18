Football Accumulator Tips: Back Andy Robson's Saturday three-fold at 3/1

Lincoln backed to avoid defeat at Cheltenham

Over 2.5 goals backed in L2 and in Scotland

Saturday ACCA comes to over 3/1 4.00

Leg 1: Cheltenham v Lincoln, 15:00, League One

Tip: Lincoln Draw No Bet

Cheltenham will welcome Lincoln to Whaddon Road on Saturday afternoon.

A poor run of form, in which Cheltenham have lost four of their last five league matches, has left the hosts in real danger of facing relegation, with Darrell Clarke's side sitting two points inside the drop zone.

The hosts' home record has contributed greatly to this, with Cheltenham possessing the fifth-worst home record in League One. They have lost all of their last four home league matches.

Lincoln have excelled since the start of February, winning 11 of their last 15 league games. The visitors have impressed on their travels along this run, avoiding defeat in all of their seven away matches. They have shown strength at both ends across these away fixtures, scoring an average of 2 goals per game, while conceding an average of just 0.57.

Lincoln won 2-0 when the pair last met, and we expect Lincoln to win again here. However, as Cheltenham have drawn one of their last five home matches and Lincoln have drawn three of their last eight away fixtures, the 'Draw No Bet' market provides a suitable angle here.

Leg 2 - Stockport v Accrington, 15:00, League Two

Tip: Stockport to Win & Over 2.5 Goals

There is nothing left for either team to play for here with Stockport confirmed as League Two champions in midweek and Accrington down in 18th place.

However, these conditions can sometimes open themselves up to extra goals, and the recent form of both clubs also point towards goals being scored here.

Stockport have been in rampant form for most of the season. There was a period in which their dominance wasn't being converted into points but recently the goals have flowed. The Hatters have 21 goals in their last seven League Two matches, an average of three just by themselves.

This is Accrington's fourth consecutive away match, with all four coming in the space of 11 days. They began by beating a collapsing Newport team, but have been dismissed 4-0 by Doncaster, and then beaten 2-1 by Mansfield. Both matches would've seen this bet collect, but also, both opponents have created well over 2 xG each.

With the Stockport attack purring, it is difficult to imagine them creating any less than 2 xG themselves, and in which case the odds are in their favour that they could strike another three or more in this match.





Leg 3: Edinburgh City v Annan Athletic, 15:00, Scottish League One

Tip: Annan to Win & Over 2.5 Goals

One of the form teams in Scottish League One, Annan should be expected to get the job done against crisis club Edinburgh City at Meadowbank on Saturday.



Annan have been on a powerful run of form lately, losing just one of their last seven matches. This sequence has hauled them out of the relegation zone and confidence is soaring.



Although they have picked up just one win away from home this season, their form on their travels has dramatically improved. The Borders club have lost only one of their last five on the road, including a draw against a Falkirk side that has been stopped from winning only six times this season and a victory against second-placed Hamilton. Impressively, they have compiled this sequence exclusively against teams in the top half of the league.



Edinburgh, by contrast, have endured a miserable run of late. Although they beat Montrose 1-0 in midweek, the capital outfit have otherwise lost 16 of their last 18 in the league, drawing the other two.



A high-scoring match, meanwhile, is in prospect. Edinburgh's 33 games have produced a league-high 125 goals while Annan come next in that particular statistic, with 112 goals in their fixtures.



With the three previous games between these clubs yielding a total of 13 strikes, another entertaining game is likely.

