That is serious value for Liverpool's main man, who netted twice against Brighton in his last Premier League game. In fact, Salah has managed 16 shots on target in his 10 appearances in all competitions so far this season. He is also averaging 1.6 shots on target per 90 in the top-flight so far this season.

In a match where Liverpool will dominate the ball against Everton, Salah should have plenty of attempts to break down Dyche's men, plus, we have the added comfort knowing if he's on the pitch, he is Liverpool's main penalty taker.

Liverpool land dreaded early start again

It's the dreaded early kick-off following the international break yet again for Liverpool - and what a game to come back to as well as they face Everton in the 243rd Merseyside derby.

Jurgen Klopp's side gets stuck in this slot more than twice more than the next team so there's a legitimate argument against it - and he's again got plenty to think about as his troops return to Anfield.

Andy Robertson dislocated a shoulder playing for Scotland, Darwin Nunez excelled for Uruguay but went off with cramp, and with Cody Gakpo also out Diogo Jota may get a start as he returns from suspension.

Those problems will be music to Sean Dyche's ears as Everton look to finally be finding something following two wins in three - with Dominic Calvert-Lewin fit and Jack Harrison having an instant impact.

The Toffees have only won once at Anfield in 26 trips across Stanley Park this century (and that was with no fans during Covid times) but even as 15/28.40 outsiders they at least arrive with far more hope than they would have a couple of weeks ago.

Goals the way to go?

This fixture has been littered with draws but only one of the last 10 at Anfield have ended all square - and although these early kick-offs can lead to games fizzling out I think we'll get a result here.

The last three Anfield meetings ave been 2-0 either way, with the last four and five of the last six being wins to nil - all bar one to Liverpool.

But the Reds have only kept one clean sheet in 10 Premier League games, they could well get caught cold again from the off and with Everton finding their scoring touch of late I fancy both sides to find the net.

Klopp did get his South American contingent back a bit earlier than he did last time at Wolves when the likes of Alexis Mac Allister in particular looked very sluggish.

He may be tempted to start Nunez and even Diaz on the bench though - and that extra qualify coming on later could make all the difference.

Reds to reign in stats Bet Builder

For a slightly enhanced price we can back Liverpool to win alongside a couple of what look easily achieveable stats at a decent price of 2/12.94 thanks to an OddsBoost on the Sportsbook.

Liverpool will dominate possession and in all likelihood have more corners than their visitors - which they've done with comfort in all three of their home league games this season.

Everton have actually had fewer yellow cards than Liverpool this season (17-13) and then of course Liverpool have had those four controversial reds.

Even with one of those coming at home, Liverpool have still lost the card count in all three home games - and Everton are certainly a team capable of keeping that trend up.

Hungary for a winner? Back Dom at 12/1

It's still early days in his Liverpool career, but Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai looks the real deal already - with pace, power and a demon shot on him.

I think he could be a real difference maker in the derby, and I can't take my eye off the 12/113.00 on offer for him to score from outside the box.

He's scored two goals for Liverpool, both at Anfield and both from outside the area, where he's constantly trying his luck. One of his two Hungary goals this season was also from outside the box.

16 of his 18 efforts on goal for Liverpool this season have been from outside the box, and in both a winning and losing scenario in the derby I can see him trying his luck again - and almost bursting the net with one.

