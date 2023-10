Merseyside Derby Bet Builder favours Reds

Sterling stars in Chelsea v Arsenal 8/1 bet

7/1 7.80 Championship TV game Bet Builder

Premier League Tips and Predictions

Paul Higham: "This fixture has been littered with draws but only one of the last 10 at Anfield have ended all square - and although these early kick-offs can lead to games fizzling out I think we'll get a result here.

"The last three Anfield meetings ave been 2-0 either way, with the last four and five of the last six being wins to nil - all bar one to Liverpool. But the Reds have only kept one clean sheet in 10 Premier League games, they could well get caught cold again from the off and with Everton finding their scoring touch of late I fancy both sides to find the net.

"Klopp did get his South American contingent back a bit earlier than he did last time at Wolves when the likes of Alexis Mac Allister in particular looked very sluggish. He may be tempted to start Nunez and even Diaz on the bench though - and that extra qualify coming on later could make all the difference."

Back Liverpool to win & both teams to score @ 6/4 Bet now

Alex Boyes: ""There have been 37 goals scored in Brighton's league matches this season (21 for and 16 against), the second-most of any side in Europe's big five leagues, after Granada in LaLiga (38). In fact, the Seagulls have both scored and conceded in each of their eight games in the Premier League this season, in addition to their final four games last season, whilst only Spurs (7.0) are averaging more shots on target per game than Brighton (6.8) so far.

"However, Manchester City's Phil Foden, has scored in all five of his Premier League starts against Brighton (6 goals in total). Indeed, he's been involved in more goals against the Seagulls than any other opponent in his league career so far (7 - 6 goals, 1 assist)."

Back Foden to score, Over 3.5 goals, Brighton 4+ shots on target @ 11/26.40 Bet now

Dimitar Berbatov: "No one imagined Newcastle would beat PSG 4-1. They're doing good things under Eddie Howe's leadership. Roy Hodgson deserves all the credit for continuing in management at his age but I think Newcastle will get the win here."

Back 2-0 @ 11/2 Bet now

Dave Tindall: "Despite plenty of elite attacking talent on show, it's hard to get too excited about a goalscorer bet. There are 25 players who have scored three or more goals in the Premier League this season and only three will be on show on Saturday evening, probably.

"Bukayo Saka has four to his name but pulled out of the England squad with injury and it's not certain how much, if at all, he'll be used. Raheem Sterling and Martin Odegaard have three apiece.

"Sterling's only goals in Chelsea's first seven games were at home to Luton but he added another at Burnley last time. In addition, he also assisted twice (in betting terms) in that 4-1 win at Turf Moor and maybe he'll have something to prove after being left out of the latest England squad."

Back Draw and Raheem Sterling To Score Or Assist @ 8/1 Bet now

Kevin Hatchard: "It's easy to be distracted by that atrocious 8-0 defeat to Newcastle United, but Sheff Utd have kept things competitive in a lot of their matches. They've only lost by two goals or more in three of their eight top-flight games, they lost to Manchester City and Spurs by the odd goal, and they drew 2-2 with Everton at Bramall Lane.

"Manchester United have won by more than one goal in just two of their last 28 Premier League away matches, which is a damning statistic for such a big club with lofty ambitions, so I'll back Sheffield United +1.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.8. Only a defeat by a margin of two goals or more for the Blades will see our bet lose."

Back Sheffield United +1.5 on the Asian Handicap @ 1.8 Bet now

EFL Tips and Predictions

NTT20 says: "This match is a chance for both teams to begin the next chunk of fixtures more positively, but it's hard for me to imagine a match full of goals. Both sides are stronger in defence than attack, with poor underlying xG numbers.

"Both play a fairly low tempo, direct style, with an onus on defensive shape. Adam Barrett was Rowett's assistant and it feels unlikely that he will suddenly switch to a gung ho approach.

"Millwall's last 51 away games have averaged just 2.16 goals per game. I'm expecting low margin stuff, so the first leg of our Bet Builder is under 2.5 goals at 6/10."

Back the NTT20 Bet Builder @ 8.3 Bet now

Jack Critchley: "Since Alex Neil took charge of Stoke City in August 2022, only QPR (15) have lost more home Championship games than the Potters (14), who have lost seven of their last nine (W2).

"Alex Neil remains under pressure in the Potteries and yet another loss against one of his former employers is hardly going to help his cause.

"Sunderland will be fired up for this and will be keen to move on from their 4-0 loss to Boro. The Black Cat's results on the road are far better than those at the Stadium of Light and they should take at least a point here."

Back Sunderland Draw No Bet @ 1/11.98 Bet now

Alan Dudman: "Stevenage were looking good at one stage, but Steve Evans' team are wobbling with three losses in five, and while they are more of a force back at home, Vale look overpriced here to cause a surprise, but they are out of form.

"The visitors have lost their last three league games without scoring a single goal - they haven't lost four in a row in league competition since November 2020 (a run of five defeats), so that's a slight worry, but they have beaten Oxford and Charlton on the road this term.

"Port Vale have won just one of their seven previous Football League visits to Stevenage (D3 L3), a 1-0 victory in January 2020 and that matches up poorly with Stevenage - who have only lost one of their last 10 home league games (W5 D4), with their only defeat in this run coming against Oxford last month."

Back the L1 treble @ 5/1 Bet now

European Football Tips and Predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "Wolfsburg have lost just four of their last 23 home games in the Bundesliga, including one of the last ten. In April they held Bayer to a goalless draw, and they beat Borussia Dortmund in November. Danish striker Jonas Wind has rattled in seven league goals already this term, and summer signing Lovro Majer is settling in nicely in midfield.

"Man for man, Bayer are the better team, but I just think Wolfsburg is a really awkward place to go straight after an international break. It might be an uncomfortable watch, but this is a bet based on price, and I'll lay the visitors at 1.8."

Lay Bayer Leverkusen at 1.8 Bet now

Jamie Kemp: "New Sevilla manager Diego Alonso has had the international break to settle in, but his first game being against Madrid isn't much of a soft landing for when the competition begins. Indeed, it would take a lot of belief to be put in the mythical managerial bounce to think Sevilla can prevail here, and I'd prefer to stick to what we can say for sure. Sevilla have lost eight of their last nine league games against Real Madrid, including all four home games in this run.

"The current leaders of LaLiga are looking sharp, meanwhile. With 24 points taken from 27 games, Real Madrid have had a very serious start to the campaign, and are being driven by arguably Europe's form footballer at present: Jude Bellingham.

"After a stellar international break, I'll choose to believe in his momentum rather than any signs of lingering fatigue. He's scored 10 goals in 10 appearances for Real Madrid this term, and is averaging 5.9 touches in the opposition box per 90 for his new club."

Back Real Madrid to win and 1+ shot on target for Jude Bellingham @ 6/4 Bet now

