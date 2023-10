Blades have just one point so far

Visitors go into the weekend in tenth position

Sheffield United v Manchester United

Saturday 21 October, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Heckingbottom facing tough task with dignity

Often when clubs are promoted to the Premier League, they look to maintain their momentum by adding to the quality they already have. That isn't always the case, though.

Norwich City refused to overstretch, happy to stay within their means and compete accordingly, suffering two relegations. Luton Town have been modest in their spending this term, while Sheffield United have seen their promotion squad weakened.

On-loan Manchester City star Tommy Doyle is now at Wolves, while star man Iliman Ndiaye was sold to Marseille. Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge made 34 starts for the Blades in the Championship last term, but he is now at Burnley.

The results of this modest approach have been unsurprising. United have claimed a solitary point from their eight league matches, and the low point was an 8-0 hammering at Bramall Lane, as Newcastle United ran riot. The display against champions Manchester City was more encouraging, as the Blades battled hard in a 2-1 defeat.

Sheffield United haven't pressed the panic button yet. Promotion-winning manager Paul Heckingbottom is still in situ, and appears to have the full support of his players.

A difficult fixture list has done the Blades no favours - their first ten league games will have seen them face Spurs, Newcastle, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and West Ham. If Heckingbottom can make it to the start of November, he might find that things are getting a little easier.

Heckingbottom hasn't been helped by a slew of injuries. He could be without as many as ten senior players for Saturday night's game.

McTominay rescue act papers over the cracks

Although he is often derided, you have to give immense credit to Scott McTominay. His six goals in qualifying have helps fire Scotland to EURO 2024, and his last-gasp double for Manchester United against Brentford turned a damaging 1-0 defeat into a thrilling and much-needed 2-1 victory.

However, United's multitude of problems haven't simply disappeared. They are still hampered by an injury crisis, with the list if unavailable players still in double figures.

First-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana has completely lost his confidence after a series of blunders, last season's superstar Marcus Rashford has only scored once in the league, and Casemiro's form has dipped sharply.

A number of different Expected Points models suggest United's position of tenth in the Premier League table is fully justified. They have scored just nine goals, have lost four of their eight league matches and have been beaten in both of their Champions League games so far.

The Red Devils' away form in the league is particularly concerning. They have lost six of their last 10 top-flight games on the road stretching back into last season, including that horrendous 7-0 thrashing at Anfield against bitter rivals Liverpool. They have failed to score in five of those games.

At least history is on their side in that regard - Opta tell us United have scored in all 10 of their Premier League meetings with Sheffield United.

Blades can keep it close against misfiring visitors

It's easy to be distracted by that atrocious 8-0 defeat to Newcastle United, but Sheff Utd have kept things competitive in a lot of their matches. They've only lost by two goals or more in three of their eight top-flight games, they lost to Manchester City and Spurs by the odd goal, and they drew 2-2 with Everton at Bramall Lane.

Manchester United have won by more than one goal in just two of their last 28 Premier League away matches, which is a damning statistic for such a big club with lofty ambitions, so I'll back Sheffield United +1.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.84/5. Only a defeat by a margin of two goals or more for the Blades will see our bet lose.

Back Sheffield United +1.5 on the Asian Handicap @ 1.84/5 Bet now

It's also worth considering backing No in the Both Teams To Score market at 2.1411/10. That bet has paid out in nine of Manchester United's last 11 away games in the Premier League, and neither team is finding goals easy to come by.

Indeed, Sheffield United have scored just six times in the league, with their opponents only three goals better off.

Football... Only Bettor - Watch Here!