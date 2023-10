Berba had a 9/1 9.80 winner before the international break

Match Odds 90: Liverpool 1/41.24, Draw 7/24.40, Everton 13/27.40

No players like the early kick-off. It's a derby, but Liverpool are still the better team so I'll go for a Liverpool win.

Match Odds 90: Bournemouth 5/42.24, Draw 15/82.84, Wolves 7/42.70

Bournemouth have to press the reset button as they've lost three in a row now. They need a win now to correct their recent run of results so I'll go with a Bournemouth win.

Match Odds 90: Brentford 8/111.72, Draw 2/12.94, Burnley 16/54.20

Brentford will be kicking themselves after the loss against Man United. Burnley are in trouble, but I think they'll still be up for the game and fighting to get the points. I'll go for a draw.

Match Odds 90: Man City 8/151.52, Draw 9/43.25, Brighton 4/14.80

It's a good game on paper but unless City aren't back into Premier League mode, then they should win. It won't be easy but I see them getting the three points unless Brighton throw in a massive surprise.

Match Odds 90: Newcastle 2/51.39, Draw 11/43.70, Crystal Palace 5/15.80

No one imagined Newcastle would beat PSG 4-1. They're doing good things under Eddie Howe's leadership. Roy Hodgson deserves all the credit for continuing in management at his age but I think Newcastle will get the win here.

Match Odds 90: Nottm Forest 4/71.56, Draw 11/53.15, Luton 4/14.80

It's been a tricky time in the Premier League for Luton, and they didn't make their man advantage count last time out against Spurs. In this one I'm tempted to go for a draw, but I think Nottingham Forest will get one over Luton so I'll go for a home win.

Match Odds 90: Chelsea 15/82.84, Draw 9/52.78, Arsenal 11/102.08

The odds will be in favour of Arsenal, but you can never underestimate Chelsea. They've picked up speed and are heading in the right direction. I see goals in this game. Both teams can score goals. The usual suspects I fancy to score. The likes of Nicolas Jackson and Martinelli as they're always in the box.

Match Odds 90: Sheffield United 5/15.80, Draw 3/13.95, Man Utd 4/111.36

This will be a tough test for Man United. They're going to a difficult place and Sheffield United will be doing everything they can to get a result. Man United need to concentrate and get the game by the scruff of the neck. I'm tempted to say this will be a draw but I'll go with Man United to win.

Match Odds 90: Aston Villa 8/111.72, Draw 21/10, West Ham 12/53.35

Ollie Watkins has proved when you have a good manager at club level then you can progress further. Both teams are great and can move further up the table. In my opinion, they're very evenly-matched so I'll go for a draw.

Match Odds 90: Tottenham 2/51.39, Draw 11/43.70, Fulham 9/25.30

I like to watch from afar and not put too much pressure on Spurs but they're showing great things and showing signs of champions. They're on the right path. Fulham have their moments too but I'll go for a Spurs win here and for them to continue to challenge for that trophy

Bissouma will be missed and he's the motor in the middle of the pitch but so is Hojbjerg. I think he'll do a great job while Bissouma is unavailable.

